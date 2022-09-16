Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
Login via Facebook has been Discontinued
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Anode-Free Battery Pack Delivers 600 Miles of Range While slashing Costs by 50%

      Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based startup has unveiled an anode-free battery pack to deliver on the future of EVs.

    The current biggest cost to electric vehicles is the battery pack.

    Current battery technology is all focused-on Lithium-ion cells either in hard case cells like Tesla uses or soft case pouches like GM is using.

    There are positive and negative aspects to either cell type, yet the one thing all these cells have in common is an Anode and Cathode construction with a separator in between. As a battery is charged you have power move from the cathode to the anode moving through the separator and as the battery discharges, the reverse happens move from the anode side to the cathode side in a very simple explanation.

    Our Next Energy (ONE) is a private startup looking to accelerate the transition to sustainable power by creating innovative energy storage solutions per their company website.

    ONE was founded on the following three principles:

    1. Double the range of electric vehicles
    2. Use safer and more sustainable raw materials
    3. Establish a localized supply chain

    ONE is led by the following team:

    ONE was founded July 2020 and had a successful funding round October 18th, 2021, with a $25 million dollar series A funding by Assembly Ventures and four other private investors. On March 1st, 2022, $65 million Series A funding was achieved from Assembly Ventures and five other private investors for a total of $90 million funding to date. ONE currently has approximately 51-100 employees per their financial details.

    September 13, 2022 ONE unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. ONE believes their anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced today. 

    ONE has announced that their GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture will be used by BMW in their iX prototype vehicle later this year for testing.

    To quote Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE, “Our prismatic anode-free cell is produced with approximately half of current cell manufacturing equipment for equivalent capacity, allowing us to sharply reduce scale-up cost,”

    ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L cell eliminates the need for graphite and anode manufacturing equipment, thus enabling a $50 per kWh cost at scale.

    ONE has pointed out the following information about anode-free cells, in the past, these cells had limited use due to a low cycle life making them not viable for electric vehicle use. ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has reduced cycle and peak power requirements by 90%. Gemini pairs standardized LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) and anode-free chemistries into a single battery pack. This special chemistry allows the battery to focus on the two different functions that an EV would use. LFP for daily driving and anode-free for extended long distances. Benefit is the Gemini cells are able to deliver more than 250,000 miles of lifetime service.

    Quoting Steven Kaye, ONE Chief Technical Officer: “Scaling 100x from a 2 Ah pouch cell to a 240 Ah prismatic in less than 12 months is a testament to the simplicity of the design and ability to use conventional Li-ion production equipment,” “We are moving faster than the fastest research programs that I have been a part of. Gemini will reach volume production in 2026 accelerating electric vehicle adoption by delivering 600 miles of range in a wide range of vehicle platforms, including trucks and SVUs.”

    Why is this a big deal one might ask? Currently since the start of the company, ONE built their Aries and Aries-II LFP battery packs that use NO Nickel or Cobalt for a more sustainable supply. These battery packs go into production in 2023 and will be found in various fleet type EVs. 300 plus miles of range depending on implementation with customizable battery pack building.

    Long term for the company is their Gemini cells, in a Gemini Dual-Chemistry 1007 Wh/L battery pack.

    These LFP plus Anode-free cells is the special sauce where the battery pack has the LFP for local driving delivering 150 miles of range and the anode-free cells pack 450 miles of range, acting as an energy reserve that recharges the LFP cells when needed.

    ONE durable LFP cells pack 441 Wh/L and are designed for daily driving powering the vehicle motor, acting as the primary traction battery with the 150 miles of stored energy range.

    The Anode-free side is the 566 Wh/L long range power storage. The Gemini pairs these two unique chemistries together, each doing the job they do best, Anode-free cells of High Energy density, LFP for power and durability.

    On January 5th, 2022, ONE retrofitted a Tesla Model S with a 203.7 KWh battery pack and an energy density of 416 Wh/L allowing for a 752 miles of travel @ 55mph without recharging.

    A third party validated and full details can be read here: ONE Battery Powers Electric Vehicle 752 Miles Without Charging

    Founder and CEO of ONE, Mujeeb Ijaz had this to say: “We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today,”

    Until now, the industry approach in solving range anxiety is to add more charging stations where people are stopping every 150 miles or so, having to wait in long lines for partial charges at various rates extending travel time.

    ONE GeminiTM battery solution is to offer enough range for every consumer to make an electric vehicle their only vehicle.

     

     

    Company | Our Next Energy (one.ai)

    Our Next Energy - Crunchbase Company Profile & Funding

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

  • Posts

    • oldshurst442
      Airplanes

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      There are a LOT of delays. From engineering oversights to using existing 747-8s rather than building new from the ground-up due to tedious, careful, time consuming redux renovations to Boeing mishandling the over-all project.   The planes had to be put on stilts, stilts that needed to be calibrated individually each and every time a part of the aircraft had to come off so no additional stress made it to the rest of the body.  Flex stress.   Boeing also has some major competence problems in handling the project.  One smart thing Trump did do on the contract is that any cost overruns would come out of Boeing and not the American tax payer.    Boeing also hired a company to do the interior but that company went bankrupt due to Covid's influence on the world's economy so that  put a kink on the time-line as well.      One thing that bothers me is how Trump thinks he saved US tax payer's money on canceling the order of two new planes by buying 2 already built 747-8s from a deal that never took place due to the fact that those 2 747s were never delivered because the airline went bankrupt.  However, the fact that presidential aircraft are highly modified aircraft,  using 2 already built planes would require dismantling of those airplanes only to be rebuilt  is just wasting unnecessary  time and energy gaining no advantage...    I for one, like Trump's colour proposal    It aint happenin' that way.   Biden ditched that colour scheme.  Something about the blue on the bottom heating up the fuselage that additional engineering costs need to be made to insulate the sensitive electronics.  I dont know... Its a soap opera through and though from Trump's moment canceling Obama's order and shttyng his pants with glee telling us he saved tax payer money, to the press coverage of changing of Air Force One's livery to Boeing's incompetence of delivering the planes on time to Biden's canceling of Tump's colour choice... I dont recall this much circus with George senior getting his 747.  Nor do I recall reading anything bad about Kennedy and the now classic livery of Air Force One...    
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      It's Oscar De La Hoya, whose boxing skills took an East L.A. boy out of East L.A.
    • David
      GM News: GM's Future Looks Bright Due to Kilowatts of Power and an Exciting Portfolio!

      By David · Posted

      Seems GM is committed to delivering on a $30K dollar EV and finally hitting big time on Advertising for the EVs. GM bets on electric Equinox to kick-start 'massive adoption' of EVs (cnbc.com) GM launches aggressive EV ad campaign during NFL football to drive more mainstream adoption (electrek.co) Was unable to read the original DetroitFreePress as I had already had my maximum of 6 free reads for the month. So much for free press. 🤪 Quote the electrek.co website of the DFP story: According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, GM’s new marketing campaign, “EVs for everyone, everywhere,” will first air on Sunday, September 18, on Fox during the 1:00 p.m. game and then during Sunday Night Football on NBC. Advertising during NFL games is not a new idea from GM. Anyone who watches football knows Chevy and NFL games go hand in hand. If you watched the NFL kickoff last week, then you know what I’m talking about. And who can forget GM’s super bowl ad last year showing Austin Powers using the company’s Ultium platform to save the world? However, according to the automaker, this time will be different. It will be the first time GM will feature all of its Chevy EV models together to promote mainstream adoption. The campaign will feature the entire Chevy EV family, even those that are not yet on the market: 2023 Bolt EV 2023 Bolt EUV 2024 Silverado EV 2024 Blazer EV 2024 Equinox EV The Chevy Bolt EV, the company’s first long-range EV, starts at $26,595, while the Bolt EUV, the slightly bigger version with an estimated 247-mile range, starts at $28,195. Both are available for order, while the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EVs are due to hit the market next year. Very cool to see, I hope GM keeps up having all the EVs and Concepts at other Autoshows this year. Would love to see the Buick Wildcat EV at the Seattle Autoshow. President Biden Tours Broad Portfolio of General Motors EVs at Detroit Auto Show (gm.com)
    • NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      JEEP WAGONEER - THE CADILLAC ESCALADE OF ITS TIME OR BETTER?

      By NINETY EIGHT REGENCY · Posted

    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Do not know who he is, but ya wanna fight this morning? 🤪

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. dimitri0917
      dimitri0917
      (114 years old)
    2. Rob V
      Rob V
      (38 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

×
×
  • Create New...

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search