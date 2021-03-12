eBeam Technology by Magna brings Electrification to Todays Pickups

Magna's eBeam technology announcement today aims to reduce the cost of building a new EV or electrical vehicles platform. The costs associated with a new platform to move to electrification from a traditional ICE is slowing down the ability to get product to market.

Magna's eBeam technology is focusing on allowing to keep the existing pickup trucks capabilities while transitioning to electrification. This is the first significant solid beam rear axle change in more than 100 years according to Magna.

Magna's eBeam technology is scalable giving auto makers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality. eBeam technology can be integrated with a battery for pure BEV or connected to a Hybrid system thus supporting high-payload vehicles and matching continuous-duty power usage.

This technology supports existing breaking and suspension systems giving auto makers a quick way to electrify their trucks and preserving towing and payload capabilities.

Magna's eBeam family comes in power choice of 120 kW (161hp) and 250 kW (335hp) and allows three variants.

Single motor, single speed

Single motor, two speeds

Twin motor, single speed including torque vectoring

Magna has additional powertrain solutions for the front of the truck to support electric 4WD that includes software and controls for a seamless integration.

News Release - Magna Drives Pickup Truck Electrification With Its New eBeam Technology