    eBeam Technology by Magna brings Electrification to Todays Pickups

      Magna's eBeam technology brings electrification to todays pickups removing the need to have a separate EV platform.

    Magna's eBeam technology announcement today aims to reduce the cost of building a new EV or electrical vehicles platform. The costs associated with a new platform to move to electrification from a traditional ICE is slowing down the ability to get product to market.

    Snag_b052ca4.png

    Magna's eBeam technology is focusing on allowing to keep the existing pickup trucks capabilities while transitioning to electrification. This is the first significant solid beam rear axle change in more than 100 years according to Magna.

    eBeam.jpg

    Magna's eBeam technology is scalable giving auto makers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality. eBeam technology can be integrated with a battery for pure BEV or connected to a Hybrid system thus supporting high-payload vehicles and matching continuous-duty power usage.

    This technology supports existing breaking and suspension systems giving auto makers a quick way to electrify their trucks and preserving towing and payload capabilities.

    magna-ebeam-propulsioni-system-for-electric-and-hybrid-trucks_100784598_h.jpgmagna-ebeam-propulsion-system-for-electric-or-hybrid-trucks_100784591_h.jpg

    Magna's eBeam family comes in power choice of 120 kW (161hp) and 250 kW (335hp) and allows three variants.

    • Single motor, single speed
    • Single motor, two speeds
    • Twin motor, single speed including torque vectoring

    magna-ebeam-propulsion-system-for-electric-or-hybrid-trucks_100784592_h.jpg

    magna-ebeam-propulsion-system-for-electric-or-hybrid-trucks_100784593_h.jpg

    magna-ebeam-propulsioni-system-for-electric-and-hybrid-trucks_100784599_h.jpg

    Magna has additional powertrain solutions for the front of the truck to support electric 4WD that includes software and controls for a seamless integration.

     

    News Release - Magna Drives Pickup Truck Electrification With Its New eBeam Technology

    David

    I can see this as an excellent 3rd party sold item for folks wanting to custom convert their own full size truck or SUV to electric.

    I have also reached out to Magna to clarify if the 120 / 250 kW power is available on each of the 3 variants? If so then that torque vectoring dual motor combo at 250 kW per motor would be a total 670 hp on the rear axel alone. Add in a motor from them on the front axel and you have an awesome powerful 4WD full size truck or SUV.

    balthazar

    I also keep harping on the cost; both of new BE's and conversion costs.
    You can buy so many different, factory-built V8s that drop right in so many vehicles; GM Performance sells a 495HP LS3 long block for $7800. If you paid to put it in, it shouldn't run more than a grand- let's peg it at $10K even. EV West charges about $32 grand to do a conversion. More than 6 people may well like the idea.... but there's no price parity.

    surreal1272

    surreal1272 2,532

    53 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I also keep harping on the cost; both of new BE's and conversion costs.
    You can buy so many different, factory-built V8s that drop right in so many vehicles; GM Performance sells a 495HP LS3 long block for $7800. If you paid to put it in, it shouldn't run more than a grand- let's peg it at $10K even. EV West charges about $32 grand to do a conversion. More than 6 people may well like the idea.... but there's no price parity.

    Harping on the cost is one thing but I don’t see a price anywhere in those article so maybe wait and see what it actually costs before continually harping on it. Just saying. Besides, I’ve seen countless pick ups where people put tens of thousands of dollars on stupid s*** like lifting it three feet and slapping $5000 wheels and party lights on them. 

    oldshurst442

    oldshurst442 4,663

    Hmmmmm....

    Scalable...

     

    Art Morrison GM A Body modernized and reinforced frame

     

     

    Chevelle / GM A-Body | Art Morrison

     

    And the possibilities from this idea are endless...

    Of course if money was no object kinda of thing. But restoring classic cars done the RIGHT way is kinda hugely expensive and often a money pit without any monetary gains in the end EXCEPT for a HUGE smile of the restorer and/or owner at the end of the finished project. 

     

    David
    3 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I also keep harping on the cost; both of new BE's and conversion costs.
    You can buy so many different, factory-built V8s that drop right in so many vehicles; GM Performance sells a 495HP LS3 long block for $7800. If you paid to put it in, it shouldn't run more than a grand- let's peg it at $10K even. EV West charges about $32 grand to do a conversion. More than 6 people may well like the idea.... but there's no price parity.

    Only 495 hp 473 lb-ft of torque LS3 Long block motor is not street legal, but a racing motor only.

    LS376/480 Crate Engine: 19369333 | Performance (chevrolet.com)

    Cheapest price from a GM dealer was $9,758.40

    Engine (REPLACES PART NUMBER 19369338) 19370413 | GMPartsDirect.com

    From a 3rd party reseller was Summit @ $8,175.63 

    Chevrolet Performance 19369333 (summitracing.com)

    All state this is a racing motor only, not street legal and you still need a controller chip and harness not included.

    If you want a drop in and ready motor your over $10K if your able to install it yourself.

    GM prices on ICE have all increased including their blocks only for your own build up.

    Crate Engines: Classic, Race, and Project Cars | Performance (chevrolet.com)

    Yes, right now ICE is still a bit cheaper for those on a tight budget, but for those that want change, want something different and want less maintenance, the days of rebuilding an old auto with a modern EV power train are coming.

    Right now for the wealthy and those willing to pay up which is why EV West and other companies exist. But Soon even OEMs are going to have plug n play for conversion of ICE to EV. GM and Ford have committed to this.

    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Hmmmmm....

    Scalable...

     

    Art Morrison GM A Body modernized and reinforced frame

     

     

    Chevelle / GM A-Body | Art Morrison

     

    And the possibilities from this idea are endless...

    Of course if money was no object kinda of thing. But restoring classic cars done the RIGHT way is kinda hugely expensive and often a money pit without any monetary gains in the end EXCEPT for a HUGE smile of the restorer and/or owner at the end of the finished project. 

     

    Best part is for those that have a loved full size truck or SUV and have decided to spend some money and want less maintenance by going EV, this is a great way to go.

    I can easily see changing my 1994 GMC Suburban I have in storage to EV with this as it keeps everything except the ICE components. :D 

    EDIT: Thinking on this, I am really starting to love this idea. 670 Double rear motor with Torque vectoring and Magna has a 160kW (215)hp front end electric motor with steering. Total of 885HP AWD for the suburban. That gives me a HUGE FRUNK! :D 

    balthazar
    3 hours ago, David said:

    LS3 Long block motor is not street legal, but a racing motor only.

    Legalese pertaining to modern, emissions-certified vehicles. It can go in a vintage vehicle just fine.

    3 hours ago, David said:

    have decided to spend some money

    giphy.gif

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


