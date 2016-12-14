Electric Car Start-Up Lucid Motors Unveils the Air

Only a couple of months after electric vehicle start-up Lucid Motors came out of the dark and unveiled an unnamed prototype vehicle, they have unveiled their first model named the Air. The model is taking direct aim at Tesla and their Model S sedan.
The Air is powered by two electric motors - one on each axle - and can be paired with either a 100 kWh or 130 kWh battery pack. Total output stands at 1,000 horsepower. In terms of range, the 100 kWh battery pack is estimated to provide over 300 miles and 130 kWh battery pack is estimated to provide around 400 miles.
Outside, the Lucid Air looks like something out of Minority Report. The front is short and features slim headlights and 'grille'. The windshield extends over the driver's head to make the interior feel more airy. The back reveals a short decklid and an extended roofline. The interior looks richly appointed with reclining rear seats, a number of screens, and a 29-speaker audio system. Despite overall exterior dimensions being close to a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Lucid promises interior space to be on par with larger sedans.
Lucid Motors is making the Air ready for Level 4 autonomy - a system where it can control the vehicle in most conditions and don't require a lot of attention from the driver. There are six radar modules, eight cameras and four LIDAR sensors around the vehicle. The Air will display any obstacles it detects on the dashboard to give the driver some confidence in the system. Whether the Air will launch with Level 4 autonomy capability remains to be seen as this is still working its way through the legal system.
Pricing hasn't been finalized, but Lucid estimates the Air will begin somewhere around $160,000. Production is expected to begin in 2018 at a new factory in Arizona.
Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Roadshow
