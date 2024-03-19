Yesterday, Rivian announced that drivers of Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles are now able to charge at most Tesla Supercharger locations. Like Ford EV drivers, Rivian owners will receive a free NACS to CCS adapter. The Supercharger network has been integrated into Rivian's navigation and charging app, enabling "plug-and-charge" simplicity without needing to pull up an app. Billing for charge sessions at Tesla supercharger stations is handled automatically through the Rivian network.

Starting in 2025 with the Rivian R1S and R1T, Rivian vehicles will adopt the NACS charge port, enabling drivers of those vehicles native access to the Supercharger network and other NACS chargers without an adapter. The Rivian R2 and Rivian R3 will be equipped with the NACS port from the start of production.

Rivian announced in June, 2023 that they would adopt the NACS adapter and enable Tesla Supercharging access. They are the second automaker to do so, following Ford enabling Supercharger access earlier this month.

Rivian has also been busy building its own Rivian Adventure Network, a series of charging stations focused on more remote locations where Rivian drivers might access like national parks. Currently, the Rivian Adventure Network is limited to Rivian drivers, but later this year Rivian will be opening access to all electric vehicles.

The Rivian NACS to CCS adapters begin shipping in April. In the meantime, Rivian drivers might borrow a Ford NACS to CCS adapter from a friend.