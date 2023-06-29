Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Electrify America Adding NACS Connectors

      EA or Electrify America has announced they will add NACS connectors to their North America Charging stations.

    Today June 29th, 2023 the North America largest independent charging station company, Electrify America (EA) has announced their commitment to a broad charging solution for Electric Vehicles today by adding NACS connectors to their stations.

    EA will continue to provide CCS-1 connectors throughout their network of charging stations and will add the Tesla NACS connector option to all existing and future charging stations by 2025.

    Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America stated the following:

    “Since our founding, we have focused on building an inclusive and open hyper-fast charging network to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to support industry-wide standards that increase vehicle interoperability and streamline public charging.”

    652-ElectrifyAmerica-VancouverWA.jpg

    EA has also joined the newly created (ChargeX) National Charging Experience Consortium where they will focus on strengthening the national charging infrastructure and improving EV ownership experience.

    EA has stated that as e-mobility accelerates, EA will continue to deliver what the customer needs. The addition of the NACS connector continues this commitment. EA network has 850 charging stations and growing across North America. The 4,000 individual charges as of today in the U.S. and Canada are either 150 kW or 350 kW and will continue to be improved.

    EA has committed to spending $2 billion dollars in upgrades and new charging stations in 2023.

    Part of this expansion is the partnership with TravelCenters of America.

    959-TravelCentersofAmericaEntersAgreementwithElectrifyAmericatoExpandElectricVehicleInfrastructure.jpg

    EA is just the latest in the growing group of auto and charging companies to support the Tesla NACS connector.

    You can find more information on the other companies here:

    NACS the North American New Charging Standard? - Automotive Industry - Cheers & Gears (cheersandgears.com)

    David
    54 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Tesla dominance continues.

    Not sure I would call this Tesla Dominance as much as common sense to folks that felt the CCS connector was poorly designed compared to the NACS.

    Proof of how people want small easy to use connectors is proven by this image alone.

    Snag_4bfc4b2b.png

    David

    Volvo had earlier last week announced they would move to the NACS for the North American Market.

    Now we have Polestar also confirming today via press release that they will also go with NACS by the start of 2025.

    Polestar will adopt North American Charging Standard to enable access to Tesla Supercharger network in USA and Canada - Polestar Global Media Newsroom

    Seems Volkswagen has confirmed they are in talks with Tesla to use the NACS for North America market. They have in the first 3 months of 2023 sold 16,000 EVs so far.

    VW in discussions with Tesla over adopting NACS standard - Autoblog

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Not sure I would call this Tesla Dominance as much as common sense to folks that felt the CCS connector was poorly designed compared to the NACS.

    Proof of how people want small easy to use connectors is proven by this image alone.

    Snag_4bfc4b2b.png

    Kind of like Tesla EV's compared to others.   Much better design at Tesla.  They can all switch the charger, but they can't switch their cars.

    David
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Kind of like Tesla EV's compared to others.   Much better design at Tesla.  They can all switch the charger, but they can't switch their cars.

    Tesla is much like Mercedes, sold on a badge to Lemmings that can only look at the badge and ignore all the quality issues of the product on top of the worst style design ever. Both companies FAIL at style and interior room/design sucks big time.

    smk4565
    17 minutes ago, David said:

    Tesla is much like Mercedes, sold on a badge to Lemmings that can only look at the badge and ignore all the quality issues of the product on top of the worst style design ever. Both companies FAIL at style and interior room/design sucks big time.

    I think the Tesla exterior style looks pretty good, their cars still look modern even after being around several years.    It isn't lemmings buying them either, Tesla's beat the competition in range, performance, charging, charge network, autonomous tech, and price.  That's why their EV's sell and the others don't.  

    David
    53 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the Tesla exterior style looks pretty good, their cars still look modern even after being around several years.    It isn't lemmings buying them either, Tesla's beat the competition in range, performance, charging, charge network, autonomous tech, and price.  That's why their EV's sell and the others don't.  

    Nope, as one that is a computer engineer, the largest market for Tesla is tech workers and they are also the biggest group of lazy individuals around the world. They do not want maintenance on an auto, they do not want to go to a gas station, they want to just plug in at home and use it as an appliance. They want minimal thinking and that is why Apple is also so popular especially in the tech sector. Those that do not have to code, think about scripting solutions, etc. which can be done successfully on a Mac, but want more decisions made for them use a Mac. They do not want to have to think about how they store, access and use tech, they just want it anywhere and everywhere in the cloud and Apple does one of the best jobs at that just like Tesla is the current Leader for EVs.

    Yes I know I have bitched about Apple in the past and still hate Apple products, that is my own personal issues with what I feel is a Terrible interface of a product, much like Tesla using a center massive touchpad only, too cheap to have a screen in front of the driver.

    Personal Opinion.

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, David said:

    Nope, as one that is a computer engineer, the largest market for Tesla is tech workers and they are also the biggest group of lazy individuals around the world. They do not want maintenance on an auto, they do not want to go to a gas station, they want to just plug in at home and use it as an appliance. They want minimal thinking and that is why Apple is also so popular especially in the tech sector.

    SO if GM was selling EVs to mostly tech people, would you still call all of them lemmings who just want the ease an EV provides? 

    NOBODY wants maintenance on an auto. This isn't specific to tech people. 

    13 hours ago, David said:

    Yes I know I have bitched about Apple in the past and still hate Apple products, that is my own personal issues with what I feel is a Terrible interface of a product, much like Tesla using a center massive touchpad only, too cheap to have a screen in front of the driver.

    I do find it funny that we complain about how expensive EVs are compared to their ICE counterparts and yet when a company does something to make them more affordable, they're then criticized for it. 

    Robert Hall
    13 hours ago, David said:

    Nope, as one that is a computer engineer, the largest market for Tesla is tech workers and they are also the biggest group of lazy individuals around the world.  

    I wouldn't say lazy, just efficient...as a tech person, I don't have any interest w/ fooling around with bull&#036;h&#33;..just want products that work well and require minimal maintenance.... that's why I like Apple products,  for example, none of the constant update nonsense w/ MS trash.  Apple products just work and work well.  

    I have no interest in EVs at this point, but I can see the low maintenance/charge at home angle as being attractive.   But with gas stations everywhere and very quick to fill up compared to finding a charging station, I don't see any advantage to having an EV for my use case.

    smk4565

    It isn’t just about no maintenance.  The Model Y is the #1 selling vehicle in the world.  The Mach-e, iD4, Ioniq 5 are not and aren’t even close.   This is quickly becoming Apple vs Nokia, Blackberry, Ericsson, Motorola, etc.  

    ccap41
    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Apple products just work and work well.  

    100% and why, at this point, I have zero reason to ever consider a non-Apple phone. My iPhones have all lasted between 4-6 years. 

    Robert Hall
    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    100% and why, at this point, I have zero reason to ever consider a non-Apple phone. My iPhones have all lasted between 4-6 years. 

    My last one I got 3 years out of (iPhone SE (2020))...it got harder to charge and the battery life got worse over time. We'll see how long my new iPhone 14 Pro lasts..I'll be happy w/ 3 years..

    ccap41
    8 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    My last one I got 3 years out of (iPhone SE (2020))...it got harder to charge and the battery life got worse over time. We'll see how long my new iPhone 14 Pro lasts..I'll be happy w/ 3 years..

    The one I had for 6 years, I replaced the battery for $100 and it was like new again. I would definitely recommend doing that when your battery finally craps out. It's much more financially justifiable to spend $100 on a battery versus ~$1000 on a phone. 

    I'm on year 2 of a 13 Pro and it's telling me it has 87% battery capacity. Not bad, not great. If I keep it for hour years, I may replace the battery next year if it gets bad. 

    David
    7 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

      Apple products just work and work well.  

    I will agree to disagree as I have seen many problems with apple products especially in the enterprise space.

    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    100% and why, at this point, I have zero reason to ever consider a non-Apple phone. My iPhones have all lasted between 4-6 years. 

    Never had a problem with my Samsung Notes and now Galaxy Ultra phones. I always get 6 to 8 years and never have had the battery problems that my kids seem to have after 2 to 3 years with their iPhones.

    I get it, you guys like the interface and for how you work, Apple products work.

    For me, the interface is terrible and makes no sense, not intuitive. Yet I also understand my kids and others like you guys that enjoy their interface.

    That is why we have options. I enjoy Linux far more than windows lately especially Windows 11 which seems to have mimicked Apple, interface really sucks now.

    In regards to the topic at hand, I have found some very interesting reads on the NACS/CCS debate.

    Tesla NACS to Replace CCS? | LinkedIn

    Part 1

    CCS vs NACS - Tesla's sneaky adoption of a standard, just to kill it | LinkedIn

    Part 2

    NACS vs CCS part II: Europe won't move | LinkedIn

    I find both very interesting and enlightening.

