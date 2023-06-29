Electrify America Adding NACS Connectors

Today June 29th, 2023 the North America largest independent charging station company, Electrify America (EA) has announced their commitment to a broad charging solution for Electric Vehicles today by adding NACS connectors to their stations.

EA will continue to provide CCS-1 connectors throughout their network of charging stations and will add the Tesla NACS connector option to all existing and future charging stations by 2025.

Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America stated the following:

“Since our founding, we have focused on building an inclusive and open hyper-fast charging network to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to support industry-wide standards that increase vehicle interoperability and streamline public charging.”

EA has also joined the newly created (ChargeX) National Charging Experience Consortium where they will focus on strengthening the national charging infrastructure and improving EV ownership experience.

EA has stated that as e-mobility accelerates, EA will continue to deliver what the customer needs. The addition of the NACS connector continues this commitment. EA network has 850 charging stations and growing across North America. The 4,000 individual charges as of today in the U.S. and Canada are either 150 kW or 350 kW and will continue to be improved.

EA has committed to spending $2 billion dollars in upgrades and new charging stations in 2023.

Part of this expansion is the partnership with TravelCenters of America.

EA is just the latest in the growing group of auto and charging companies to support the Tesla NACS connector.

You can find more information on the other companies here:

