Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    FCA Rescinds Their Merger Offer With Renault

      ...That was abrupt...

    Fiat Chrysler Automobile has abruptly pulled back on their merger offer with Renault after the second day of negotiations came to a close. The Wall Street Journal reports that Renault's partner, Nissan declined to support the deal according to sources. During a vote today on the Renault board, the two Nissan representative abstained, raising concerns for both FCA and Renault that Nissan would back out of the alliance.

    This, in turn, caused the French Government (major stakeholder in Renault), to not pledge its support of the deal. The government asked for a delay on the vote until Nissan would guarantee that it would continue with the alliance. The falling of these dominos prompted FCA to withdraw their offer.

    The move is a heavy blow as FCA had reached a tentative agreement with the French Government on the merger according to two sources speaking to Reuters.

    FCA, Renault, and the French Government declined to comment.

    We'll update this story if any new details come to light.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Wow.  What happens now?  Will Nissan simply acquire/merge with FCA to resolve this?  Or will Nissan simply allow an automotive recession to do the dirty work for them?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Nissan is in no position to be acquiring anyone. They're in a worse position than FCA. FCA actually makes some profit. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    A recession or a 25% tariff on Mexican imports could run FCA deep into the red, and I wonder how much cash they have on hand to survive a down turn of a couple years.

    Actually I'll answer my own question.  FCA has 23 million euros cash on hand in 2014 and ended last year with 12 billion euros cash on hand.

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    A recession or a 25% tariff on Mexican imports could run FCA deep into the red, and I wonder how much cash they have on hand to survive a down turn of a couple years.

    It'll hit everyone though, not just FCA.  And they'll all have to raise prices.

    NPR was doing a story today about how all of the wiring harnesses for cars are built in Mexico... it doesn't matter what brand. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    11 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Nissan is in no position to be acquiring anyone. They're in a worse position than FCA. FCA actually makes some profit. 

    Some is the key word, on 110 billion euro in revenue, they had 3.6 billion in profit.  That is barely more than a 3% margin, which isn't a lot of room for error and the past few years were banner years for the auto industry.  And that is all while these guys haven't spend a dime on new product for Dodge/Chrysler or electric cars or autonomous cars.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    39 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It'll hit everyone though, not just FCA.  And they'll all have to raise prices.

    NPR was doing a story today about how all of the wiring harnesses for cars are built in Mexico... it doesn't matter what brand. 

    It hurts them all for sure,  some just have higher margins or more cash on hand that can weather a storm. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...