FedEx Forward is Green by 2040

FedEx has committed to being Carbon-Neutral by 2040 by going Green Globally with an initial investment of $2 Billion dollars for auto electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

FedEx has started their corporate march to a greener cleaner planet by pledging $100 million dollars to Yale University in establishing the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture. In the drive to offset current airline emissions which is a big part of FedEx business, they are heling to support the research into various methods of carbon sequestration at scale. This is where they scrub the CO2 emissions from our air and lock it away much the way trees and plants take it in and capture it inside the tree or plant which does not get released till you burn the wood or plant and release all that CO2.

FedEx has put forth an ambitious carbon neutral goal with the following key points in this Carbon-Neutral plan.

Quote

Vehicle Electrification. By 2040 , th e entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet will be zero – emission electric vehicles . This will be accomplished through phased programs to replace existing vehicles. For example, b y 2025 , 50% of FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases will be e lectric , rising to 100% of all purchases b y 2030 .

Sustainable Customer Solutions . FedEx will work with customers to offer end-to-end sustainability for their supply chains through carbon – neutral shipping offerings and sustainable packaging solutions.

Sustainable Fuels . FedEx will continue to invest in alternative fuels to reduce aircraft and vehicle emissions .

Fuel Conservation and Aircraft Modernization. FedEx will build on its successful FedEx Fuel Sense initiatives designed to reduce fuel consumption in its aircraft . Since 2012, the FedEx Fuel Sense and Aircraft Modernization programs have saved a combined 1.43 billion gallons of jet fuel and avoided over 13.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

Facilities. FedEx will continue efforts to make its more than 5,000 facilities worldwide more sustainable through continued investments in efficient facilities, renewable energy , and other energy management programs.

Natural Carbon Sequestration. FedEx funding will help to establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to support applied research into natural carbon sequestration solutions .

Per FedEx own statement, since 2009 they have reduced their own CO2 emissions by 40% while package volume has increased 99%. FedEx has also ranked first in the industry on Just Capitals 2021 list of "America's Most Just Companies" for environmental category as well as first for the travel, transport and logistics sector of Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021".

FedEx is leading the way for businesses who have a large impact on CO2 in reducing it and the affect on climate change.

FedEx Press Release FedEx Commits to Carbon-Neutral Operations by 2040