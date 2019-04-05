Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM, Ford, and Toyota Form Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium

      ...banding together to bring about safer autonomous vehicles...

    The Society of Automotive Engineers has announced today that they are joining with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota to form the Automatic Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), a group that will work together to test the deployment and development of Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles. 

    The AVSC will provide a safety framework for the advancement of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. The group will use the expertise of its current members to establish a set of guiding principles for safety. 

    GM, Ford, and Toyota already have autonomous vehicle development well underway.  GM is producing driverless Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of a development and testing program via its GM Cruise unit

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    balthazar

    Linked article doesn't quite paint a rosy picture, does it?

    Level 5 consumer-ready regular production is a decade out, guaranteed.
    And if it's presented as a separate model (like an EV vehicle is), the take rate is going to be microscopic.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    8 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Linked article doesn't quite paint a rosy picture, does it?

    Level 5 consumer-ready regular production is a decade out, guaranteed.
    And if it's presented as a separate model (like an EV vehicle is), the take rate is going to be microscopic.

    I would think it would mostly be fleet purchases for a while.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Gotta start somewhere, I can see Lyft and Uber doing this to remove the people part that has also brought issues with rape, assault, even death. Down south in Tacoma, police are looking for a man who is posing as an Uber driver and raping woman. I can see these companies fully wanting a level 5 auto for their fleet to replace human drivers and insure the safety of the passengers.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    ^ Perhaps... assuming Level 5 AD cars can be proven to be safe. AND they are affordable; any fleet buyer is going to weigh an AD vehicle against the cost of a human driver.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Q1 2019: Ford Motor Company
      By Drew Dowdell
      FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1ST QUARTER 2019 U.S. SALES             SALES BY BRAND 1st Quarter % 2019                             2018         Change       Ford 565,274 577,119 -2.1 Lincoln 24,975 22,462 11.2 Total vehicles 590,249 599,581 -1.6 SALES BY TYPE       Cars 98,265 128,794 -23.7 SUVs 213,086 202,927 5 Trucks 278,898 267,860 4.1 Total vehicles 590,249 599,581 -1.6 FORD BRAND       Fiesta 15,943 12,298 29.6 Focus 10,349 35,046 -70.5 C-MAX 17 2,789 -99.4 Fusion 41,683 43,176 -3.5 Taurus 5,731 7,647 -25.1   Police Interceptor Sedan 1,899 1,870 1.6 GT 84 40 110 Mustang 16,917 19,164 -11.7 Ford Cars 92,623 122,030 -24.1 EcoSport 12,879 6,096 111.3 Escape 60,702 67,350 -9.9 Edge 30,920 32,654 -5.3 Flex 5,557 4,875 14 Explorer 53,306 54,131 -1.5 Police Interceptor Utility 8,616 8,673 -0.7 Expedition 21,773 13,450 61.9 Ford SUVs 193,753 187,229 3.5 F-Series 214,611 214,191 0.2 Ranger 9,421 0 N/A E-Series 10,791 13,893 -22.3 Transit 31,842 30,351 4.9 Transit Connect 8,940 6,638 34.7 Heavy trucks 3,293 2,787 18.2 Ford Trucks 278,898 267,860 4.1 Ford Brand 565,274 577,119 -2.1 LINCOLN BRAND       MKZ 4,287 4,359 -1.7 Continental 1,355 2,405 -43.7 Lincoln Cars 5,642 6,764 -16.6 MKC 5,787 4,896 18.2 Nautilus/MKX 7,835 6,228 25.8 MKT 1,242 512 142.6 Navigator 4,469 4,062 10 Lincoln SUVs 19,333 15,698 23.2 Lincoln Brand 24,975 22,462 11.2
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford's Mustang Inspired EV Crossover to Have 370 Mile Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford revealed during a debut event for its European electrified models that the as-yet-unnamed Mustang inspired electrified crossover will have a range of 370 miles when it arrives in 2020, but those are using the WTLP cycle, and the EPA range rating could be lower.  Ford has previously stated they were targeting a range of 300 miles, so a good guess for the EPA range would be somewhere between those two numbers.  Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. 
      Earlier in 2019, Ford stated that all future vehicle will have an electrified version, something borne out by yesterdays unveiling of the 2020 Ford Escape with two hybrid variants. 
      Ford also teased us with the Puma, a compact crossover set to slot between the Ecosport and Kuga, the Euro version of the Escape.  The Puma uses a 48-volt batter and a belt-alternator-starter system mated to a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine. No word yet if the Puma will make it to the U.S., but with pint-sized crossovers selling so well in the U.S., we'd not be surprised to see it here in the near future. (Click image to enlarge)

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford's Mustang Inspired EV Crossover to Have 370 Mile Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford revealed during a debut event for its European electrified models that the as-yet-unnamed Mustang inspired electrified crossover will have a range of 370 miles when it arrives in 2020, but those are using the WTLP cycle, and the EPA range rating could be lower.  Ford has previously stated they were targeting a range of 300 miles, so a good guess for the EPA range would be somewhere between those two numbers.  Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. 
      Earlier in 2019, Ford stated that all future vehicle will have an electrified version, something borne out by yesterdays unveiling of the 2020 Ford Escape with two hybrid variants. 
      Ford also teased us with the Puma, a compact crossover set to slot between the Ecosport and Kuga, the Euro version of the Escape.  The Puma uses a 48-volt batter and a belt-alternator-starter system mated to a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine. No word yet if the Puma will make it to the U.S., but with pint-sized crossovers selling so well in the U.S., we'd not be surprised to see it here in the near future. (Click image to enlarge)

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...