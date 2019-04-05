If you have an older GPS system, you may need an update tonight.

If you're currently running with an older GPS system, either built into your car or via an external device, you may need to check if a firmware update is available. Tonight at midnight, the UTC clock used by the satellite navigation system will roll over to 0000000000. That number is a 10-bit "week number" that counts the number of weeks since August 21, 1999, the date of the current GPS "epoch".
Most newer GPS devices will know about the coming rollover and will just continue working, but older ones that haven't been updated could fail with timing data jumping backwards by almost 20 years. This isn't a new issue, this will be the second time the GPS system has seen such a flip. Eventually, the GPS system will be upgraded to a 13-bit date system and greatly increase the length of time between epochs.
If you have an older GPS device or car with GPS built in, you may want to check with the manufacturer if a firmware update is needed.
