    IONNA - High-Powered EV Charging Begins Operations in North America

      The joint venture of seven of the world's foremost automakers begins EV charging operations in North America.

    July 26th, 2023, seven automakers came together to start one mission, make EV charging accessible, reliable, and incredibly convenient. Today, they give you 

    IONNA

    Effective February 1st, 2023, CEO Seth Cutler started IONNA operations in Torrance, California with the announcement of having received approval from regulatory authorities, and is commencing operations.

    This joint venture of these foremost automakers will bring a open charging network that is accessible to all electric vehicles with both NACS and CCS connectors. The aim is to provide a seamless, vehicle integrated, best-in-class charging experience.

    IONNA's charging stations will offer wherever possible canopies to park under while charging with additional customer amenities, such as restrooms, food service, nearby retail operations or within the same complex in a digital integrated and appealing locations. These locations will offer unprecedented comfort with network functions and services that facilitate seamless integration with participating automakers in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management, and additional features to come.

    Aligning with the sustainability strategies of the seven automakers, IONNA has a target of 30,000 high-powered fast charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America, backed where possible by renewable energy and storage.

    IONNA first high-speed fast charging stations will open in the United States in 2024 followed by stations in Canada shortly thereafter.

    IONNA LLC aims to become a leading force in providing convenient, accessible, and reliable North American Fast-charging infrastructure to significantly enhance the appeal of zero-emission driving for millions of customers.

    IONNA EV Charging Network: 7 Automakers to Charge America

    20800 Madrona Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

