  William Maley
    By William Maley

    Lucid Motors and Saudi Arabia's PIF Sign An Investment Agreement

      Totaling over a billion dollars

    Last month, we reported on a rumor that that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was in talks about possibly providing funding to electric car start-up Lucid Motors. The fund would provide an initial investment of $500 million, but would expand it to a billion if certain milestones were met.

    This morning, Lucid Motors announced that it signed an agreement with the PIF totaling over $1 billion, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. If given the go-ahead, Lucid will use the money to finish building their plant in Arizona, complete development on Air, and begin production by 2020.

    “By investing in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, PIF is gaining exposure to long-term growth opportunities, supporting innovation and technological development, and driving revenue and sectoral diversification for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said a spokesman for the PIF.

    The PIF made headlines last month when Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the fund as being the provider for the automaker to go private. This was based on discussions between the two, along with the fund purchasing a small stake. But as we reported later in the month, officials at the fund were not so keen on this idea.

    Source: Lucid Motors


    riviera74

    An electric start up receiving investment funds from a sovereign investment fund built on oil revenues.  That is weird indeed.  You would think that the Saudis would find a way to increase oil consumption rather than reduce it.

