  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    New Survey Reveals There's More Apprehension To Autonomous Tech

      Blame the number of recent crashes involving self-driving cars

    Most people aren't so keen on letting an autonomous system take control of their vehicle according to a new survey done by Cox Automotive.

    Nearly 85 percent of the 1,250 people surveyed said they should have the option to drive themselves even in a self-driving vehicle. Only 16 percent said they would feel comfortable allowing a autonomous driving system take over. When asked if they would be a fully-autonomous vehicle (Level 5 under SAE's vehicle autonomy guidelines), almost half said no. Automotive News notes that is up from the 30 percent of people surveyed in 2016.

    Why the increases in overall apprehension? It mostly comes down to number of crashes that autonomous vehicles have been involve in, such as the Uber crash that killed a pedestrian.

    “People now have a deeper understanding of the complexities involved when creating a self-driving car, and that has them reconsidering their comfort level when it comes to handing over control,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

    In the past two years, awareness into self-driving tech increased 24 percent. But the perception of the safety of self-driving vehicles dropped 20 percent.

    Despite the trepidation, Cox believes the adoption of self-driving vehicles will gain traction - bringing big implications for automakers and dealers.

    “Miles traveled will shift toward fleet-owned vehicles, causing what we believe to be a potential 40 percent reduction in consumer vehicle sales,” said Isabelle Helms, vice president of research and market intelligence at Cox Automotive.

    We should note that Cox Automotive does an interest in the self-driving marketplace. Automotive News says the company has created a new unit that will sell software and services for car-sharing, ride-hailing, subscription programs, and, eventually, self-driving taxi fleets.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Technology is cool, but we are not there yet and I think it will take a generation, aka 10 years to get there.

    riviera74
    8 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Technology is cool, but we are not there yet and I think it will take a generation, aka 10 years to get there.

    I am not sure it will take 10 years.  I would give it 20-25 years so that all the bugs are out and the AI won't try to kill us.

    balthazar

    One of the main demographics for AD vehicles is supposedly the elderly, but they are going to be the LEAST likely to accept such a scenario.

    AD is going to have a WORSE take rate than EVs over the same time period. OEMs should focus on the EV obstacle first, THEN turn to AD... but always with the reality that it'll never become mainstream.

