    Protean 360+ brings in the age of mobility pods to the dense city and beyond.

      An advanced new powertrain for urban transport...

    Protean360.png

    Protean Electric is proud to introduce their latest innovation to the auto world, the Protean 360+. A super-efficient, fully integrated in-wheel motor that brings 922lb-ft of torque or 1250Nm with 107hp or 80kW of power per wheel. This give the mobility solution a total of 428 hp or 320 kW of power with 3,688 lb-ft or 5,000 Nm of torque to move the auto.

    Urban mobility has never had a better option for ultimate maneuverability with the Protean 360+ delivering the following:

    • Limitless 360-degree steering provides exceptional vehicle maneuverability.
    • Pneumatic ride-height control enables 'kneeling' for stepless curb-to-vehicle access.
    • Patent-pending quad-pivot lower wishbone design allows ultra-compact suspension setup.
    • Fully integrated in-wheel motor delivers power with maximum efficiency.
    • Module enables front, rear and side access into vehicles.
    • Single module design is common across all four corners of the vehicle.

    Transport-as-a-service urban mobility is gaining momentum and with it a new class of urban transport auto's is possible with the Protean 360+ solution.

    Protean360+details.png

    balthazar

    Why would inner city transport need 922 torque (assuming the other 3 wheels are ‘dead’ wheels)?

    This will likely take a good while to appear (if at all) because theres no vehicle structure that’s currently engineered to accept it, no?

    balthazar

    Come to think about it, all the wheels, if on a 360-degree shopping cart pivot, will require electrical steering control, else any vehicle will crab out of control. I’m going to go ahead and assume any builder of this futureTaxi would use 4 motor units, thus giving an urban 25-mph taxi 2,800 instantaneous torque.

    Yep; sounds totally logical & forward thinking! 🤪

