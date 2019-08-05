Protean 360+ brings in the age of mobility pods to the dense city and beyond.

Protean Electric is proud to introduce their latest innovation to the auto world, the Protean 360+. A super-efficient, fully integrated in-wheel motor that brings 922lb-ft of torque or 1250Nm with 107hp or 80kW of power per wheel. This give the mobility solution a total of 428 hp or 320 kW of power with 3,688 lb-ft or 5,000 Nm of torque to move the auto.

Urban mobility has never had a better option for ultimate maneuverability with the Protean 360+ delivering the following:

Limitless 360-degree steering provides exceptional vehicle maneuverability.

Pneumatic ride-height control enables 'kneeling' for stepless curb-to-vehicle access.

Patent-pending quad-pivot lower wishbone design allows ultra-compact suspension setup.

Fully integrated in-wheel motor delivers power with maximum efficiency.

Module enables front, rear and side access into vehicles.

Single module design is common across all four corners of the vehicle.

Transport-as-a-service urban mobility is gaining momentum and with it a new class of urban transport auto's is possible with the Protean 360+ solution.