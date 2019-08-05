Protean 360+ brings in the age of mobility pods to the dense city and beyond.

Protean Electric is proud to introduce their latest innovation to the auto world, the Protean 360+. A super-efficient, fully integrated in-wheel motor that brings 922lb-ft of torque or 1250Nm with 107hp or 80kW of power per wheel. This give the mobility solution a total of 428 hp or 320 kW of power with 3,688 lb-ft or 5,000 Nm of torque to move the auto.
Urban mobility has never had a better option for ultimate maneuverability with the Protean 360+ delivering the following:
- Limitless 360-degree steering provides exceptional vehicle maneuverability.
- Pneumatic ride-height control enables 'kneeling' for stepless curb-to-vehicle access.
- Patent-pending quad-pivot lower wishbone design allows ultra-compact suspension setup.
- Fully integrated in-wheel motor delivers power with maximum efficiency.
- Module enables front, rear and side access into vehicles.
- Single module design is common across all four corners of the vehicle.
Transport-as-a-service urban mobility is gaining momentum and with it a new class of urban transport auto's is possible with the Protean 360+ solution.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.