Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

      U.S. EV sales have set another record, but how much growth is it and who is leading among all auto companies?

    Cox Automotive group released their Q3 2023 EV sales for the automotive industry in the United States showing that in Q3 EV sales jumped past 300,000 for the first time in the U.S. market. EV sales through September reached just over 873,000 which puts the market on track to surpass 1 million EV sales. This milestone is estimated to be reached some time in November.

    Q3 EV sales estimates are 313,086 EV sales, a 49.8% increase over the same period last year. This is an increase from the 298,039 EVs sold in Q2. Sales of EVs posted noticeable gains over 2022 with Hyundai, Nissan, Volvo and Mercedes having a 200% increase in EV sales thanks to the new products they released to market.

    Total industry sales in Q3 showed EVs had a 7.9% market share. This is up from 6.1% a year ago and 7.2% in Q2 2023. As pointed out by Cox, EV sales have now had 13 straight quarters of increased sales.

    EV transaction prices were down in Q3 compared to a year ago with most of this due to Tesla slashing prices to increase sales. Prices are now down 25% across the board for all EVs year over year. While price cuts helped Tesla grow their sales which is showing a 19.5% year over year increase and an industry overall growth rate of 16.3% this does come with the downside that Tesla has lost market share hitting 50% as more EV options from competitors hits the sales room.  Tesla had a 70 plus % market share ending 2022, closed out Q1 2023 at 62% and now closes Q3 with a 50% market share.

    German luxury makers showed rapid EV sales as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes showed a tripling of sales year over year with Audi posting the largest increase of a 94% sales increase in EV sales.

    While we have the 100% club of Fisker, Rivian, Tesla and Vinfast who only sell EVs, the rest of the automotive industry is a mix of ICE and EV sales and as such was led by BMW who closed out Q3 with 15.6% of their auto sales being EVs in the U.S..

    Snag_8b0f470.png

    In 2020 the U.S. had sold just 250,000 EVs with the bulk of that being Tesla. Three years later we are primed for EV sales crossing 1 million sold. Tesla still is the undisputed leader in EV sales, but their market share is dwindling.

    The coming flood of EV models over the next 18 to 24 months have analyst forecasting a doubling of EV models offered and a major shift in marketshare for every auto company.

    Full details of the sales report can be read here:

    Q3-2023-Kelley-Blue-Book-Electric-Vehicle-Sales-Report.pdf

    The key takeaway for Q3 is that EV transaction prices are down 22% with an average transaction price of $50,683 paid in September. This on top of other companies rapid increase in sales such as Rivian who delivered 15,564 EVs for Q3 representing a 126% increase year over year. GM began deliveries of the Silverado EV with 18 units delivered at the end of September.

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Tesla needs the Cybertruck to ramp up production because pickups are such a huge segment so are off road vehicles.  And 3 row SUV is a huge segment, as Tesla goes mainstream they need a 3 row SUV that isn’t $80-90,000 which means either coming up with a new models or you take the S/X which in base model trim have 670 horsepower, and make less powerful, lower range versions, maybe single motor versions that get the price of those to like $59,000.  A base Model X has more horsepower than a BMW M5, you don’t really need that much to take kids to soccer practice and go to the grocery store.

     

    The telling sign on that chart is Honda isn’t even on the board and Toyota at .5%.   Long way to go.  I think as EV prices keep dropping, $7500 credit at time of purchase and the public charging network will probably double in size by 2025, the flood gates open on EV sales in 2025-26.  Those that are ready will win, those that aren’t will lose and some of these companies will be gone in 2030.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    The Cybertruck wont do jack to stop Tesla's slip in market share.  It wont even help in maintaining it either.

    Too many EVs from different manufacturers are going to hit the market like a bullet train. Many model EVs that are fresher and newer and most importantly, shinier then ANYTHING Tesla has got in its inventory INCLUDING the Cybertruck.  The Cybertruck is old news by now despite it going on sale and delivered last month or two ago.  LOL. The Silverado EV also just went on sale.  The F150 EV has been on sale for some time.  The Cybertruck has got too many established competitors (Ford and GM) in the truck market even if EV for the Cybertruck to mean anything to anybody. 

    And guess what?   The RAM EV is not available just yet. Just wait until THAT model goes on sale.   Seriously...you actually think Tesla will make a dent in truck sales?    The conservative anti-EV people hate anything EV.  Chevy, Ford and Dodge will have a phoquing hard time to convince these people to buy into them. And these folk are HARDCORE Detroit consumers.  They wont buy Tesla.  They HATE Tesla.  LOL.  If they WILL buy an EV truck, it WILL be from their favorite brand. But you will have to pry their internal combustion truck from their cold dead hands before that happens.  But it will be an EV truck from Detroit. Not from California.  The Cybertruck wont even make Tesla Model S-3-X-Y owners budge.  Oh...some will bite, but Tesla's shine is not nearly as bright as it once was.  ESPCIALLY when Ford, GM, Stellantis and others have JOINED forces to USE Tesla's supercharger network.  LOL.  THAT partnership goes both ways.  It solidifies Tesla as THE premier electricity provider and perhaps enhance their EV image...BUT...when Tesla has over riped fruit on their kitchen table and Elon's mouth just molds the fruit away

    Rotten Fruit Bowl

     

    people will buy elsewhere.  When the EV charger issue for everybody else has now been rectified by them using Tesla chargers, now people have less worry for charging their non-Tesla EV.

    Telsa had an almost unsurmountable  grip on EV market share just a short 5 years ago.  But now...too many competitors are fighting for possession and their EV tech is just as good as Tesla's. But with shinier newer vehicles. 

    The moron allowed for his competiton to catch up to him.  He not only dropped the football, he fumbled it and we dont quite know just yet if Tesla recoverd the ball, or if the opposing teams have possession...  

     

    Utah Touchdown Celebration Fail Turns Into 100-Yard TD For Oregon (GIFs) - NESN.com

     

    Sure, there will be plenty of automakers that wont make it.  But that also INCLUDES Tesla.

    Tesla DESPERATLEY needs 2nd gens of the S-3-X-Y line up.   What  Tesla does NOT need is a Roadster 2.0 or a Cybertruck.  Those were needed 3 years ago. Those would have solidified Tesla dominance.  Those never came.   X and Mars were more important to him.  

    LOL

    When all of the automotive world has shifted their excitement for hybrid old guard sportscars...you just know Tesla has lost their shine just a little bit...

    First Ride: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Goes from Quiet to Riot

    Ferrari Will Add Electric Car Production Line Automotive News Europe | clube.zeros.eco

    Lamborghini Revuelto: the first Super Sports V12 Hybrid HPEV unveiled in Singapore

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    What Tesla really needs is the sub $30,000 car.   Because most car companies are bailing on low end cars, Toyota's North American President even said he wanted to push the average transaction price of a Toyota over $50k.  Which to me sounds like throwing away half their customer base.  Ford wants to get rid of the Escape to focus on high margin vehicles, because after they cut cars, they now need to cut crossovers.  Mazda wants to move up market and focus on $50,000 CX-90 SUVS.  The door is wide open for someone, aka Tesla to come in with a mass market car at an affordable price.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Only Tesla?

    Everybody needs to sell $30 000 vehicles. Be it ICE or EV. 

    North American consumer goods and services have gone through the roof price wise and wages have stagnated.  All those manufacturers that want to bail on affordable cars will soon find out that pricey cars will rot on their dealership lots.  And...doom their existence that much faster. 

    Without straying too far away from the crux of this discussion...Tesla needs 2nd gen of their S-3-X-Y line-up.  They dont need a $30 000.  They would be going downmarket for no reason.  They have already established themselves and their image as premier EV makers.  They have established themselves in a price market where people do not think twice giving up their hard earned cash.  And that price range is $50 000-$100 000.     All Elon has to do is make sure the 2nd gen of their S-3-X-Y line-up is better than the 1st gen in every possible metric and let marketing do their job properly and they will maintian their market share quite easily.    But they need those 2nd gens right now...   Elon is foolin' around NEEDLESSLY with that Cybertruck and Roadster 2.0.   If he had thought things through and ADVANCED his EV tech INSTEAD of putting all that money and energy into Twitter/X and Mars...Tesla tech would have continued to be 10 years ahead of the competition and threats from Lucid and Rivian and GM and Volks/Porsche and the Chinese companies would have been at bay.  Cute projects like the Cybertruck and Roadster 2.0 could then be started after.  

    Instead, its Ford and Dodge that truly re-imagined what the electric pick-up truck could and will be, and GM produced the concept dream poster truck  made into production toy for the rich Hummer pick-up and SUV.  And it was Rivian that swooped in with their vision the electric lifestyle offroader.    

    The dream of going 0-60 in 1.9 seconds in electric style with the Roadster 2.0 has also been messed with because Elon had other things to do.  And Ferrari, Lamborghini, Corvette and everybody else that has entered the elctric world, be it with hybrid thought or pure electrics, they all pushed Tesla aside. 

     Ill repeat,   when Elon was selling us his visions, these electric visions of speed and innovation and re-imagining new ways and change the old ways, every other OEM on the planet had no freaken idea where to start with EV development.  

    And here we are today in 2023, Elon has pissed that lead away.  And more market erosion will happen.  

    Elon could price drop his current EVs, but Elon NEEDS that revenue.  He cant afford to drop those prices.  Sure, he sells more cars  this way and maintains somewhat that 50% marketshare threshold.  But monies arent coming in that Tesla DESPERATELY needs.   

    100% EV makers dont have any other kind of vehicle to sell.

    GM could price drop the EVs to maintain equal prices with Tesla.  But GM ALSO sells ICE.  GM has revenue coming either way.  Ditto for Ford and VW and everybody else that produces their own EVs but produces ICE as well... 

    GM  has a history of 100 plus years of going toe to toe with price wars with its rivals.   What Tesla is facing now about dropping prices to maintain market share, and GM, Ford AND Stellantis...ALL of Stellantis not just Chrysler, have been through this SEVERAL times and they know that this kind of thing NEVER ends good...   Tesla is going to feel lots of pain.  

    Tesla NEEDS 2nd gens of their S-3-X-Y cars.    I CANT stress that enough...   

    Tesla does NOT need to sell lower priced cars IF 2nd gen of their  S-3-X-Y cars go on sale.  Tesls has THAT vehicle price range ALL to themselves.  But...they NEED those 2nd gens right now for them to continue to own that price range!!! 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    20 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Only Tesla?

    Everybody needs to sell $30 000 vehicles. Be it ICE or EV. 

    North American consumer goods and services have gone through the roof price wise and wages have stagnated.  All those manufacturers that want to bail on affordable cars will soon find out that pricey cars will rot on their dealership lots.  And...doom their existence that much faster. 

    Without straying too far away from the crux of this discussion...Tesla needs 2nd gen of their S-3-X-Y line-up.  They dont need a $30 000.  They would be going downmarket for no reason.  They have already established themselves and their image as premier EV makers.  They have established themselves in a price market where people do not think twice giving up their hard earned cash.  And that price range is $50 000-$100 000.     All Elon has to do is make sure the 2nd gen of their S-3-X-Y line-up is better than the 1st gen in every possible metric and let marketing do their job properly and they will maintian their market share quite easily.    But they need those 2nd gens right now...   Elon is foolin' around NEEDLESSLY with that Cybertruck and Roadster 2.0.   If he had thought things through and ADVANCED his EV tech INSTEAD of putting all that money and energy into Twitter/X and Mars...Tesla tech would have continued to be 10 years ahead of the competition and threats from Lucid and Rivian and GM and Volks/Porsche and the Chinese companies would have been at bay.  Cute projects like the Cybertruck and Roadster 2.0 could then be started after.  

    Instead, its Ford and Dodge that truly re-imagined what the electric pick-up truck could and will be, and GM produced the concept dream poster truck  made into production toy for the rich Hummer pick-up and SUV.  And it was Rivian that swooped in with their vision the electric lifestyle offroader.    

    The dream of going 0-60 in 1.9 seconds in electric style with the Roadster 2.0 has also been messed with because Elon had other things to do.  And Ferrari, Lamborghini, Corvette and everybody else that has entered the elctric world, be it with hybrid thought or pure electrics, they all pushed Tesla aside. 

     Ill repeat,   when Elon was selling us his visions, these electric visions of speed and innovation and re-imagining new ways and change the old ways, every other OEM on the planet had no freaken idea where to start with EV development.  

    And here we are today in 2023, Elon has pissed that lead away.  And more market erosion will happen.  

    Elon could price drop his current EVs, but Elon NEEDS that revenue.  He cant afford to drop those prices.  Sure, he sells more cars  this way and maintains somewhat that 50% marketshare threshold.  But monies arent coming in that Tesla DESPERATELY needs.   

    100% EV makers dont have any other kind of vehicle to sell.

    GM could price drop the EVs to maintain equal prices with Tesla.  But GM ALSO sells ICE.  GM has revenue coming either way.  Ditto for Ford and VW and everybody else that produces their own EVs but produces ICE as well... 

    GM  has a history of 100 plus years of going toe to toe with price wars with its rivals.   What Tesla is facing now about dropping prices to maintain market share, and GM, Ford AND Stellantis...ALL of Stellantis not just Chrysler, have been through this SEVERAL times and they know that this kind of thing NEVER ends good...   Tesla is going to feel lots of pain.  

    Tesla NEEDS 2nd gens of their S-3-X-Y cars.    I CANT stress that enough...   

    Tesla does NOT need to sell lower priced cars IF 2nd gen of their  S-3-X-Y cars go on sale.  Tesls has THAT vehicle price range ALL to themselves.  But...they NEED those 2nd gens right now for them to continue to own that price range!!! 

    Yes they all need a $30,000 EV but once the Bolt is killed off I don’t see who is going to make one outside of Tesla.  The Kia Niro EV is $40,000, the Hyundai Kona EV is $35,000 and these are entry level compacts.  Doesn’t really seem like a good deal and no $7500 credit for them.   
     

    GM might come back with Bolt 2.0 at $30k but GM loses money on the Bolt, just like all these car companies outside of Tesla lose money on EV’s so I think the chances of affordable EV’s aren’t great.

    And it seems like car companies want to kill the sub $30,000 ICE cars too.

    And yes Elon has mad mistakes and wastes time with Twitter but at the same time his company is worth $800 billion and the other big car companies are worth about $50 billion so he must have done something right.

    And back to Tesla the refresh Model 3 is on sale in China and Europe now, so we should have it next year with a Model Y refresh right after.  S and X do need a next generation and I would make them more mass market, 3 row SUV is a huge segment, but 1,000 hp 3 row SUV for $100k is not a big segment.  
     

    Tesla wants to sell 20 million cars a year, they have to attack the sub $40,000 price tier to get there.  There aren’t enough $50-100k price buyers to get that kind of volume. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Yes they all need a $30,000 EV but once the Bolt is killed off I don’t see who is going to make one outside of Tesla.

    The Bolt is not killed off.

    The Bolt will live on as an Ultium platformed vehicle and most probably be sold at the same price it is now.

     

     

    https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a44639082/chevrolet-bolt-ev-second-generation-details/

    • There will be a second-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV, General Motors CEO Mary Barra confirmed today during an earnings conference call.
    • Earlier this year, General Motors had proclaimed the Bolt dead as it prepared the hatchback's factory for a transition to assembling electric pickups.
    • But the Bolt is not dead and is in fact getting better, with Barra revealing that the second-gen Bolt will use GM's newer Ultium battery technology.

     

    Also, the Equinox EV  is also said to be starting  at around the 30 000 mark as well.  

     

    https://www.chevrolet.com/electric/equinox-ev

     

    image.thumb.png.d5db8f3b9a3aba347f50bbb55569d6d1.png

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    GM might come back with Bolt 2.0 at $30k

     GM WILL come back with a Bolt 2.0

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    but GM loses money on the Bolt,

    The Bolt 1.0 was the only vehicle on that platform.  Then the EUV came. But still no economies of scale.  The Bolt 2.0 has 23 or 24 new EVs coming to help spread the costs of those batteries.  $100 000 plus Escalades and Silverados.  $350 000 Celestiqs.  $60 000 Lyriqs.  $50 000 Blazers and all kinds of Buicks not to mention the two Chevrolets called Bolt and Equinox @ 30K to help with those costs...   

    Also...Honda will be using this platform which will also aid in keeping those costs down...  

    Therefore...

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    just like all these car companies outside of Tesla lose money on EV’s

    GM may NOT be like others to lose money on EVs...   

    Also, Tesla is NOT making the money it NEEDS  BECAUSE they DISCOUNT their EVs BECAUSE their market share is eroding.   Classic automobile scenario...      

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    but at the same time his company is worth $800 billion

    Worthless... 

    All smoke and mirrors. 

    Tesla is waaaaaaaaaay OVERvalued and THAT might bite MANY people in the ass.  All kinds of investors and banks that have enjoyed the riches of OVER evaluating Tesla all these years.   ESPECIALLY if Tesla's market share keeps eroding and Tesla continues on discounting their cars.    Reailty WILL eventually settle in with Tesla's evalution...   The chickens WILL come home to roost...

    I REALLY cant stress enough Tesla's need for 2nd generation of their S-3-X-Y  line-up. 

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    And back to Tesla the refresh Model 3 is on sale in China and Europe now, so we should have it next year with a Model Y refresh right after.

     

    Refreshes mean nothing when EVERYBODY will be offering NEW shinier and BETTER products...

    Take the Equinox EV for example.   Or the Honda products that are the Equinox's platform brother.   

    The Bolt 2.0

    The Buicks

    All those and JUST from GM will give Tesla headaches. ESPECIALLY when GM products and their owners WILL be able to USE Tesla's supercharger network...  

    Also...GM will be building their OWN network too.  WITH BMW, Honda, Hyundai-KIA, Stellantis, MERCEDES-BENZ... 

     

    https://news.gm.ca/en/home/newsroom.detail.html/Pages/news/ca/en/2023/jul/0726_seven.html

    • Seven major global automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, Stellantis NV – will create an unprecedented new charging network joint venture that will significantly expand access to high-powered charging in North America
    • Targeting to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points in urban and highway locations to ensure customers can charge whenever and wherever they need
    • With a focus on delivering an elevated customer experience, the network will provide reliability, high-powered charging capability, digital integration, appealing locations, various amenities while charging, and use renewable energy
    • Charging stations will be accessible to all EV customers, offering both Combined Charging System (CCS) and North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors
    • First stations are scheduled to open in the summer of 2024
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Tesla wants to sell 20 million cars a year

    Elon also wants to colonize Mars.  There is no oxygen nor water in space and on Mars.  So...

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    52 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    The Bolt is not killed off.

    The Bolt will live on as an Ultium platformed vehicle and most probably be sold at the same price it is now.

    Also, the Equinox EV  is also said to be starting  at around the 30 000 mark as well.  

     

    https://www.chevrolet.com/electric/equinox-ev

     

    image.thumb.png.d5db8f3b9a3aba347f50bbb55569d6d1.png

     GM WILL come back with a Bolt 2.0

    The Bolt 1.0 was the only vehicle on that platform.  Then the EUV came. But still no economies of scale.  The Bolt 2.0 has 23 or 24 new EVs coming to help spread the costs of those batteries.  $100 000 plus Escalades and Silverados.  $350 000 Celestiqs.  $60 000 Lyriqs.  $50 000 Blazers and all kinds of Buicks not to mention the two Chevrolets called Bolt and Equinox @ 30K to help with those costs...   

    Also...Honda will be using this platform which will also aid in keeping those costs down...  

    Therefore...

    GM may NOT be like others to lose money on EVs...   

    Also, Tesla is NOT making the money it NEEDS  BECAUSE they DISCOUNT their EVs BECAUSE their market share is eroding.   Classic automobile scenario...      

    Worthless... 

    All smoke and mirrors. 

    Tesla is waaaaaaaaaay OVERvalued and THAT might bite MANY people in the ass.  All kinds of investors and banks that have enjoyed the riches of OVER evaluating Tesla all these years.   ESPECIALLY if Tesla's market share keeps eroding and Tesla continues on discounting their cars.    Reailty WILL eventually settle in with Tesla's evalution...   The chickens WILL come home to roost...

    I REALLY cant stress enough Tesla's need for 2nd generation of their S-3-X-Y  line-up. 

     

    Refreshes mean nothing when EVERYBODY will be offering NEW shinier and BETTER products...

    Take the Equinox EV for example.   Or the Honda products that are the Equinox's platform brother.   

    The Bolt 2.0

    The Buicks

    All those and JUST from GM will give Tesla headaches. ESPECIALLY when GM products and their owners WILL be able to USE Tesla's supercharger network...  

    I know the Bolt is coming back, I was only questioning whether it will be under $30k when it comes back.  And I doubt the Equinox comes in at $30k, Mary Bara is the one that said they can't make a profit on an EV that costs under $40,000.  

    I agree scale will help GM, assuming, they can scale all that up, the Ultium ramp up has been pretty slow, and the Ultium platform's battery tech is behind what Tesla already has and it's heavy.  And GM isn't alone in that, Ford and Mercedes EVs are too heavy also.   

    Mercedes EQE 500 is 5,670 lbs, Cadillac Lyric AWD is 5,810 lbs, and the larger Tesla Model X is 5,185 lbs.   The Lyric needs about a 600 lb weight loss, and that is in the Ultium platform.  

    GM/Honda will probably have the scale to drill some cost out, but I don't see how Nissan does, or a small company like Mazda that doesn't even have an EV (since they killed off that compliance car they had) gets there.  And I don't see how Hyundai/Kia get people to spend $50-75k on EV's when their ICE cars are more like $25-40k.  They aren't even targeting their existing customers.

    Tesla makes more dollars of profit than GM or Ford, let alone they have the best margins out there, plus Tesla is just as much a software and energy company as they are a car company.  Tesla already has mostly every other car company buying software off them for the chargers and using their charge network, won't be long before Tesla is selling Full Self Driving to other car companies at $12,000 per car and they'll have to pay Tesla for it just like they had to pay Tesla for their charge network.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    GM/Honda may NOT have enough scale to cut costs enough; they may have to pair up with Ford to really cut costs.

    Tesla does need a 2.0 for all their current products since few NEW car buyers want something they could have purchased two years ago.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    Stock price of Tesla is a future glimps of where the company is going.

    image.png

    Hyundai, Kia, Genesis is hitting EV far better than Tesla and has newer tech and models. Tesla is going to be hurting by 2025 at the rate Musk is destroying the company due to his distractions. Even stockholders are now calling for a new CEO to run Tesla.

    Tesla Investor Calls for a New CEO As As Musk Shift Focus to Twitter (businessinsider.com)

    Ford clearly has mis-read their own buyers which is mainly blue-collar workers and have not bought into the EV thing. GM sells to higher income folks and those more tech savvy. Ford is going to have issues over the next few years as they have not properly planned for EVs and battery production, so costs remain very high unlike GM which did plan.

    At least they are not Toyota that bet on Hydrogen and lost. Korea is going to eat the Japanese auto business for EVs.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    Instant EV Rebate, Will it Launch an EV Purchase Revolution?

    October 2023 the IRS released this clarification that the Inflation Reduction Act will offer the provision that allows consumers to transfer their credit to the car dealer, instantly reducing the purchase price of new and used EVs at the time of sale. Registration Requirements PDF rp-23-33.pdf This guidance also provides proposed eligibility rules for the previously owned clean vehicles credit. End result is that ELIGIBLE CONSUMERS may transfer the full value of the new or previou

    Automotive Industry

    Toyota Signs Long Term Battery Supply Agreement with LG Energy Solutions

    Toyota Motor North America and LG Energy Solutions has announced a long-term supply agreement for Lithium-ion/high-nickel NCMA battery modules starting with 20 GWh of production in 2025 for 2026 model year EVs. These pouch type battery cells are a nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum cell design that will be produced at LG Energy Solutions Michigan facility and shipped to Toyota's Kentucky assembly site for all Toyota and Lexus EVs. Tetsuo "Ted" Ogawa has stated this is the start

    Toyota

    Genesis-Hyundai-Kia Adopt NACS

    October 5th was a major press release for Genesis-Hyundai-Kia as all three auto companies announced that they would begin shipping their EVs at the start of Q4 2024 with NACS ports on their EVs. With NACS ports, Genesis, Hyundai and Kia EVs will gain access to the 12,000 plus North America Tesla Supercharger stations which have over 50,000 charging stations.  Genesis, Hyundai, Kia EVs are built on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform that is an 800V fast charging platfor

    Automotive Industry


  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Kia EV day covered the EV 3 and EV4 concepts but according to other news outlets, the CEO has stated that Kia will have an EV2 out globally that will also be in the U.S. for far less than $30,000 2023 Kia EV Day | The revolution begins KIA EV Day to be Held on October 12th - Korean Car Blog (thekoreancarblog.com)
    • David
      Industry News: Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

      By David · Posted

      Stock price of Tesla is a future glimps of where the company is going. Hyundai, Kia, Genesis is hitting EV far better than Tesla and has newer tech and models. Tesla is going to be hurting by 2025 at the rate Musk is destroying the company due to his distractions. Even stockholders are now calling for a new CEO to run Tesla. Tesla Investor Calls for a New CEO As As Musk Shift Focus to Twitter (businessinsider.com) Ford clearly has mis-read their own buyers which is mainly blue-collar workers and have not bought into the EV thing. GM sells to higher income folks and those more tech savvy. Ford is going to have issues over the next few years as they have not properly planned for EVs and battery production, so costs remain very high unlike GM which did plan. At least they are not Toyota that bet on Hydrogen and lost. Korea is going to eat the Japanese auto business for EVs.
    • riviera74
      Industry News: Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

      By riviera74 · Posted

      GM/Honda may NOT have enough scale to cut costs enough; they may have to pair up with Ford to really cut costs. Tesla does need a 2.0 for all their current products since few NEW car buyers want something they could have purchased two years ago.
    • David
      Watch and Timepiece Appreciation Thread

      By David · Posted

      Do not forget that she was close friends with the late Micheal Jackson. Elizabeth Taylor was to me far more lovely than Marlyn Manroe, but again that is person preference for brunettes over blondes, I guess. Course @oldshurst442 knows what I was really meaning by my comment.   I find here very lovely and a nice watch to boot!  
    • trinacriabob
      Watch and Timepiece Appreciation Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      What I was really going to post  - - - - - current watch: Timex Expedition - black face, blue illumination capability, leather watchband - bought in 2011 for about $40 - Timex:  "takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin' " past tense watch: Seiko I used to have - (similar, but not "Presage" and regular gold ... not rose gold) left on a hotel nightstand while hastily packing for an early morning flight from Italy back to the U.S. - the hotel wasn't of the genre that would admit to finding it and send it back to you - consider what happened to Gandolfini's (RIP) Rolex when he was in the hospital ... I do plan to get another similar Seiko sooner than later.  I still look at my wrist for the time more so than at my phone.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search