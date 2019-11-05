Infiniti Planning Five New Models by 2022

Infiniti is planning on launching five new models over the next 3 years. The first will be the QX55 that we reported on the other day. It is a crossover coupe version of their QX50 crossover and is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-liter variable compression engine.
Next up is the redesigned QX60. Expect it to look much more SUV like than that of a crossover. Infiniti says the styling will be dramatically different than the QX60 on the lots today. They mention that the gas powered model will have a large grille, which implies there will be an electrified model coming as well. They are also planning on offering two 12.3-inch touch screens and a two-tone roof. The QX60 is Infiniti's best selling vehicle.
After that, Infiniti will be launching three electrified vehicles, a crossover and two sedans. The vehicle will be offered as fully electric or with serial hybrid technology which is similar to that in the Chevy Volt where a gasoline engine recharges the batteries which power the car. Styling is expected to take after the Q-Inspiration concept shown at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The three vehicles are following a "three vehicles, one platform" concept and will all be related.
