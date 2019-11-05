Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Planning Five New Models by 2022

      ...prepare to be electrified... 

    Infiniti is planning on launching five new models over the next 3 years. The first will be the QX55 that we reported on the other day.  It is a crossover coupe version of their QX50 crossover and is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-liter variable compression engine.

    Next up is the redesigned QX60. Expect it to look much more SUV like than that of a crossover. Infiniti says the styling will be dramatically different than the QX60 on the lots today. They mention that the gas powered model will have a large grille, which implies there will be an electrified model coming as well.  They are also planning on offering two 12.3-inch touch screens and a two-tone roof.  The QX60 is Infiniti's best selling vehicle.

    After that, Infiniti will be launching three electrified vehicles, a crossover and two sedans.  The vehicle will be offered as fully electric or with serial hybrid technology which is similar to that in the Chevy Volt where a gasoline engine recharges the batteries which power the car. Styling is expected to take after the Q-Inspiration concept shown at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.  The three vehicles are following a "three vehicles, one platform" concept and will all be related. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    That’s good since I don’t think they have had a new product in about 5 years.

    QX50 was last year.

    QX30 was two years before that. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1

    USA-1 111

    Posted (edited)

    LONG overdue. Definitely see some major Cadillac Escala design cues in front end and hood and the new CT cars design cues with front end and hood, as well as some Jaguar F Type in front and down the side.

    image.png.6e69518f6d640a614362e24548a5e515.png

    Are we sure Johan D. didn't really go back to Infiniti? 😁

    Edited by USA-1
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1
    54 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    LONG overdue. Definitely see some major Cadillac Escala design cues in front end and hood and the new CT cars design cues with front end and hood, as well as some Jaguar F Type in front and down the side.

    image.png.6e69518f6d640a614362e24548a5e515.png

    Are we sure Johan D. didn't really go back to Infiniti? 😁

    Model S greenhouse and down the side as well.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    QX50 was last year.

    QX30 was two years before that. 

    That’s not much, especially when one is a rebodied GLA they were given in exchange for the X-class.   Mercedes put out an all new E-class with 4 body styles, G-wagon, GLE, GLS, A-class, CLA, refreshed S-class, refreshed C-class, refreshed GLC since 2017.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    That’s not much, especially when one is a rebodied GLA they were given in exchange for the X-class.   Mercedes put out an all new E-class with 4 body styles, G-wagon, GLE, GLS, A-class, CLA, refreshed S-class, refreshed C-class, refreshed GLC since 2017.

    Oh stop. Every company goes through these types of cycles. Seemingly nothing for a few years and then BAM! Ten new models in two years. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Oh stop. Every company goes through these types of cycles. Seemingly nothing for a few years and then BAM! Ten new models in two years. 

    Not successful companies, successful ones stay on schedule.

    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Not everyone has Benz money

    Nissan-Renault is the 3rd biggest car company in the world.  They should have money unless Carlos Ghosn took it all.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Infiniti News: Infiniti Releases Teaser Image of New QX55
      By Drew Dowdell
      Infiniti today released a teaser image of its upcoming QX55 crossover coupe. The QX55 is largely expected to be based on the Infiniti QX50, meaning a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive based crossover sporting a variable compression 2.0 liter turbocharged engine and a CVT.  The VC Turbo produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque.  The base QX50 starts at $37,250, so expect a QX55 to be slightly more money.
      Infiniti will launch the car in 2020, but they say more details will come before then. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Infiniti Releases Teaser Image of New QX55
      By Drew Dowdell
      Infiniti today released a teaser image of its upcoming QX55 crossover coupe. The QX55 is largely expected to be based on the Infiniti QX50, meaning a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive based crossover sporting a variable compression 2.0 liter turbocharged engine and a CVT.  The VC Turbo produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque.  The base QX50 starts at $37,250, so expect a QX55 to be slightly more money.
      Infiniti will launch the car in 2020, but they say more details will come before then. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back :Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Alfa Romeo still has some crossover rollouts coming, however a recent peak at the quarterly earning statement gave a clue as to what else is happening at the brand, and the truth is, it isn't much. During the earnings call this week, CEO Mike Manley said that Alfa's "future product lineup has been significantly scaled back with a corresponding reduction in capital spend." 
      Alfa currently has two products on the market in North America, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.  Those will both be getting a refresh for the 2021 model year.  That same year, a new C-segment crossover will make an appearance. This model, previewed by the Tonale concept car, will ride on the same platform as the Fiat 500x and Jeep Renegade. It should eventually be offered as a plug-in hybrid as well.  After that, a B-segment crossover should appear as well. 
      Once the crossovers are on the road though, there isn't much left.  The expected return of the GTV and 8C Competizione don't appear anywhere in the plans. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back
      By Drew Dowdell
      Alfa Romeo still has some crossover rollouts coming, however a recent peak at the quarterly earning statement gave a clue as to what else is happening at the brand, and the truth is, it isn't much. During the earnings call this week, CEO Mike Manley said that Alfa's "future product lineup has been significantly scaled back with a corresponding reduction in capital spend." 
      Alfa currently has two products on the market in North America, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.  Those will both be getting a refresh for the 2021 model year.  That same year, a new C-segment crossover will make an appearance. This model, previewed by the Tonale concept car, will ride on the same platform as the Fiat 500x and Jeep Renegade. It should eventually be offered as a plug-in hybrid as well.  After that, a B-segment crossover should appear as well. 
      Once the crossovers are on the road though, there isn't much left.  The expected return of the GTV and 8C Competizione don't appear anywhere in the plans. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: Infiniti USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      INFINITI
      OCTOBER
      OCTOBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,146
      11,880
      -23.0
      97,080
      117,129
      -17.1
      Infiniti Q50
      2,100
      2,074
      1.3
      21,855
      28,254
      -22.6
      Infiniti Q60
      595
      809
      -26.5
      4,113
      7,765
      -47.0
      Infiniti Q70
      154
      302
      -49.0
      2,350
      3,778
      -37.8
      Infiniti QX30
      102
      399
      -74.4
      3,127
      7,038
      -55.6
      Infiniti QX50
      1,468
      3,160
      -53.5
      15,078
      19,051
      -20.9
      Infiniti QX60
      3,604
      3,392
      6.3
      35,225
      35,187
      0.1
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      7
      -100.0
      6
      942
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      1,123
      1,737
      -35.3
      15,326
      15,114
      1.4
      Total Car
      2,849
      3,185
      -10.5
      28,318
      39,797
      -28.8
      Total Truck
      6,297
      8,695
      -27.6
      68,762
      77,332
      -11.1

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Drew Dowdell
      Drew Dowdell
      (41 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...