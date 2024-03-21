Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    The 2025 Infiniti QX80 Starts the Brand's Product Renaissance

      The 2025 Infiniti QX80 offers a bespoke experience in each seating location.

    Ahead of the New York International Auto Show next week, Infiniti has unveiled the next iteration of their full-size luxury SUV, the 2025 Infiniti QX80.  This all-new SUV coddles occupants with bespoke experience no matter where in the vehicle they are seated.

    Interior of the 2025 QX80 featureing the materialsThe interior of the QX80 is inspired by the Japanese principle of miyabi, referencing the use of layers, soft materials and flowing integration with the in-vehicle technology. Leather, suede, wood, and metal flow seamlessly with the touch screens. On the dash are two 14.3-inch displays. One for the driver and one for the infotainment system.  The gauges are configurable into three main views, Classic, Elegant, and Enhanced, operated by a dial on the right of the steering wheel. The center Infiniti InTouch display operates the infotainment system with a tablet-like interface and gestures. Buyers can also opt for a color heads-up display for the driver.  Google built-in is incorporated to allow for natural-language requests and access to the Google Play store.   An additional 9-inch haptic touchscreen below the infotainment display handles climate functions and vehicle drive modes. Push buttons are used to select the transmission mode.

    The dashboard of the 2025 QX80Every row of the QX80 offers first-class comfort. As a segment-exclusive, the third row has available heated seats, and the first two rows are available with heated and cooled seats. Additionally, the front four seating positions all have a massaging seat option available. Second-row passengers can experience Infiniti's new, optional, Biometric Cooling. An infrared sensor in the headliner is able to detect when a passenger is too warm and instantly adjusts temperature and airflow automatically. Infiniti says this system can get passengers to a comfortable temperature in 50% less time.

    The 2025 QX80 features two new Klipsch audio systems. The Pure and Luxe trims receive a 600 watt / 14-speaker system, while the Sensory and Autograph trims take audio performance to the next level with a Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System featuring 1,200 watts of power through 24 speakers providing Individual Audio functionality. Setting the system apart are titanium tweeters, four roof-mounted speakers, and 8-inch subwoofer, and a 24-channel amplifier.

    Individual Audio allows the system to direct certain audio elements, such as navigation, music, or phone calls, to one or both front seats. Metal trimmed speakers integrated into the headrests allow the front passenger to continue to listen to music while the driver takes a phone call, or allows both front occupants to listen to music without disturbing rear passengers.

    Infiniti has made the interior roomier, with cargo space behind the second-row up 18% and behind the third-row up 30% over the outgoing model. First and second row passengers will enjoy increased knee and foot room, while the third row receives increases in nearly all dimensions.

    QX80 Autograph

    The Headrest mounted speakers in the 2025 Infiniti QX80At the top of the lineup is the QX80 Autograph. Distinguished by a two-tone roof, dark chrome trim, and 22-inch Layered Turbine wheels, the QX80 Autograph exudes craftsmanship.  Autograph models feature unique semi-aniline leather with dot-quilting, open-pore ash wood trim with ultra-thing aluminum accents within. Second-row passengers can control the rear climate with an additional touchscreen mounted at the rear of the center console.

    Powering all trims of 2025 QX80 is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated for 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 50 horsepower and 103 lb-ft over the outgoing model. Power is routed to the rear or all wheels via an updated 9-speed automatic with a 40% wider gear ratio for better off-the-line performance while still maintaining highway cruising efficiency.  Available electronic air suspension and dynamic digital suspension can raise and lower the vehicle to meet various needs.  At speed, the system will lower by 1.2 inches for better aerodynamics. When parked, it will lower 2.8 inches to ease ingress and egress. If the road gets rough or deep, the air suspension can raise the ride height 2.8 inches over normal.

    The QX80 features two levels of advanced driver assistance. ProPILOT Assist 1.115 is standard and combines Intelligent Cruise Control with steering assistance to help the driver stay centered in their lane. The system also uses data from the navigation system to proactively adjust vehicle speed for curves, interchanges, and other driving situations.

    Optional on Luxe and Sensory and standard on Autograph, ProPilot Assist 2.1 elevates the experience by allowing attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain freeway driving scenarios.to adjust vehicle speed for curves proactively

    Exterior front and side of the 2025 Infiniti QX80The 2025 Infiniti QX80 starts at $82,450, an $8,300 increase over the previous model and arrives at dealers this summer.  For those wanting the ultimate in Infiniti luxury, the new Autograph trim starts at $110,595, a $22,145 increase over the previous top Sensory trim. 

    The trims features:

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Honestly, nice looking is being nice as it already looks dated on the outside and the inside they have gone touch pretty much everything and as such with no physical buttons, I have to wonder just how easy it is to make the basics work.

    I also would have serious concerns about the head rests as that metal crown around the seat I can see hurting people seriously in a crash and having some bruises by just smacking it in normal use. 

    I honestly have mixed feelings as some things are nice others are WTF were they thinking. Very weird SUV.

    I feel they are trying to make the old older work with the newest new of tech and just not getting it to blend well.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    15 hours ago, David said:

    Honestly, nice looking is being nice as it already looks dated on the outside and the inside they have gone touch pretty much everything and as such with no physical buttons, I have to wonder just how easy it is to make the basics work.

    I also would have serious concerns about the head rests as that metal crown around the seat I can see hurting people seriously in a crash and having some bruises by just smacking it in normal use. 

    I honestly have mixed feelings as some things are nice others are WTF were they thinking. Very weird SUV.

    I feel they are trying to make the old older work with the newest new of tech and just not getting it to blend well.

    Those "metal pieces" are very thin pieces of aluminum which makes it no more of a hazard than hard grade plastics. And how EXACTLY would someone hit their head on an obviously recessed piece of aluminum? This basic design is present in a lot of premium and sporty cars and SUVs these days. It's also only available in the Autograph trim. "Old" design is purely subjective as well. I'm not saying it's a beauty queen but it most certainly does not look "old". It has the same basic profile as the outgoing model but, again, that is common is every large SUV (See the damn near identical profiles of the last two Gen GM full size models as one example). 

     

    I get what you're trying to say here but it seems more like nitpicking given the examples provided. 

     

    IMO, it's an upgrade in every way over the outgoing model and that is the simple goal here.

    • Thanks 1
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The 2025 Infiniti QX80 starts at $82,450, an $8,300 increase over the previous model and arrives at dealers this summer.  For those wanting the ultimate in Infiniti luxury, the new Autograph trim starts at $110,595, a $22,145 increase over the previous top Sensory trim. 

    Schitts Creek Good Luck GIF by CBC

    • Haha 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    19 hours ago, David said:

    Honestly, nice looking is being nice as it already looks dated on the outside and the inside they have gone touch pretty much everything and as such with no physical buttons, I have to wonder just how easy it is to make the basics work.

    About as difficult as the EV Escalade. Probably impossible on both. 

    Funny enough, it's damn near the same exact setup. 

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-interior.jpg

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    7 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    For reference about the headrest trim, the 2024 Escalade-V, complete with metal (I'm assuming aluminum) speaker grill inserts on both sides of the headrest. 

    image.thumb.png.984d8f82caa80f0c02b2076dda69df13.png

    Yes and I still feel the same about these not being that safe compared to a full cushy head rest.

    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    About as difficult as the EV Escalade. Probably impossible on both. 

    Funny enough, it's damn near the same exact setup. 

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-interior.jpg

    Ya nailed it as you have touch or the rotary dial and I think again that it is too much touch versus a balance of touch and physical that I think it should be.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Similar Content

  • Posts

    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      Help needed - tech in nature - instead of going onto another thread So, you've got a Google platform phone and, with it, a Google account.  It seems that the phone (camera gallery) and what's on my account as seen via the laptop (or desktop) is slightly off synch and it's irritating.  Since I tend to take multiple photos and then pick the one that turns out better, I purge and delete, mostly via the phone. It looks like they are not in sync(h).  What's in the account (per laptop or desktop) seems to have more photos. Aren't these two supposed to "talk" to each other?  How do I get them to sync(h) ... at the end of the day, at the end of the week, or similar?  How about some settings instructions for both the phone and the computer? Thanks.
    • 67impss
      Word Association

      By 67impss · Posted

      Zora Arkus-Duntov   Yeah it's a Pontiac 
    • David
      Permanent Car Spotters

      By David · Posted

      Calling all Auto Fans Any Idea the year? I am pretty sure this is a Toronado, but not sure of the year. My coworker who knows I am into auto's took the picture of his neighbors dads car in their barn and sent it to me.
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Very cool, the first non-Tesla branded V4 Superchargers are installed. First non-Tesla branded V4 Superchargers are being deployed | Electrek
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Nothing like an EV Battery Glut to start a price war pushing cost of EVs even cheaper!   Battery price war is kicking off that could soon make electric cars cheaper (msn.com)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    • There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search

Change privacy settings