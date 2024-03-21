The 2025 Infiniti QX80 Starts the Brand's Product Renaissance

Ahead of the New York International Auto Show next week, Infiniti has unveiled the next iteration of their full-size luxury SUV, the 2025 Infiniti QX80. This all-new SUV coddles occupants with bespoke experience no matter where in the vehicle they are seated.

The interior of the QX80 is inspired by the Japanese principle of miyabi, referencing the use of layers, soft materials and flowing integration with the in-vehicle technology. Leather, suede, wood, and metal flow seamlessly with the touch screens. On the dash are two 14.3-inch displays. One for the driver and one for the infotainment system. The gauges are configurable into three main views, Classic, Elegant, and Enhanced, operated by a dial on the right of the steering wheel. The center Infiniti InTouch display operates the infotainment system with a tablet-like interface and gestures. Buyers can also opt for a color heads-up display for the driver. Google built-in is incorporated to allow for natural-language requests and access to the Google Play store. An additional 9-inch haptic touchscreen below the infotainment display handles climate functions and vehicle drive modes. Push buttons are used to select the transmission mode.

Every row of the QX80 offers first-class comfort. As a segment-exclusive, the third row has available heated seats, and the first two rows are available with heated and cooled seats. Additionally, the front four seating positions all have a massaging seat option available. Second-row passengers can experience Infiniti's new, optional, Biometric Cooling. An infrared sensor in the headliner is able to detect when a passenger is too warm and instantly adjusts temperature and airflow automatically. Infiniti says this system can get passengers to a comfortable temperature in 50% less time.

The 2025 QX80 features two new Klipsch audio systems. The Pure and Luxe trims receive a 600 watt / 14-speaker system, while the Sensory and Autograph trims take audio performance to the next level with a Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System featuring 1,200 watts of power through 24 speakers providing Individual Audio functionality. Setting the system apart are titanium tweeters, four roof-mounted speakers, and 8-inch subwoofer, and a 24-channel amplifier.

Individual Audio allows the system to direct certain audio elements, such as navigation, music, or phone calls, to one or both front seats. Metal trimmed speakers integrated into the headrests allow the front passenger to continue to listen to music while the driver takes a phone call, or allows both front occupants to listen to music without disturbing rear passengers.

Infiniti has made the interior roomier, with cargo space behind the second-row up 18% and behind the third-row up 30% over the outgoing model. First and second row passengers will enjoy increased knee and foot room, while the third row receives increases in nearly all dimensions.

QX80 Autograph

At the top of the lineup is the QX80 Autograph. Distinguished by a two-tone roof, dark chrome trim, and 22-inch Layered Turbine wheels, the QX80 Autograph exudes craftsmanship. Autograph models feature unique semi-aniline leather with dot-quilting, open-pore ash wood trim with ultra-thing aluminum accents within. Second-row passengers can control the rear climate with an additional touchscreen mounted at the rear of the center console.

Powering all trims of 2025 QX80 is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated for 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 50 horsepower and 103 lb-ft over the outgoing model. Power is routed to the rear or all wheels via an updated 9-speed automatic with a 40% wider gear ratio for better off-the-line performance while still maintaining highway cruising efficiency. Available electronic air suspension and dynamic digital suspension can raise and lower the vehicle to meet various needs. At speed, the system will lower by 1.2 inches for better aerodynamics. When parked, it will lower 2.8 inches to ease ingress and egress. If the road gets rough or deep, the air suspension can raise the ride height 2.8 inches over normal.

The QX80 features two levels of advanced driver assistance. ProPILOT Assist 1.115 is standard and combines Intelligent Cruise Control with steering assistance to help the driver stay centered in their lane. The system also uses data from the navigation system to proactively adjust vehicle speed for curves, interchanges, and other driving situations.

Optional on Luxe and Sensory and standard on Autograph, ProPilot Assist 2.1 elevates the experience by allowing attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain freeway driving scenarios.to adjust vehicle speed for curves proactively

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 starts at $82,450, an $8,300 increase over the previous model and arrives at dealers this summer. For those wanting the ultimate in Infiniti luxury, the new Autograph trim starts at $110,595, a $22,145 increase over the previous top Sensory trim.

Trim MSRP PURE RWD $82,450 PURE 4WD $85,550 LUXE RWD $89,550 LUXE 4WD $92,650 SENSORY 4WD $100,645 AUTOGRAPH 4WD $110,595

