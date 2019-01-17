Infiniti's New President Admits QX30 Is A Flop

Christian Meunier, who became the president of Infiniti last week, was very blunt about the QX30 crossover.

"(The QX30 is) not a very successful product. We’ll keep selling it for now...but this is not a product that has a future beyond its current life," he said to Motor Authority this week at the Detroit Auto Show.

The QX30/Q30 is a result of a partnership between Nissan and Daimler that began back in 2010, with the promise of sharing powertrains and working on various projects. The QX30 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class was the first product to come out of this alliance back in 2017. But as we have reported, the partnership seems to be faltering. Last July, a report came out that the joint development of a luxury compact car project was halted between the two.

That doesn't mean Infiniti is pulling the completely on the QX30. Meunier revealed that a next-generation model is in the cards that will use an "all-Infiniti platform". He also hinted that the next-generation may have variable-compression engine technology - first used in the QX50 crossover.

Source: Motor Authority