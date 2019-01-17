Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Infiniti's New President Admits QX30 Is A Flop

      The next version will be based on an "all-Infiniti platform"

    Christian Meunier, who became the president of Infiniti last week, was very blunt about the QX30 crossover.

    "(The QX30 is) not a very successful product. We’ll keep selling it for now...but this is not a product that has a future beyond its current life," he said to Motor Authority this week at the Detroit Auto Show.

    The QX30/Q30 is a result of a partnership between Nissan and Daimler that began back in 2010, with the promise of sharing powertrains and working on various projects. The QX30 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class was the first product to come out of this alliance back in 2017. But as we have reported, the partnership seems to be faltering. Last July, a report came out that the joint development of a luxury compact car project was halted between the two.

    That doesn't mean Infiniti is pulling the completely on the QX30. Meunier revealed that a next-generation model is in the cards that will use an "all-Infiniti platform". He also hinted that the next-generation may have variable-compression engine technology - first used in the QX50 crossover.

    Source: Motor Authority

    Edited by William Maley


    frogger

    Hey Infiniti, how about infotainment that isn't ancient in a new platform next time..

     

     

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't think an Infiniti platform nor using the VC engine will help.

    It's all about branding.  The QX30 is arguably more attractive than the GLA. It's also cheaper by a few grand.  There is zero sensible reason to get the Benz over the Infiniti, yet the Benz sells more. 

    Can't fix badge snobs.

    frogger

    One of the perks of getting a new car is Android Auto and/or Apple Car Play.. Why spend on a new vehicle that doesn't offer either?  Might as well just go the CPO route.

     

     

     

     

    riviera74

    Never understood the appeal of the QX30.  I saw one at the local Infiniti dealership and asked myself: why would anyone buy an Infiniti hatchback? Then again, the Mercedes Benz CLA is more popular here than the QX30, which is virtually the exact same hatchback.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think an Infiniti platform nor using the VC engine will help.

    It's all about branding.  The QX30 is arguably more attractive than the GLA. It's also cheaper by a few grand.  There is zero sensible reason to get the Benz over the Infiniti, yet the Benz sells more. 

    Can't fix badge snobs.

    Nope and the GLA is an ugly looking vehicle that doesn’t seem too practical.  I never drove one but have driven the CLA which is pretty average.  The chassis isn’t the reason people don’t buy a QX30, no one in this segment cares about a chassis.

    I think the GLB will be a big hit coming off the new version of this chassis and probably outsell any Infiniti with ease.

