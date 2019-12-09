Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jaguar I-Pace Gets More Range From Software Update

      ...Race on Sunday, Update on Monday...

    Due to knowledge gained at the I-Pace eTrophy racing series, Jaguar is releasing an update, available at dealerships, for its I-Pace EV CUV.  The update allows the vehicle to travel up to an additional 12 miles on a full charge over the previous range estimate of 292 miles WLTP. 

    The update improves thermal management of the powertrain, alters the torque split front to rear, and improved regenerative braking. The EV system has also been updated to more accurately reflect driving range based on driver habits. The battery will allow the battery to run to a lower state of charge before requiring a recharge without effecting drivablity, durability, or performance. 

    The update is complimentary and can be done at Jaguar dealerships.  The update also includes a new Software-Over-The-Air functionality which will allow the vehicle to receive future updates without visiting a dealership. 

    Jaguar is not changing the estimated 292 range on the WLTP rating though, citing costs required to go through certification again. 

    Source: Autocar.co.uk

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    A 4% boost in range. 
    Showrooms are going to be swamped.

    Better than a 4% loss.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM and LG Chem Join Up For Battery Factory In Lordstown
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors and LG Chem are joining forces to invest $2.3 billion in a new battery plant near its old Lordstown Assembly complex in Lordstown, Ohio.  The deal is a 50/50 partnership between GM and LG Chem and will create 1,100 jobs in the area. 
      Construction of the plant will begin mid-2020 at a greenfield former manufacturing site. The employees will work for the joint-venture and will not be direct GM employees. Initially, the plant will solely supply batteries for GM vehicles, though with a maximum capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours annually, the company could expand to supply other manufacturers as well.
      GM and LG Chem are forming this joint venture in an attempt to bring down the unit cost of batteries for future vehicles. The plant's capacity, once completed, will be among the largest in the world. 
      General Motors has said it wants to introduce 20 electric vehicles globally by 2023. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM and LG Chem Join Up For Battery Factory In Lordstown
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors and LG Chem are joining forces to invest $2.3 billion in a new battery plant near its old Lordstown Assembly complex in Lordstown, Ohio.  The deal is a 50/50 partnership between GM and LG Chem and will create 1,100 jobs in the area. 
      Construction of the plant will begin mid-2020 at a greenfield former manufacturing site. The employees will work for the joint-venture and will not be direct GM employees. Initially, the plant will solely supply batteries for GM vehicles, though with a maximum capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours annually, the company could expand to supply other manufacturers as well.
      GM and LG Chem are forming this joint venture in an attempt to bring down the unit cost of batteries for future vehicles. The plant's capacity, once completed, will be among the largest in the world. 
      General Motors has said it wants to introduce 20 electric vehicles globally by 2023. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar News: Jaguar F-Type Restyled for 2021
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar is updating the F-Type for 2021 with a sleeker look and updated engine choices.  The headlamps have been slimmed down and the bumper reworked wit model specific graphics. Around the tail end, the tail lamps are slimmer and feature a new "Chicane" graphic that is borrowed from the Jaguar I-Pace.  Those who select the R model will get a new wheels design, 20-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, 10 millimeters wider than before. All models can be selected in one of 16 different paint colors with each one offered in either gloss or satin.
      Inside there is a new reconfigurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is able to receive over the air updates. The base F-type and R-Dynamic model will get sport seats while Performance bucket seats are standard on the R and First Edition models. 
      Under the bonnet is a choice of three engines depending on model. At base, there is a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder capable of 296 horsepower with a claimed 0-60 time as low as 5.4 seconds. Next up is a supercharged V6 rated at 380 horsepower.  Sitting at the top is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 which is uprated slightly from prior years to 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Along with torque vectoring all-wheel drive, the top motor can get this cat from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.  Each engine comes with active exhaust system for more exhilarating sound when you want it. 
      The ride and handling has been updated with an updated suspension and electric assist power steering. Jaguar's Adaptive Dynamic system with continuously variable dampers have been tuned for more comfort at low speed and greater stability at high speed. 
      For just the 2021 model year, there will be an F-type First Edition model.  It will be based on the high-performance R-Dynamic trim and feature special 20-inch wheels, and just three colors, Santorini black, Eiger gray, and Fuji white. They come with 12-way power-adjustable seats with Windsor leather while the instrument cluster is wrapped in ebony suedecloth. 
      Pricing has not yet been announced, but don't expect it to cost less than the current $63,000 the car goes for today. It will likely go on sale mid-way through next year.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar F-Type Restyled for 2021
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar is updating the F-Type for 2021 with a sleeker look and updated engine choices.  The headlamps have been slimmed down and the bumper reworked wit model specific graphics. Around the tail end, the tail lamps are slimmer and feature a new "Chicane" graphic that is borrowed from the Jaguar I-Pace.  Those who select the R model will get a new wheels design, 20-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, 10 millimeters wider than before. All models can be selected in one of 16 different paint colors with each one offered in either gloss or satin.
      Inside there is a new reconfigurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is able to receive over the air updates. The base F-type and R-Dynamic model will get sport seats while Performance bucket seats are standard on the R and First Edition models. 
      Under the bonnet is a choice of three engines depending on model. At base, there is a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder capable of 296 horsepower with a claimed 0-60 time as low as 5.4 seconds. Next up is a supercharged V6 rated at 380 horsepower.  Sitting at the top is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 which is uprated slightly from prior years to 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Along with torque vectoring all-wheel drive, the top motor can get this cat from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.  Each engine comes with active exhaust system for more exhilarating sound when you want it. 
      The ride and handling has been updated with an updated suspension and electric assist power steering. Jaguar's Adaptive Dynamic system with continuously variable dampers have been tuned for more comfort at low speed and greater stability at high speed. 
      For just the 2021 model year, there will be an F-type First Edition model.  It will be based on the high-performance R-Dynamic trim and feature special 20-inch wheels, and just three colors, Santorini black, Eiger gray, and Fuji white. They come with 12-way power-adjustable seats with Windsor leather while the instrument cluster is wrapped in ebony suedecloth. 
      Pricing has not yet been announced, but don't expect it to cost less than the current $63,000 the car goes for today. It will likely go on sale mid-way through next year.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mazda News: Next Miata Could Be Electrified
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mazda has an internal debate going on as to whether to electrify or not the next generation MX-5 Miata.  One of the major concerns is keeping the car light weight. The current car in base form tips the scales at just 2,345 lbs. and is incredibly well balanced, so adding batteries and electric motors could upset that balance. 
      Electric motors can be compact and powerful though, adding torque in places where gasoline motors are weak.  In order to provide that power, they require dense and heavy battery packs. Still, if power can be added to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, it might make up for the weight increase in a straight line.
      Why do this? It's not like the MX-5 is a huge seller. It doesn't contribute to Mazda's overall volume in such a way that it should require efficiency tuning to meet fuel economy standards. Just 8,971 Miatas passed through Mazda dealerships in 2019.  The answer is in image. Mazda wants to maintain the appearance of being eco-friendly. They feel that the preference of people who enjoy driving sports cars could be changing, so Mazda needs to think about the direction society is going. The next Mazda MX-5 isn't due until 2022 or so, so Mazda still has some time to decide.
      Mazda is committed to the original formula that made the Miata an icon though, and any electrification will have to happen with the thought of maintaining lightness as a priority.

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...