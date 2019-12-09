Jaguar I-Pace Gets More Range From Software Update

Due to knowledge gained at the I-Pace eTrophy racing series, Jaguar is releasing an update, available at dealerships, for its I-Pace EV CUV. The update allows the vehicle to travel up to an additional 12 miles on a full charge over the previous range estimate of 292 miles WLTP.
The update improves thermal management of the powertrain, alters the torque split front to rear, and improved regenerative braking. The EV system has also been updated to more accurately reflect driving range based on driver habits. The battery will allow the battery to run to a lower state of charge before requiring a recharge without effecting drivablity, durability, or performance.
The update is complimentary and can be done at Jaguar dealerships. The update also includes a new Software-Over-The-Air functionality which will allow the vehicle to receive future updates without visiting a dealership.
Jaguar is not changing the estimated 292 range on the WLTP rating though, citing costs required to go through certification again.
