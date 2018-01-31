Jaguar To Reveal I-Pace EV On March 1st

But there is also an interesting tidbit that the British automaker dropped. The I-Pace is able to get an 80 percent charge of the battery within 45 minutes when plugged into 100-kW DC fast-charging station.

On March 1st, Jaguar will do a livestream debuting the production I-Pace - only a few days before the start of the Geneva Motor Show. Jaguar will also open up the order books for the EV.

Jaguar has been busy teasing their first electric vehicle, the I-Pace since it made its debut at the 2016 LA Auto Show. Now we have a date when Jaguar will reveal the production model.

JAGUAR I-PACE CONCEPT UNDERGOES COLD WEATHER TESTING IN ARJEPLOG, SWEDEN

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE will support rapid charging and offer exceptional performance when it goes on sale later this year.

All-wheel drive performance tested in Artic conditions at -40°F

Jaguar confirms the I-PACE will support DC Fast Charging from zero to 80 percent in approximately 45 minutes (1)

Jaguar I-PACE to be revealed via live broadcast on March 1, 2018 at 1:00PM ET ahead of Motor Show Debut at Geneva on March 6

WATCH: Scandinavian customer tests I-PACE in extreme conditions https://youtu.be/VOnPjpFa3DU

(MAHWAH, N.J) – January 30, 2018 – The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE will support rapid charging and offer exceptional performance when it goes on sale later this year. Capable of a DC fast charge from zero to 80 percent in approximately 45 minutes1 with a 100kW charger and with sports car performance and SUV practicality, the I-PACE will be well equipped for everyday use – whether on the school run, daily commute or even coping with sub-zero temperatures.

The Jaguar I-PACE has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperature at the Jaguar Land Rover cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, at temperatures as low as -40°F.

Tony Westerlund, a potential customer from Sweden, had some interesting questions on living with I-PACE in Arctic conditions, particularly regarding stability and traction on the ice and snow. To answer his questions, Jaguar engineers invited him to Arjeplog to drive the car for the first time and see how it’s been tested to ensure performance in extreme conditions: https://youtu.be/VOnPjpFa3DU.

“Not only will the I-PACE charge quickly enough for our customers to carry out their everyday lives, it will offer powerful and precise performance in a variety of conditions and climactic extremes. Allied with the versatile credentials of our celebrated PACE family, this will be an electric performance SUV like no other,” said Ian Hoban, Jaguar Vehicle Line Director.

While plugged into power, customers will be able to prepare the car’s battery and cabin temperature ahead of a journey without tapping into the battery’s range. Pre-conditioning the car ensures maximum range, performance and comfort whether temperatures are freezing cold or extremely hot. Setting up preferred charging times and pre-conditioning schedules can be done from either the on-board Jaguar InControl® system2, or the Jaguar InControl® Remote™ smartphone app.

The Jaguar I-PACE will be revealed in a live global broadcast on March 1, 2018 at 1:00PM ET/19:00 CET and will go on to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018. To find out more about the all-electric performance SUV ahead of its reveal, or to be one of the first to own one, click the ‘I want one’ button at: www.jaguarusa.com