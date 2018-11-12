Jaguar Unleashes An F-Type Rally Car

Jaguar is planning to bring both of the models out to various events in the coming months.

Jaguar built two F-Type rally car prototypes to honor the 70th anniversary of the Jaguar XK 120, a sports car that won a number of rallies in its time. They are much more than a convertible with extra lights and off-road tires. Jaguar installed a set of hand-built competition suspension components that can take the abuse of a rally stage; limited-slip differential, hydraulic handbrake, larger brakes, and an FIA-certified roll cage. One area Jaguar hasn't messed with is the engine. Both vehicles use the base turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 296 horsepower.

It would be safe to assume that not many people thought the Jaguar F-Type could make for a rally car. But the British automaker decided to give a shot.

Jaguar F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years of Sports Car Heritage

The one-off F-TYPE rally cars also pay homage to the legendary Jaguar XK 120 registered ‘NUB 120’ which, in the early 1950s in the hands of Ian Appleyard, completed three consecutive Alpine Rallies without incurring a single penalty point, and won the RAC and Tulip.

Both rally-specification F-TYPE Convertibles are powered by Jaguar’s 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine. With modifications overseen by Jaguar Design and Engineering, both cars were built to FIA specification, with comprehensively uprated brakes and suspension fitted alongside a protective rollcage, race-seats with six-point harness, bonnet-mounted light pod and fire extinguisher.

"The opportunity to design a rally car doesn’t come along very often so I was fascinated to see how we could take our modern day sports car to a similar character. These models are a fitting tribute to the XK 120 and all the great Jaguar sports cars since its reveal 70 years ago, including the latest F-TYPE Chequered Flag Limited Edition," said Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design.

The rally F-TYPEs feature upgrades to the brakes, suspension and drivetrain including the addition of grooved discs with four-piston calipers front and rear. Hand-built competition dampers and softer springs ensure the high performance cars can be driven flat-out over rough rally stages. Three-way adjustable dampers allow the cars to be tuned for different surfaces and feature spherical bearings for added precision. With motorsport-spec wheels and tyres specifically for use on gravel, a limited-slip differential improves power delivery on loose surfaces while a hydraulic handbrake helps drivers tackle hairpin bends.

The celebratory models were put through their paces at Walters Arena rally stage, South Wales, to demonstrate their performance credentials and will now attend a series of Jaguar events over the next few months.

The rally cars’ livery takes design inspiration from the new F-TYPE Chequered Flag Limited Edition, which features a range of subtle exterior visual enhancements, including unique 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with a Diamond Turned finish and a Black Contrast roof on the Coupé. Inside, the luxurious Ebony Windsor Leather interior features Performance seats with embossed Chequered Flag headrests and a Dark Brushed Aluminium centre console trim finisher.