    Great Wall Has Second Thoughts, Might Not Pursue Buying Jeep

    By William Maley

      • Pouring a bit of cold water on a possible deal

    Earlier this week, Chinese automaker Great Wall announced its intentions of possibly buying Jeep. It was hoping to make contact with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles about starting negotiations. But just a day later, Great Wall has poured a bucket of cold water on their plans.

    In a recent filing to the Shanghai stock exchange, Great Wall said there are “big uncertainties” with FCA and isn't sure if it will continue investigating it. The company also stated they have not made any contact with Fiat's board.

    "The company has not built any relationship with the directors of FCA nor has the company entered into any discussion or signed any agreements with any officer of FCA so far," Great Wall said in the filing.

    On this news, Great Wall's share price went into freefall on Tuesday that the Shanghai stock exchange put a halt on trading. 

    Analysts find it hard to see FCA selling Jeep alone, as it is the crown jewel in their lineup. There are also the concerns of getting government approval. A recent report from Deutsche Bank AG said Great Wall could run into issues with getting approval from the Chinese government as restrictions have been placed on capital outflow. There is also the political ramifications in the U.S. due to President Donald Trump.

    Source: Bloomberg, Reuters


    dfelt

    I so can see the signs now, for Dodge maybe, especially for Chrysler, "Last one leaving turn off the lights"

    I honestly am surprised Sergio has not decided to kill the Chrysler name plate.

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I so can see the signs now, for Dodge maybe, especially for Chrysler, "Last one leaving turn off the lights"

    I honestly am surprised Sergio has not decided to kill the Chrysler name plate.

    I doubt Dodge or Chrysler get a new product ever again, the Pacifica was probably the last one.  If they are still around past 2020, they'll probably get a mild refresh with new trim pieces and the Alfa Romeo turbo 4 as the main engine.

    Rumor is they can spin off Alfa/Maserati though for $8 billion, if the tis true and Jeep is worth $33 billion, then Chrysler/Dodge/Ram is worth negative $9 billion, which I think is true and why FCA isn't sold yet.

    dfelt
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I doubt Dodge or Chrysler get a new product ever again, the Pacifica was probably the last one.  If they are still around past 2020, they'll probably get a mild refresh with new trim pieces and the Alfa Romeo turbo 4 as the main engine.

    Rumor is they can spin off Alfa/Maserati though for $8 billion, if the tis true and Jeep is worth $33 billion, then Chrysler/Dodge/Ram is worth negative $9 billion, which I think is true and why FCA isn't sold yet.

    FCA should just bite the bullet, move the Pacifica over to Dodge, turn off the Chrysler lights and call it a day.

    riviera74
    58 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    FCA should just bite the bullet, move the Pacifica over to Dodge, turn off the Chrysler lights and call it a day.

    No.  They should simply end Dodge and save Chrysler instead.  The Charger and Challenger are very similar to the 300; the Dart is an abject failure in the marketplace; all their trucks are now RAM trucks; and the Journey can be a Chrysler right now (if it wasn't so pathetic).

    dfelt
    47 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    No.  They should simply end Dodge and save Chrysler instead.  The Charger and Challenger are very similar to the 300; the Dart is an abject failure in the marketplace; all their trucks are now RAM trucks; and the Journey can be a Chrysler right now (if it wasn't so pathetic).

    Both Dodge and Chrysler have rich history, but that is it, right now history. Dodge has a better awareness in the market place. Chrysler has the old person, smell of death associated with it when you talk to people.

    I understand you liking one over the other, and I get it as I have warm feelings for Buick but if it was not for China, I would have said kill Buick also and just be a Chevy, GMC, Cadillac company.

    Sadly, I do not think you can really bring back Chrysler without spending billions and 100 years to rebuild. Dodge due to the performance angle has the awareness and is not as tarnished as Chrysler.

    That is how I see it right now.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The Dodge brand has the performance image, the minivan could be branded either as a Chrysler or Dodge w/ a few changes.   The Journey isn't long for this world and seems redundant w/ Jeep crossovers.   I like the 300, but I don't know if they can maintain a brand with only 1-2 models long term.... 

    riviera74
    On 8/24/2017 at 10:08 AM, dfelt said:

    Both Dodge and Chrysler have rich history, but that is it, right now history. Dodge has a better awareness in the market place. Chrysler has the old person, smell of death associated with it when you talk to people.

    I understand you liking one over the other, and I get it as I have warm feelings for Buick but if it was not for China, I would have said kill Buick also and just be a Chevy, GMC, Cadillac company.

    Sadly, I do not think you can really bring back Chrysler without spending billions and 100 years to rebuild. Dodge due to the performance angle has the awareness and is not as tarnished as Chrysler.

    That is how I see it right now.

    I get where you are coming from on this.  Then again, I had to watch Oldsmobile get killed in 2004.  Thanks for the sentiment.  I just do not see a real future for any of (the former) Chrysler Corporation brands given Sergio.

    dfelt
    28 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I get where you are coming from on this.  Then again, I had to watch Oldsmobile get killed in 2004.  Thanks for the sentiment.  I just do not see a real future for any of (the former) Chrysler Corporation brands given Sergio.

    Except Jeep and Ram, I can see surviving post FCA.

    riviera74
    10 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Except Jeep and Ram, I can see surviving post FCA.

    I do not see RAM having a post-FCA future.  Jeep will almost certainly survive and possibly even thrive without all the corporate baggage.

    oldshurst442
    7 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    I do not see RAM having a post-FCA future.  Jeep will almost certainly survive and possibly even thrive without all the corporate baggage.

    Except that RAM pick-up trucks sell 400 000 units or so per year for the last 3 years and are on track to hit 500 000 plus this year.

    If RAM trucks division is sold off alone away from JEEP, A corporate entity other than GM or FoMoCo could use those sales to bolster profits further or its easy entry for the North American market.

    Think about it, Renault-Nissan could buy RAM and Nissan is instantly a pick-up truck contender...

    Think about it...if Renault-Nissan was to buy RAM...RAM instantly has a small pick-up truck to sell...the Frontier...to compete with the Canyon/Colorado, Ranger, Tacoma and under a RAM badge...just BECAUSE of a RAM badge...will be competitive sales wise versus the others...and the Frontier aint a bad truck either...RAM engineers could easily improve upon it...

    That goes for any Chinese company (or European for that matter) wanting to enter the US market...400 000-500 000 instant sales...

    If any corporate entity buys JEEP and RAM together...the sales from those two brands are endless...for the short term anyway...

    The corporate entity all it has to do is just pair up JEEP and RAM in one showroom and the sales and profits will just be pouring in....helping that corporate entity's other cars get engineering dollars and presence...kinda like Fiat...if the poker hands are played right...unlike Fiat...

    Its a little iffy for Dodge and Chrysler as of now...

    Dodge is known for police cars and muscle cars...both require V8 images (from a consumer stand point)

    Police departments are moving away from V8s as we speak while the muscle car image as to where its gotta go is still up in the air...

    Anybody that buys Dodge better get their marketing straight because V8 police cars and V8 muscle cars are slowly dying...and as of now...that is the ONLY two images Dodge  has.  They were stripped of the trucks...

    Dodge has to be the one to re-invent the muscle car...and the corporate entity that may want to give Dodge a try better understand what a future mainstream muscle car is and what Americans want from a future mainstream muscle car...that seems like too much work for a corporate entity wanting to get a foot-hold in the USA...

    Unless someone buys RAM and Dodge and just re-unites RAM with Dodge again. Its not too late for that as consumers still have  memories that include Dodge as pick-up truck brand...400 000-500 000 sales per year shouldnt be ignored and could just as easily remedy Dodge as any other brand...

    Edited by oldshurst442
