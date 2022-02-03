EV6 Pricing Announced by Kia America for the 2022 model

Back in May 2021, we covered the details that KIA released around their first BEV for the U.S. marketplace. At that time KIA did not release pricing.

Now we have actual pricing that shows the KIA EV6 will start at $33,400 factoring in the available federal tax credit of $7,500. KIA also stated the following:

EV6 eligible for sale in all 50 states

Available in Light, Wind and Sporty GT-Line trim configurations

State-of-the-art 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery allows up to a 310-mile range

Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function turns EV6 into a mobile power source for the world around it

Excluding the $1,215 dollar destination charge, the EV6 has the following trim levels:

EV6 Light RWD - $40,900

EV6 Wind RWD - $47,000

EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD - $50,900

EV6 GT-Line RWD - $51,200

EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD - $55,900

Depending on model you get one of two battery packs58.0kWh or 77.4kWh battery pack and performance up to 320 horsepower with an EPA rated all-electric range up to 310 miles depending on configuration. The battery pack to trim level is as follows:

RWD - 58.0kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower and an AER (all-electric range) of 232-miles (Light RWD)

RWD - 77.4kWh battery with 168kW rear motor yields 225 horsepower and an AER of 310-miles (Wind RWD, GT-Line RWD)

Dual Motor e-AWD - 77.4kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor yields 320 horsepower and AER of 274-miles (Wind AWD, GT-Line AWD)

The EV6 might also qualify for various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California, check your state for any addition incentives such as an example in Washington state where no sales tax is paid on the sales price up to $45,000.

EV6 is expected to start arriving at KIA dealerships in various trim levels in the upcoming weeks of February 2022.

Kia Global Media Center : Kia America announces 2022 EV6 pricing (kianewscenter.com)