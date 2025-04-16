Kia EV4 Brings New Affordability to the Electric Vehicle Market

New York - This morning, Kia unveiled the Kia EV4 sedan at the New York Auto Show. The EV4 sedan is set to be an exciting new entry to the EV market, potentially undercutting the price of other EV sedans currently available. Built on a the e-GMP platform, the EV4 is Kia's first global EV sedan. Sales in the US are expect to start in early 2026.

The EV4 will arrive in three trims, Light, Wind, and GT-Line. Two battery sizes will be offered, a 58.3 kW battery pack for the Light, and an 81.4 kW pack for the Wind and GT-Line. The longer range battery is estimated to be capable of a range of 330 miles. Light models will have a range of 235 miles. Charging the EV4 from 10-percent to 80-percent can take as little as 29 minutes (31 for the long-range). All EV4s will be equipped with an NACS charge port. All models drive with a front-mounted 150kw motor, roughly 200 horsepower. Kia didn't mention torque output, but expect it to be sufficient for this size of vehicle.

Helping with drivability and range is Kia's new i-Pedal 3.0 system that intelligently handles acceleration or deceleration using only a single pedal. Tied with the regeneration system, i-Pedal 3.0 better helps maintain and extend range.

On pavement, the EV4 benefits from advanced chassis engineering aimed at delivering a high level of ride comfort and refinement as well as engaging driving dynamics. The front suspension is defined by an EV-tuned MacPherson strut design and the rear suspension is a multi-link geometry. Key areas of the vehicle body were stiffened to further enhance the EV4’s agility and cornering prowess.

The EV4’s nearly 30-inch total combined wide-screen display – comprised of dual 12.3-inch screens and five-inch climate display – serves as the face of Kia’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). This tech-forward interface sets a high watermark for the in-car content experience, with connectivity and entertainment features that may be upgraded remotely with software enhancements delivered through over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Additionally, this innovative setup enables customers to apply available display themes across the cockpit, such as their favorite NBA team, for a personalized cockpit aesthetic. The EV4 also offers wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The driver can experience a more immersive relationship with the EV4 by way of Kia’s AI Assistant. This system utilizes machine learning to achieve a higher level of organic interaction and greater voice recognition between the driver and the vehicle.

Other key comfort and convenience features include standard dual-zone automatic temperature control with rear A/C vents, acoustic windshield, and available heated/ventilated front seats13 with driver side memory and heated steering wheel.

Pricing and official option packing will be shared closer to the EV4's release next year.