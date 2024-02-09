Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia K5 Keeps Kicking for 2025

      You might think sedans are dead. Kia is here to prove you wrong.

    2025 Kia K5 GT RearKia unveiled the updated 2025 Kia K5 at the Chicago Auto Show, committing to keeping Kia in the family sedan market for now.  The family sedan has been on the endangered species list for a while now, but the 2025 K5 gets some updates to keep it relevant and kicking.

    The Kia K5 aims to be the sedan for anyone.  Available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and performance turbocharged models, the K5 can cover nearly all options in the mid-size family sedan market.

    For starters, the base 1.6-liter turbo has been swapped out for a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is 11 horsepower more powerful than the outgoing 1.6T and produces 181 lb-ft of torque for the front wheels. This engine is found in the LXS, EX, and GT-Line. Those who chose the GT-Line can also select the option for all-wheel drive.  The powertrain for the GT trim remains unchanged. The carryover 2.5-liter turbo produces 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque fed through a front-wheel drive 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. In GT trim, the K5 can scuttle to 60 in just 5.2 seconds on all-season tires.

    2025 Kia K5 GT Interior DashboardThe exterior has been updated with some very striking lightning-bolt-shaped amber daytime running lights that accentuate the leading edge of the front fender. Several new wheel designs are available by trim, and the GT gets bright green brake calipers standard. An updated rear fascia and and dramatic new tail lights round out the package.

    Inside is a new single-pane curved display with a 12-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment unit. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on all models. The center console has been revised with a wireless charging pad, USB-C ports front and rear, and new larger cupholders.

    Tech updates include standard Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that works at intersections and can detect cyclists. Standard or Available on EX, GT-L, and GT are Navigation-Based Smart Cruise, Highway Driving Assist, Blind View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, Parking Collision Avoidance, and more.   Standard on the EX is a Bose Premium Audio system, 10-way power driver's seat, Digital Key 2.0, and a heated steering wheel. The GT can add Digital Key 2.0 in a package group.

     

     

    David

    Kia is nailing it in both their style and interiors. Not a fan of all black but have to say that is a very nice interior for a car. Glad they are sticking it out in the mid-size sedan market.

    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      I have to say that Genesis in the U.S. is missing out on some lovely auto's that the brand carries in South Korea. They have a standard and Sport edition. Love the G70 Shooting Brake (Station Wagon) Genesis G70 Shooting Brake – Luxury Hatch-hinge | GENESIS Loving the Sport Edition in their green color. Configured up how I would like it. $61,170,000 Korean Won = $45,932.55 U.S. Dollars
    • David
      Industry News: IONNA - High-Powered EV Charging Begins Operations in North America

      By David · Posted

      Searching I find no other company doing what Tesla has done there. Very smart of them. I do wonder if most are just waiting to change over and drop CCS with only a couple companies not committing to NACS for this market in North America.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: IONNA - High-Powered EV Charging Begins Operations in North America

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Good that they're doing NACS.  I think we're going to see more charging networks with press releases about native NACS support soon.  The way the Tesla Universal Wall Connector integrates CCS and NACS is the way to do it, but I'm not sure how that would work for DC fast charging. Probably Magic Dock style from a Tesla Super Charger, but I don't know if Tesla has released the IP on that.
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      I knew EV myth believing was bad in the U.S. but to see it in so many European countries is surprising. Charged EVs | New survey finds myths and misinformation about EVs are deeply embedded - Charged EVs
    • David
      Industry News: IONNA - High-Powered EV Charging Begins Operations in North America

      By David · Posted

      Back on July 26th, 2023, we reported that seven automakers came together to form a charging network to rival that of Tesla.  Today, they announced that on February 1st, 2023, CEO Seth Cutler started IONNA operations in Torrance, California with the announcement of having received approval from regulatory authorities, and is commencing operations. This joint venture of these foremost automakers will bring a open charging network that is accessible to all electric vehicles with both NACS and CCS connectors. The aim is to provide a seamless, vehicle integrated, best-in-class charging experience. IONNA's charging stations will offer canopies to park under while charging wherever possible with additional customer amenities, such as restrooms, food service, with retail nearby or in the same complex, in digitally integrated and appealing locations. These locations will offer unprecedented comfort with network functions and services that facilitate seamless integration with participating automakers in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management, and additional features to come. Aligning with the sustainability strategies of the seven automakers, IONNA has a target of 30,000 high-powered fast charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America, backed where possible by renewable energy and storage. The first high-speed fast charging stations will open in the United States in 2024 followed by stations in Canada shortly thereafter. IONNA LLC aims to become a leading force in providing convenient, accessible, and reliable North American Fast-charging infrastructure to significantly enhance the appeal of zero-emission driving for millions of customers. View full article

