Kia Previews the Kia K4 Ahead of the New York Auto Show

Ahead of the 2024 New York Auto Show, Kia has released preview images of its new Kia K4 compact sedan, destined to take the place of the Kia Forte in the lineup.

The all-new Kia K4 represents Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy to bring conflicting design elements into harmony in unexpected ways. A new take on Kia's Tiger Grille moves the brand forward with a wide stance, capped with vertical headlamps to finish the edges. The silhouette sweeps back in a fastback design with an assertive look.

Inside, Kia eschews the current common practice of a driver-oriented cockpit, instead offering access to both front occupants to infotainment controls, but offering a distinct visual split to define the spaces of driver and passenger. Rather than only the typical gray or black in this class, Kia is also offering Slate Green and Canyon Brown, allowing customers more choice in interior appointments.

The Kia K4 will have a full unveiling on Wednesday, March 27th at the Javits Center in New York City.