  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Kie EV9 SUV Revealed Fusing Progressive Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character

      Kia has been teasing us ever since they revealed the EV9 Concept in 2022, with peeps the last few months.

    The EV9 Concept revealed in 2022 brought plenty of interest to global consumers. Today, March 15th, 2023, Kia reveals the production EV9 SUV to the world.

     Kia started with the following 5 bullet points about the EV9.

    • Strong SUV identity fused with elegant EV styling to reshape both the segment and way of life for the electrified era
    • Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV9 combines contrasting qualities of nature and modernity in its character
    • Sleek and bold exterior expresses confidence, clarity, and calmness
    • Kia’s E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture amplifies interior space with third row seating, enhancing comfort while exuding a sense of high sophistication
    • EV9 readied to debut globally later this month, accelerating the brand’s transformation towards a sustainable mobility solution provider

    With these bullet points, let jump into the details about the KIA EV9 SUV which clearly shows the path Kia is taking for future electric SUV design. Kia stated the following external explanation:

    Guided by the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, Kia’s designers strive to create vehicles with unprecedented visual appeal. In particular, the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of the ideology, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material worlds, has played a key role in forming the exterior design of the EV9. The result is a vehicle that effortlessly combines an undoubted aura of rugged capability for all conditions, with the serene calmness of a sophisticated EV that paves new paths for future electric SUV design.

    The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces, which exude confidence, clarity and calmness in equal measure. Accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps, the EV9’s signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ imparts a visionary and futuristic look and feel. The Digital Tiger Face features two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp. The EV9’s innovative ‘Star Map LED daytime running lights (DRL)’ create a new illumination experience and delivers a sophisticated animated lighting pattern that will denote Kia’s Digital Tiger Face for the brand’s future EV models.

    Formed from a polygonal design language, the side profile of the EV9 effortlessly combines a strong and indisputable SUV identity with exceptional aerodynamic efficiency. Dynamic triangular fender structures and highly pronounced geometric wheel arches combine with the fuselage body, unifying the polygonal elements into a cohesive structure that presents a determined look. Flush door handles and a tapered back roofline gives a sense of smooth and efficient motion.

    At the rear of the vehicle, the simple, clean lines of the tailgate, which are elegantly detailed by the slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front, further reflect the EV9’s strong and confident stance.

    20060_2024_EV9.jpg

    Kia then went on to stated that the interior is a new social space with enhanced comfort and technology. They issued the following statement:

    The Kia ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy ‘Technology for Life’ pillar ensures that only technology and innovation that promote positive, intuitive interactions between humans and machines are created – realizing new possibilities for mobility. These values have played a pivotal role in the creation of the interior of the EV9. They have enabled Kia’s designers to prioritize space, comfort and technology for all passengers, reimagining what a family SUV can offer.

    Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture have facilitated the creation of generous space for all occupants to connect and relax with lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats. Offered in both six and seven-seat formats, Kia captured feedback from families to evaluate seating configurations and features to ensure the EV9 delivers equality of space, comfort and experience for all occupants without placing all of its focus on the driver.

    Occupants sitting in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest when the EV9 is charging. The seats in the second row can be effortlessly swiveled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

    Throughout the spacious, light, airy cabin, the EV9 embodies an elegantly simple, premium quality, exceptionally user-friendly design. The open, floating panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's center. Two 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display improve the digital experience, offering effortless control of the vehicle’s functions and ensuring physical buttons are kept to a minimum.

    The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.

    The EV9’s extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen creates a rich and immersive experience. It enhances occupants’ ability to engage and interact with the digital world seamlessly. Beneath the AVNT screen, an array of hidden type touch buttons provides a start/stop function along with AVNT and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control.

    20058_2024_EV9.jpg

    Kia is planning a major Global Premiere in Late March where all product information including pricing will be announced as they start the global campaign of sales with the slogan "Here to reshape the way we move."

     One can clearly see that this EV is a socializing interior that families could love with the 180 degree moving captain's chairs in the second row. Check out all the images in the Gallery.

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Looks good, kind of Escalade like with the vertical lights front and rear.  Almost makes the Telluride look a bit dated, so that might cool Telluride demand a bit.  I bet they want like $75,000 for these.  Cool vehicle, probably is roomy with the long wheelbase, the swivel 180 degree seats are pointless since there isn't enough floor space for 4 people to have legs and feet when facing each other, a 90 degree swivel would aid entry/exit especially for handicapped people.

    oldshurst442

    001-kia-ev9-suv.jpg?fit=around%7C770:481

    About that front end...

     

    Im gettin' vibes from the town that belongs to the Lord2023 Lordstown Endurance Review, Pricing, and Specs

     

    Not sayin' its a good thing or bad.   Im just gettin' vibes, man.  

    Other than that...I got nothin' to say.   Its yet another CUV in the North American market.

    image

     

     

    David

    I like that Kia is keeping buttons for core features. I think this is a smart move. I neither love it nor hate it for a style standpoint. Just kind of Meh on the style. I wish they showed the frunk.

    David
    32 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Just another CUV.  Bland and boring colors. 

    Correct, the black and grey or black and white whatever the interior color they are showing sucks big time.

    Robert Hall
    22 minutes ago, David said:

    Correct, the black and grey or black and white whatever the interior color they are showing sucks big time.

    Those rotating 2nd row seats are a neat gimmick, though.  Can’t recall an SUV or minivan with something like that in the US market. 

    • Agree 1
