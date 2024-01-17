Jump to content
  Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Lamborghini Finally Breaks Selling Over 10,000 Models

      With 3,000 cars sold in the United States, Lamborghini sold 10,112 vehicles globally in 2023.

    Selling 10,000 cars in a year can seem like a small achievement. For automotive companies in the highest echelons, that number is a significant milestone. Delivering 10,112 vehicles worldwide in 2023, Lamborghini broke through the 10,000 vehicle sales mark for the first time since it was founded in 1963. Selling exactly 3000 cars, the United States was Lamborghini's biggest market. Canada received 357 cars. Germany was the second biggest market with 961, while China came third at 845 units. Lamborghini's home market of Italy came in eighth place with 409 cars delivered.
     
    What makes this more impressive is that Lambo only had two models for 2023. Unsurprisingly, the Urus SUV was the top seller with 6,087 sales. Huracán sales represented 3,962 with 63 being the last Aventadors. The total includes the last 112 of the Countach LPI 800-4 hypercar. Lambo's replacement for the Aventador, the Revuelto, was launched too late in the year to have any production numbers. Revuelto uses a V12 with plug-in-hybrid power to make around 1,000 horsepower.

    If you want a Revuelto, you're out of luck. Unless you already have one on order, Lambo says the Revuelto is sold out for the next three years. While the Huracán is bowing out at the end of this year, there will be a facelifted Urus. It should use the same twin-turbo V8 producing 729 horsepower found in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Ferrari and Bentley sold 13,221 and 15,147 vehicles, respectively. At the top of the food chain, Rolls-Royce, sold a little over 6,000 cars, at 6,032. 

    David

    Rich have gotten richer, the rest of us poorer. :( People wonder why we are giving such huge tax breaks and money to companies and the 1% when the rest of us can barely afford to buy a new auto let alone a home.

    Welcome to the 21st century.

    • Anthony Fongaro
