  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lexus Considers More Powertrain Options for LS

      Plug-In Hybrid, Full EV, and even Hydrogen

    Lexus offers two powertains for the LS; a twin-turbo V6 producing 415 horsepower and a hybrid system featuring a 3.5L V6 that makes 354 horsepower. But Lexus is considering adding more powertains to their flagship sedan.

    Toshio Asahi, chief engineer for the LS told Australian outlet GoAuto that all powertrain options including a plug-in hybrid, hydrogen, and electric were “all on the table” for the current model. The most likely reason for this is competitors such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have plug-in hybrid models of their flagship sedans and are working on new electric models. There is also the elephant in the room known as the Tesla Model S.

    Hydrogen isn't that much a surprise. Parent company Toyota has been pushing hydrogen for a number of years. But the lack of an extensive hydrogen infrastructure has limited its appeal and caused Toyota to put more focus on electrics. It should be noted that the LF-FC concept shown in 2015 was a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. On the electric front, Toyota has been working on solid-state batteries that promise more range and quicker charging. Plans are to have batteries go into production beginning in 2022.

    Asahi also mentioned that engineers are looking into improving the current hybrid powertrain - possibly adding more power.

    Source: GoAuto


    oldshurst442

    I have a suggestion for the LS...

    I present you the LS swap option for the LS

    Related image

     

    And it be true to its name...Lexus LS...no misinformation and misinterpretation open for a lawsuit. 

    I mean, the first time a heard about a Lexus LS...I thought it had a LS V8 in it...:huh:

    So who's with me?

    Action lawsuit against Lexus for misrepresenting themselves? 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    dfelt
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I have a suggestion for the LS...

    I present you the LS swap option for the LS

    Related image

     

    And it be true to its name...Lexus LS...no misinformation and misinterpretation open for a lawsuit. 

    I mean, the first time a heard about a Lexus LS...I thought it had a LS V8 in it...:huh:

    So who's with me?

    Action lawsuit against Lexus for misrepresenting themselves? 

    Totally agree that a Lexus LS needs a proper LS engine!

    See the source image

