2022 First BEV, All BEV by 2030 as Lincoln Celebrates it 100th Anniversary in 2022

Mid-decade Lincoln expects half of all global production to be zero-emission vehicles with the goal to be 100%BEV globally by 2030. This is part of Ford Motor Companies plan to invest $30 billion in electrification by 2025. gm just upped their investment to $35 billion, time for Ford to up theirs?

Per Joy Falotico, President of Lincoln, "Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln."

The company will move forward with all-new RWD and AWD battery electric flexible architecture that will enable Lincoln to deliver four new distinct BEVs. The first electric Lincoln will join the existing plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs in 2022 and is the start to be an all-electric brand by 2030.

To quote the Lincoln president, "Our clients deserve the very best from Lincoln. Our world-class vehicles, effortless services and advanced connected technology will allow us to create an always-on relationship with them and help transform the Lincoln brand for the future." The Lincoln Way app will be one way they will deliver an enhanced suite of connected services that will become the norm of the electrified future.

Future-Lincoln-Exterior-Tease.mp4

Quiet Flight DNA is the brand's evolving signature design and drive experience with maximized luxury comfort for all. Spacious interiors that create the ultimate expression of Lincoln sanctuary, a rejuvenating space with clever storage solutions, minimalistic panels, expansive panoramic vista roof to enhance the natural light in an airy open feel.

Lincoln is proud to off their coast-to-coast display that offers a sweeping view of the horizon, Lincoln's new digital design language. CONSTELLATION includes exclusive themes showcasing the night sky allowing clients to choose the theme that best reflects their current mood.

Lincoln-Constellation.mp4

The Lincoln Enhanced Platform will feature over-the-air software updates quarterly keeping your navigation system on the cutting edge and in sync with your Apple or Android device via the SYNC 4-enabled system. Lincoln offers the Lincoln ActiveGlide for hands-free highway driving using advanced camera, radar and driver monitoring technologies.

“The space that surrounds you has an immense effect on your overall mood,” said Kemal Curic, design director, Lincoln. “Crafting a space that goes beyond the traditional – a serene sanctuary that elevates the senses and impacts a client’s mood every single day – reveals that as designers, we contribute so much more to the overall experience than just creating vehicles that look good.”

Highest sales satisfaction among luxury brands was recently bestowed on Lincoln by J.D. Power and Associates. The dealer network is key to delivering an effortless, connected experience for our Lincoln Clients. Today one third of Lincoln purchases are completed oinline through the Lincoln remote sales platform. Lincoln is continuing to integrate a complete digital experience online while backing it up with their global dealerships providing the ultimate in client services.

To Quote:

“Technology allows us to enhance the traditional transaction and make the ownership experience for our clients as convenient and effortless as possible,” said Michael Sprague, North America director, Lincoln. “Meeting clients on their terms is important today, and will be even more so in a digital, connected future.”

In North America, a focus on the top 130 luxury markets, Lincoln is growing their Lincoln-exclusive Vitrine dealerships. Simplifying the buying process, this experience moves away from the traditional transaction space to a modern experience centered around the client.

To date, 28 all-new Vitrin facilities, including Lincolns first boutique established in Arizona have opened across the country with another 50 in process.

Look for an upcoming reveal of the first of many Lincoln BEVs.

Lincoln Accelerates Brand Transformation; Plans to Deliver a Full Portfolio of Connected and Electrified Vehicles by 2030 | Lincoln Media Center