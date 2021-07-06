Quiet Flight 2040, The New Luxury Lincoln of the 21st Century

June 29th 2021 Lincoln released online via their YouTube channel the work of their latest push for luxury and the creative boundaries in transportation design. The goal was to challenge 4 teams of the ArtCenter College students in Southern California to tell a meaningful story of the future of luxury transportation.

The four teams were built with each team having a team of students from the following disciplines:

Film

Enterainment

Illustrators

Animators

The mission for each team was to envision a Lincoln vehicle of 2040 and beyond, but the world in which those vehicles would live, even the lives of the people who would drive them. Lincoln asked just not for great looking vehicles, but a great narrative, rich storytelling and understand the ecosystem in which the concept vehicle would live.

Each team was guided by the Lincoln promise of Quiet Flight. The goal of creating ultimate sanctuary for human transportation while conforming to the company's CASE acronym of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric.

To ensure diversity of ideas, each team was assigned a vehicle type to be represented as follows - a two passenger, a four passenger, a four passenger with elevated ride height and a six passenger vehicle.

The executive team at Lincoln was awe struck and inspired by the presentations of Quiet Flight DNA.

To quote the Lincoln press release:

Collectively, the four concepts embody a wide range of futuristic, luxurious Lincoln vehicles. From a monitor on the ArtCenter College of Design campus in Pasadena, to dozens of other monitors across the country, the animated stories came to life.

The Lincoln Glider sedan, taking cues from classic Zephyr and Continental models, is the inspiration for a short film, “Now You Drive,” which opens with Dominic in the driver’s seat of a futuristic two-seater. The 36-year-old Lincoln designer heads into the city to pick up his father, Dolan, who is paralyzed. After storing his dad’s wheelchair in a dedicated slot in the car, Dominic says, “Dad, now you drive.” As the vehicle’s gas and brake pedals disappear into the firewall, Dolan marvels at a car smart enough to take over some of the driving duties for him – allowing him to get behind the wheel again for the first time in years.

In “Anniversary,” a four-passenger Lincoln vehicle leverages its digital technology to enable its passengers to connect the present and the past. In celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary, Julianne and Greg set out to revisit some favorite spots from their youth. As they reminisce about the moments that bind them and re-explore the path of their relationship, their Lincoln sedan is able to access digital images of the past and display their fond memories on the dashboard.

The future of the family SUV is envisioned in “Amongst the Stars,” with tech advances that give passengers access to features such as touch-screen windows. As astronaut Claire Boron prepares to take her first steps in space, she recalls her first close experience with the stars on a family trip to White Sands National Park. Riding in a four-seat Lincoln, she gazes through the windows and moonroof and first tastes the excitement that has come to shape her life as an explorer of the unknown.

The film “Ensemble” imagines next-level autonomous driving, putting a group of musical artists in the cabin of a six-passenger luxury cruiser that more closely resembles a well-appointed living room. Ahead of their opening show, the six musicians find sanctuary as they glide through a bustling, fast-paced city in a self-driving vehicle that enables them to luxuriate in peace and comfort as they get ready to perform.

While the four teams delivered on the assigned challenge, they also delivered so much more by also presenting images of what they see even normal driving BEVs should be like on the inside and out. The students believe electric auto's will allow the passion of flowing designs to return in ways that have never been thought of in the last couple of decades.

Lincoln continues to strive forward as a top tier luxury auto company in the US and now with the top sales satisfaction.

