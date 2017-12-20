Maserati Stops Production Due to Slow Sales

Maserati has made the decision to extend plant shutdowns over the holiday season in an effort to cut down on inventory. Sources at the FIOM and FIM unions tell Automotive News Europe the plants affected include,

Grugliasco - home to the Ghibli and Quattroporte. The plant was shut down on December 15th and will not reopen until January 15th.

Modena - home to Granturismo and Grancabrio. Plant was shut down on the 15th of December and will not restart production until January 15th

Production of the Levante at Mirafiori will stop from today to January 15th

A key reason for the production stoppage comes down to due to declining sales in China. Recently, the country introduced new rules on the relationship between dealers and automakers. One of those rules is automakers cannot impose stock on dealers. In October, Maserati moved 750 Levantes in China, down 67 percent from the same time last year.

Maserati isn't doing so well in other markets. Despite sales being up 40 percent in the first nine months, mostly due to the Levante, sales in the EU dropped 4 percent in October and November. The U.S. was worse with a 15 percent drop.

Maserati and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles declined to comment when asked about the production shutdowns.

Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)