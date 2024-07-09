Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mazda CX-50 Gains a Hybrid Powertrain for 2025

      Mazda's powertrain partnership with Toyota begins to pay off.

    Today, Mazda announced that the Mazda CX-50 crossover would gain a hybrid powertrain in addition to the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter and turbo-charged 2.5-liter Skyactive-G engine lineup. This new hybrid powertrain, courtesy of Toyota, mates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors and a 1.5 kWh battery, and is estimated to achieve 38 mpg combined on regular fuel, though the EPA has yet to have its say. That's a substantial jump up from the 24 city / 30 highway / 27 combined the based gasoline model achieves. Mazda claims this could save drivers $575 a year in fuel costs and increase driving range by more than 100 miles. The system uses an integrated hybrid transmission and eAWD combined produce 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. Mazda says the CX-50 Hybrid is rated for up to 1,500 lbs of towing capacity. 

    All hybrid models will receive a subtly restyled front facia, unique wheels, and a new optional red leather interior. The base CX-50 Hybrid Prefered starts at $35,390 (including a $1,420 destination charge) and comes with 17-inch wheels, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa built-in, wireless phone charging, 8-speaker stereo, heated front seats, and a power tailgate. That equates to a $2,320 upcharge when selecting the hybrid powertrain. Moving up to the Premium trim costs $38,820 after destination and adds black roof rails, leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded 12-speaker Bose system, and active cruise control with stop-and-go capability. The top-of-the-line CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus stickers for $41,470 after destination charge, which upgrades the wheels to 19-inch, adds a powered front passenger seat, memory seat for the driver, cooled front seats, and a heads-up display.

    If the hybrid is too much of a price increase for you, the naturally aspirated 2.5 is up 1 mpg over the 2024 model, now at 25 city / 31 highway / 28 combined.

    The 2025 CX-50 gasoline models will arrive at dealerships next month, while the hybrid will join the lineup later in 2024.

    Trims:

    CX-50 2.5 S Select - $31,720

    CX-50 2.5 S Preferred - $33,070

    CX-50 Hybrid Preferred - $35,390

    CX-50 2.5 S Premium - $35,420

    CX-50 Hybrid Premium - $38,820

    CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus - $38,920

    CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus - $41,470

    CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition - $42,220

    CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium - $42,720

    CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus - $44,720

    * all prices include $1,420 destination

    Engines:

    2.5-Liter Naturally Aspirated w/ 6-speed automatic - 187 Horsepower / 185 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 25 city / 31 highway / 28 combined (87 octane)
    2.5-Liter Turbocharged w/ 6-speed automatic - 265 horsepower / 320 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 23 city / 29 highway / 25 combined (91 octane)
    2.5-Liter Turbocharged w/ 6-speed automatic - 227 horsepower / 310 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 23 city / 29 highway / 25 combined (87 octane)
    2.5-Liter Hybrid eAWD w/ eCVT - 219 horsepower / 163 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 30 city / 37 highway / 38 combined (87 octane)

     

    Drew Dowdell
    38 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Hybrid could mean higher maintenance, be interesting to see with all the hybrids coming out how the maintenance cost plays out compared to ICE or BEV.

    Both Mazda and Toyota have excellent maintenance costs. I don't expect there will be any meaningful difference over an ICE model. 

    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, Mazdaslow3 said:

    That's really interesting, wonder how it will compare to the other trims. I've had my eye on a meridian edition for a while now 👀

    I don't think they're making a Meridian Hybrid just yet.  They do have really nice interiors for not being a premium brand. 

