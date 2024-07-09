Mazda CX-50 Gains a Hybrid Powertrain for 2025

Today, Mazda announced that the Mazda CX-50 crossover would gain a hybrid powertrain in addition to the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter and turbo-charged 2.5-liter Skyactive-G engine lineup. This new hybrid powertrain, courtesy of Toyota, mates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors and a 1.5 kWh battery, and is estimated to achieve 38 mpg combined on regular fuel, though the EPA has yet to have its say. That's a substantial jump up from the 24 city / 30 highway / 27 combined the based gasoline model achieves. Mazda claims this could save drivers $575 a year in fuel costs and increase driving range by more than 100 miles. The system uses an integrated hybrid transmission and eAWD combined produce 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. Mazda says the CX-50 Hybrid is rated for up to 1,500 lbs of towing capacity.

All hybrid models will receive a subtly restyled front facia, unique wheels, and a new optional red leather interior. The base CX-50 Hybrid Prefered starts at $35,390 (including a $1,420 destination charge) and comes with 17-inch wheels, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa built-in, wireless phone charging, 8-speaker stereo, heated front seats, and a power tailgate. That equates to a $2,320 upcharge when selecting the hybrid powertrain. Moving up to the Premium trim costs $38,820 after destination and adds black roof rails, leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded 12-speaker Bose system, and active cruise control with stop-and-go capability. The top-of-the-line CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus stickers for $41,470 after destination charge, which upgrades the wheels to 19-inch, adds a powered front passenger seat, memory seat for the driver, cooled front seats, and a heads-up display.

If the hybrid is too much of a price increase for you, the naturally aspirated 2.5 is up 1 mpg over the 2024 model, now at 25 city / 31 highway / 28 combined.

The 2025 CX-50 gasoline models will arrive at dealerships next month, while the hybrid will join the lineup later in 2024.

Trims:

CX-50 2.5 S Select - $31,720

CX-50 2.5 S Preferred - $33,070

CX-50 Hybrid Preferred - $35,390

CX-50 2.5 S Premium - $35,420

CX-50 Hybrid Premium - $38,820

CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus - $38,920

CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus - $41,470

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition - $42,220

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium - $42,720

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus - $44,720

* all prices include $1,420 destination

Engines:

2.5-Liter Naturally Aspirated w/ 6-speed automatic - 187 Horsepower / 185 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 25 city / 31 highway / 28 combined (87 octane)

2.5-Liter Turbocharged w/ 6-speed automatic - 265 horsepower / 320 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 23 city / 29 highway / 25 combined (91 octane)

2.5-Liter Turbocharged w/ 6-speed automatic - 227 horsepower / 310 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 23 city / 29 highway / 25 combined (87 octane)

2.5-Liter Hybrid eAWD w/ eCVT - 219 horsepower / 163 lb-ft of torque - EPA Estimated 30 city / 37 highway / 38 combined (87 octane)