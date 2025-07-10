The Mazda CX-5 Grows for 2026

Now in entering its third generation for Mazda, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 has grown in this latest redesign. Adding 4.5-inches in length and wheelbase, and nearly an inch in width, the new CX-5 is able to increase interior roominess significantly while adding new technology. While it maintains a mainstream price, the CX-5 has always felt closer to a luxury-class vehicle than its direct competition and that trait carries over to this new model.

Externally, the CX-5 recipe is a familiar and natural evolution over its predecessor. The redesign brings the look in line with its larger cousins, the CX-70 and CX-90, and Mazda includes interesting curvaceous bodywork without looking overwrought. Across the back, Mazda is spelled out in chrome letters, replacing the more traditional Mazda logo.

Interior space was one of the drawbacks of the previous model, but while exact dimensions haven't been released, Mazda claims a significant improvement in passenger and cargo capacity. Rear passengers gain legroom and ingress and egress is made easier with much larger door openings. The cargo area is two inches deeper, over an inch taller, and has a lower lift over height for loading. Rear passengers now have access to dual USB-C chargers and, if equipped, outboard heated seats.

Mazda's interiors have always been minimalist and subtle in design. The new interior features materials and finishes crafted to suggest a timeless quality. The base infotainment screen has been upgraded to a 12.9-inch unit standard, replacing the prior 10.3-inch screen, while a 15.6-inch screen is also available on certain trims. The new system is powered by Google Built-In, the connected system allows access to a curated Google Play app store so drivers can customize their driving experience. While the rotary button from the prior model has been removed for a full-touch screen experience, the pictures with the 15.6-inch screen also show no physical buttons, meaning that volume and HVAC controls may be entirely touchscreen based. Removal of physical buttons has been met with backlash from consumers at other brands. Mazda does retain the standard console gear selector, no dials, buttons, or column stalks here.

Powering the 2026 Mazda CX-5 is the same 2.5-liter Skyactive naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder as the prior model, but with some software tweaks to add verve. This unit produces 187-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque and mated to a carry-over 6-speed automatic. There is no word on the previously available 256-horsepower Turbo 4- cylinder that still available in the CX-50, so assume for now that it is done. Mazda says that a new hybrid option will join the lineup the following year with an in-house hybrid design rather than the Toyota unit the CX-50 hybrid uses.

For now, Mazda is a bit light on details like trims, dimensions, and pricing. Since the CX-5 will still be manufactured in Japan, the tariff situation caused by Trump could make pricing unpredictable. We expect to hear more as the on-sale date next spring approaches.