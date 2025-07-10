Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    The Mazda CX-5 Grows for 2026

      The 2026 CX-5 gains size and keeps its handsome face with a hybrid coming next year. 

    2026 Mazda CX-5 in Red - Side ViewNow in entering its third generation for Mazda, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 has grown in this latest redesign. Adding 4.5-inches in length and wheelbase, and nearly an inch in width, the new CX-5 is able to increase interior roominess significantly while adding new technology. While it maintains a mainstream price, the CX-5 has always felt closer to a luxury-class vehicle than its direct competition and that trait carries over to this new model. 

    Externally, the CX-5 recipe is a familiar and natural evolution over its predecessor. The redesign brings the look in line with its larger cousins, the CX-70 and CX-90, and Mazda includes interesting curvaceous bodywork without looking overwrought. Across the back, Mazda is spelled out in chrome letters, replacing the more traditional Mazda logo. 

    Interior space was one of the drawbacks of the previous model, but while exact dimensions haven't been released, Mazda claims a significant improvement in passenger and cargo capacity.  Rear passengers gain legroom and ingress and egress is made easier with much larger door openings. The cargo area is two inches deeper, over an inch taller, and has a lower lift over height for loading. Rear passengers now have access to dual USB-C chargers and, if equipped, outboard heated seats. 

    2026 Mazda CX-5 Interior - DashboardMazda's interiors have always been minimalist and subtle in design. The new interior features materials and finishes crafted to suggest a timeless quality. The base infotainment screen has been upgraded to a 12.9-inch unit standard, replacing the prior 10.3-inch screen, while a 15.6-inch screen is also available on certain trims. The new system is powered by Google Built-In, the connected system allows access to a curated Google Play app store so drivers can customize their driving experience. While the rotary button from the prior model has been removed for a full-touch screen experience, the pictures with the 15.6-inch screen also show no physical buttons, meaning that volume and HVAC controls may be entirely touchscreen based. Removal of physical buttons has been met with backlash from consumers at other brands.  Mazda does retain the standard console gear selector, no dials, buttons, or column stalks here.

    Powering the 2026 Mazda CX-5 is the same 2.5-liter Skyactive naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder as the prior model, but with some software tweaks to add verve. This unit produces 187-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque and mated to a carry-over 6-speed automatic. There is no word on the previously available 256-horsepower Turbo 4-2026 Mazda CX-5 Rear View on Roadcylinder that still available in the CX-50, so assume for now that it is done. Mazda says that a new hybrid option will join the lineup the following year with an in-house hybrid design rather than the Toyota unit the CX-50 hybrid uses. 

    For now, Mazda is a bit light on details like trims, dimensions, and pricing.  Since the CX-5 will still be manufactured in Japan, the tariff situation caused by Trump could make pricing unpredictable. We expect to hear more as the on-sale date next spring approaches. 

     

    ccap41

    I've always thought the CX-5 was a looker for this class of vehicle. It remains that. It's good that it grows a bit. One of my better friends has the last gen and it really is a little cramped for what it is, compared to my MKC (Escape). 

    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    If Nissan delivers on the new Leaf, it will be a better value than this Mazda.

    But then you'd be driving a Nissan... 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    @Drew Dowdell Does it have AA/AC or did they follow GM with the Android system only and required Google store purchase to have your apps?

    It does have Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The press release doesn’t mention it but some of the photos show it on the screen.

    surreal1272
    4 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    If Nissan delivers on the new Leaf, it will be a better value than this Mazda.

    Two completely different vehicles but mmmkay dude.

    G. David Felt
    On 7/10/2025 at 2:58 PM, surreal1272 said:

    Two completely different vehicles but mmmkay dude.

     

    On 7/10/2025 at 3:19 PM, Drew Dowdell said:

    What precisely are you smoking?

    Based on the average person driving 40 miles a day, cost of gas versus electricity, less maintenance than ICE or Hybrid, if Nissan delivered the 3rd generation Leaf with 300 miles give or take 20 miles of range for less than this, I think many people will go with the leaf EV over an ICE/Hybrid as a better value.

    As Drew posted in response to a LinkedIn post, most folks would charge at home allowing them to save much more than what ICE / Hybrids / Hydrogen would deliver.

    Paolino

    When the CX-50 came out, I thought it was going to replace the CX-5. Then I found out the CX-5 was staying. Now the CX-5 grew... the two vehicles are about an inch off the length and width from one another. Yes, styling is a little different, and the CX-50 will be the only one with a turbo now... still, it just seems so close.

    surreal1272
    17 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

     

    Based on the average person driving 40 miles a day, cost of gas versus electricity, less maintenance than ICE or Hybrid, if Nissan delivered the 3rd generation Leaf with 300 miles give or take 20 miles of range for less than this, I think many people will go with the leaf EV over an ICE/Hybrid as a better value.

    As Drew posted in response to a LinkedIn post, most folks would charge at home allowing them to save much more than what ICE / Hybrids / Hydrogen would deliver.

    And none of what you just said changes what I said in my original post. Two completely different vehicles, in powertrains and class of vehicles. For starers, the Mazda is a foot longer than the upcoming Leaf. Then there's the AWD part of the equation. See where this is going yet?

    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    And none of what you just said changes what I said in my original post. Two completely different vehicles, in powertrains and class of vehicles. For starers, the Mazda is a foot longer than the upcoming Leaf. Then there's the AWD part of the equation. See where this is going yet?

    Thinking old school, considering how much more space EVs are giving in smaller over all packages. Nissan has stated that the 3rd generation Leaf will start out FWD, but have an AWD option after launch. Length in growing an ICE auto is old school thinking in making room for other ice auto's and yet that is where looking at comparison of seating space, cargo space, etc. we see much more space in the EVs that are equal in many cases to an ICE one class bigger.

    I am only pointing out that price is an old comparison tool for like segments and that with EVs this will change as people look at the price but also the inside space and we will see a bigger mix of comparison of ICE to EV across categories.

    surreal1272
    On 7/13/2025 at 2:08 PM, G. David Felt said:

    Thinking old school, considering how much more space EVs are giving in smaller over all packages. Nissan has stated that the 3rd generation Leaf will start out FWD, but have an AWD option after launch. Length in growing an ICE auto is old school thinking in making room for other ice auto's and yet that is where looking at comparison of seating space, cargo space, etc. we see much more space in the EVs that are equal in many cases to an ICE one class bigger.

    I am only pointing out that price is an old comparison tool for like segments and that with EVs this will change as people look at the price but also the inside space and we will see a bigger mix of comparison of ICE to EV across categories.

    Thinking old school? No. Thinking simple math here when you’re talking about a foot of difference in length. Again, two completely different class and size vehicles. No one is cross shopping those two. 
     

    BTW, the Mazda has almost DOUBLE the cargo space of the current Leaf. That’s what a whole extra foot of length gets you regardless of the powertrain. That’s my whole point. You lumped in two completely different vehicles for no real reason other than a made up scenario. 

    ccap41
    On 7/13/2025 at 1:08 PM, G. David Felt said:

    I am only pointing out that price is an old comparison tool for like segments and that with EVs this will change as people look at the price but also the inside space and we will see a bigger mix of comparison of ICE to EV across categories.

    Um, what? Price is likely 90% determining factor when buying a vehicle. If everybody had the funds to easily afford a Tahoe/Suburban/Silverado (and their corresponding GMC, Ford and Jeep/Ram counterparts) most people would buy them, because people just like big and tall vehicles. Yes, I know not EVERYBODY would do this, but I would wager good money that this size vehicle would have well over 50% market share. 

    18 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    You lumped in two completely different vehicles for no real reason other than a made up scenario.

    He will go to pretty absurd lengths to compare an EV to ICE vehicles. I'm just surprised it wasn't compared to a Hyundai/Kia. 

