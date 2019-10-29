Mazda CX-9 Gets More Torque and Second Row Captain's Chairs

The Mazda CX-9 has been on sale a few years now without many updates. For 2020 Mazda is increasing the torque of the engine and adding second row captain's chairs.

The engine now will produce 320 lb.-ft of torque when running 93 octane gas and 310 lb.-ft when running on 87. That's an increase of 10 lb.-ft over the 2019 model. Horsepower rating stays the same at 250 hp on 93 octane and 227 on 87. The engine sends power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is standard in the Signature model and available on all other trims. For 2020, the all-wheel drive system gains an off-road traction assist feature that replaces the traction control button. The system helps on uneven terrain by increasing brake force on the wheels without traction and diverting power to the wheels with traction.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport gets new standard features such as heated front cloth seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar support, Gray Metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated outside mirrors, automatic on/off headlights and High Beam Control. Mazda’s full suite of i-Activsense safety features are now standard with includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist to Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Other standard features include a seven-inch Mazda Connect infotainment screen, LED headlights and taillights, one-touch front and rear power windows, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, rearview camera, keyless entry and push-button start.

The Touring model now adds Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a new nine-inch color touchscreen display. Optional on the Touring Premium and Grand Touring are the new second row captain's chairs, heated on the Grand Touring.

For 2020, Mazda is now including pre-paid maintenance for two years or 30,000 miles.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale this fall starting at $33,790 for the sport, $35,610 for the Touring, $41,540 for the Grand Touring, and $46,115 for the Signature.