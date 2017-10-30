Mazda Still Sees A Future for Diesel

Despite announcing and getting ready to launch their SkyActivX compression ignition engines, along with an electric vehicle, Mazda will still be working on diesel engines for the coming future.

“There is a benefit to keep developing the diesel engine. Because when we put the engine on a big vehicle, the big vehicle needs big torque as well and if you look at the diesel engine it can produce the large torque, so we still believe the diesel engine has advantages,” said Ichiro Hirose, Mazda's managing executive officer of powertrain and vehicle development to CarAdvice.

“There is actually huge room for further improvement in diesel engines. [Such as] refining of the combustion, of course, the efficiency will be better, also emission will be reduced as well. As far as the diesel engine is concerned there are still many things we can do in terms of evenly mix the air-fuel and burn. Many things we can do.”

A recent patent filed by Mazda shows a twin-turbo diesel engine that also features a supercharger, most likely to help minimize turbo lag.

Source: CarAdvice