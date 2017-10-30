Jump to content
    Mazda Still Sees A Future for Diesel

    By William Maley

    Despite announcing and getting ready to launch their SkyActivX compression ignition engines, along with an electric vehicle, Mazda will still be working on diesel engines for the coming future.

    “There is a benefit to keep developing the diesel engine. Because when we put the engine on a big vehicle, the big vehicle needs big torque as well and if you look at the diesel engine it can produce the large torque, so we still believe the diesel engine has advantages,” said Ichiro Hirose, Mazda's managing executive officer of powertrain and vehicle development to CarAdvice.

    “There is actually huge room for further improvement in diesel engines. [Such as] refining of the combustion, of course, the efficiency will be better, also emission will be reduced as well. As far as the diesel engine is concerned there are still many things we can do in terms of evenly mix the air-fuel and burn. Many things we can do.”

    A recent patent filed by Mazda shows a twin-turbo diesel engine that also features a supercharger, most likely to help minimize turbo lag.

    Source: CarAdvice


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    :huh: Mazda, you really need to learn your electric motors before you say what you said about Diesel and Torque. WOW :o Can they be any more stupid? :nono:

    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    :huh: Mazda, you really need to learn your electric motors before you say what you said about Diesel and Torque. WOW :o Can they be any more stupid? :nono:

    If you mean by going with something rational right now and effortlessly accessible in diesel, then yes... they're "stupid".  :rolleyes:

    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    If you mean by going with something rational right now and effortlessly accessible in diesel, then yes... they're "stupid".  :rolleyes:

    @balthazar posted, we have 6 ton electric trucks that are still working today 100 years later. :P 

×