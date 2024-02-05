Mazda Creates "RE Development Group" to Work on Rotary Engines

Last year, Mazda brought back the rotary engine for the MX-30 EV crossover. Unlike before, the rotary engine now serves as a range extender in a serial-hybrid configuration. Mazda also showed off the beautiful Mazda Iconic SP Concept, which has a rotary engine working as a generator to charge the batteries. Now, Mazda is leaning into rotary engine technology again with a dedicated team. This "RE Development Group", previously disbanded in 2018, has 36 engineers to develop a next-generation rotary engine for EV use.

The last rotary-engine Mazda was in 2012 for the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM)-exclusive RX-8 Spirit R. However, Mazda isn't looking to use the rotary in pure internal combustion vehicles. Instead, they are aiming for "attractive cars that excite customers with our challenger spirit."

There is a chance that something similar to the Iconic SP coupe will lead into production. At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon last month, Mazda President and CEO Katsuhiro Moro is quoted as saying: "I am very happy and deeply moved by all the support and encouragement I have received for the compact sports car concept. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all. With your encouragement, we are launching a rotary engine development group on February 1 to move closer to this dream."

A press release in February 2024 makes it clear that the rotary engine in the Iconic SP is only a generator. Unlike past RX models, future Mazda vehicles, such as the Iconic SP, use a two-rotor engine that powers up a battery. Rotary engines can run on gasoline, hydrogen, and renewable fuels. Although Mazda hasn't released the size of the battery pack, it can be charged from a domestic socket. Although producing the Iconic SP would take at least a few years, this would be Mazda's 13th vehicle to have a rotary engine.