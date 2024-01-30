Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2025 Mazda CX-70 Revealed

      The 2025 CX-70 further pushes Mazda into the premium space.

    2025 Mazda CX-70 front-sideThe much anticipated 2025 Mazda CX-70 has finally been released after a bit of a delay.  The new model to the Mazda lineup, the CX-70 further moves Mazda into the premium segment.

    The CX-70 rides on the same rear-wheel drive platform as the new Mazda CX-90.  Powered by Mazda's new 3.3-liter, turbocharged inline-6 hybrid or 2.5-liter 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid trims, the powertrain promises a smooth and effortless driving experience typically reserved for luxury-branded vehicles. 

    While the specifications for the CX-70 haven't been released yet, in the CX-90, the power output from the mild hybrid is 280 horsepower @ 5,000 - 6,000 rpm and 332 lb-ft @ 2000 - 3,500 rpm. The plug-in hybrid model makes 323 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm on premium fuel or 319 horsepower at 6,000 rpm on regular fuel. The torque output of 369 lb-ft remains the same regardless of the octane.  Both powertrains feed the rear-biased all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic. If plugged in, the system can provide an EV range of 26 miles and an MPGe of 56 mpg in the CX-90.  Those numbers could improve with the smaller and lighter CX-70.

    2025 Mazda CX-70 interiorKeeping with Mazda's Zoom-Zoom personality, the CX-70 was designed with a wide, athletic stance, a benefit of being derived from a large platform. The interior maintains the luxury car level of quality with an available red Nappa leather coupled with high-end finishes.

    The Mazda CX-70 goes on sale in the U.S. later this year. Click the gallery below to see more of the 2025 Mazda CX-70.

     

    Paolino

    That's really incredible timing... I was just on their website last night saying, "Wow... why isn't there a 7? The 30, 50, and 90... there should be a 7 slotted right in the perfect spot."

    The interior looks a bit boring, IMO.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    That's really incredible timing... I was just on their website last night saying, "Wow... why isn't there a 7? The 30, 50, and 90... there should be a 7 slotted right in the perfect spot."

    The interior looks a bit boring, IMO.

    This is a Japanese-reliability, low-maintenance BMW X3 clone. Look at it next to an X3 interior and I think you'll see they nailed it.

    Paolino

    Well, there are a couple of differences like open-pore wood trim in spots, a full digital instrument cluster... but yes, the BMW X-3 interior isn't exciting either. I hate the BMW's exterior, though.

    David

    This I think will be successful for them, sadly tall people will hit their head as I see the interior picture from the driver's side showing the open passenger side door shows that continuation of the Komodo Dragon racked windshield design that big people hit their head on much like Tesla. Little upper head room to get in as I do not know many who get in with a perfectly straight back into the chair.

    Be interesting to see in person and try once they are on the lots.

    Drew Dowdell
    30 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    Well, there are a couple of differences like open-pore wood trim in spots, a full digital instrument cluster... but yes, the BMW X-3 interior isn't exciting either. I hate the BMW's exterior, though.

    I dunno if I'd call open-pore wood "exciting", but for the price difference between the X3 and what this will likely come in at, I could overlook that anyway.

    The instrument cluster is fully digital and reconfigurable.

    2025_CX-70_20.jpg

    Paolino
    20 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I dunno if I'd call open-pore wood "exciting", but for the price difference between the X3 and what this will likely come in at, I could overlook that anyway.

    The instrument cluster is fully digital and reconfigurable.

    2025_CX-70_20.jpg

    It's exciting to me LOL.. I like woodgrain interiors.

    33 minutes ago, David said:

    This I think will be successful for them, sadly tall people will hit their head as I see the interior picture from the driver's side showing the open passenger side door shows that continuation of the Komodo Dragon racked windshield design that big people hit their head on much like Tesla. Little upper head room to get in as I do not know many who get in with a perfectly straight back into the chair.

    Be interesting to see in person and try once they are on the lots.

    Frustrating... one of the problems with my LaCrosse is it's a tight squeeze when getting in... I can only duck so much.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This is a Japanese-reliability, low-maintenance BMW X3 clone. Look at it next to an X3 interior and I think you'll see they nailed it.

    Except the CX-70 wheelbase is longer than a BMW X7 or a Chevy Traverse.  This is a 202 inch long vehicle that only seats 5.  I don't get the point of making a CX-90 with 2 less seats.  Why spend the R&D and marketing and certification budget to just cannibalize sales you are already getting with the CX-90?

    I appreciate Mazda making rear drive, inline six, the long hood and short overhang rear like a German car.  If you want performance that is the formula to follow.  Although the other mystery to me is how a 3.3 liter turbo 6 makes 280 hp when any garden variety NA V6 from 10 years ago was making over 300 hp.   The 340 hp variant should be the base tune, and if they were even going to have a high output they should be making 440 hp easily.  

    If they really want to take on BMW they better step their game up, but I think no one is cross shopping a BMW and a Mazda, and Mazda's quest to go up market is probably just going to accelerate their demise since they are way behind on the EV game and they don't have the money to really get into it.  Who is really buying $60,000 CX-90s?  Go buy a Lexus for less money if you want reliablity and resale value.  

    5 hours ago, David said:

    This I think will be successful for them, sadly tall people will hit their head as I see the interior picture from the driver's side showing the open passenger side door shows that continuation of the Komodo Dragon racked windshield design that big people hit their head on much like Tesla. Little upper head room to get in as I do not know many who get in with a perfectly straight back into the chair.

    Be interesting to see in person and try once they are on the lots.

    You can see it now, go drive a CX-90 and remove the 3rd row seat.  LOL

    David

    With California Politicians pushing to have speed regulators on all Auto's that whole Speed thing is a moot point for 0 to 60 if the auto see's your in a 25 mph zone and kills the accelerator when you hit 25mph.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    No one cares about 0-60 anymore. Fast enough is fast enough. If you want speed, trade in the horse and buggy and get an EV. 

    So they should have stuck with the turbo 4?  And invested in EV's rather than an inline 6?

    Drew Dowdell
    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So they should have stuck with the turbo 4?  And invested in EV's rather than an inline 6?

    The inline-6 is about smoothness and luxury feel. 280 horsepower is plenty for the class.  They feel like butter.  No one is counting 0-60 times running to the Real Estate Brokerage and back, but they want the experience to be nice.

