2025 Mazda CX-70 Revealed

The much anticipated 2025 Mazda CX-70 has finally been released after a bit of a delay. The new model to the Mazda lineup, the CX-70 further moves Mazda into the premium segment.

The CX-70 rides on the same rear-wheel drive platform as the new Mazda CX-90. Powered by Mazda's new 3.3-liter, turbocharged inline-6 hybrid or 2.5-liter 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid trims, the powertrain promises a smooth and effortless driving experience typically reserved for luxury-branded vehicles.

While the specifications for the CX-70 haven't been released yet, in the CX-90, the power output from the mild hybrid is 280 horsepower @ 5,000 - 6,000 rpm and 332 lb-ft @ 2000 - 3,500 rpm. The plug-in hybrid model makes 323 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm on premium fuel or 319 horsepower at 6,000 rpm on regular fuel. The torque output of 369 lb-ft remains the same regardless of the octane. Both powertrains feed the rear-biased all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic. If plugged in, the system can provide an EV range of 26 miles and an MPGe of 56 mpg in the CX-90. Those numbers could improve with the smaller and lighter CX-70.

Keeping with Mazda's Zoom-Zoom personality, the CX-70 was designed with a wide, athletic stance, a benefit of being derived from a large platform. The interior maintains the luxury car level of quality with an available red Nappa leather coupled with high-end finishes.

The Mazda CX-70 goes on sale in the U.S. later this year. Click the gallery below to see more of the 2025 Mazda CX-70.