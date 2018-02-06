2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Is Ready To Go To Work

Buyers in Europe can place orders for the 2019 Sprinter right now, with deliveries expected to begin in June. U.S. buyers will have to wait till the end of the year before they can get their hands on the new Sprinter. We'll hopefully have specific details on the Sprinter for our market before then.

But that isn't the only item Mercedes is touting with the new Sprinter. Like the new A-Class, the Sprinter comes with Mercedes' all-new MBUX infotainment system. The system comes with some additional features that are part of the Mercedes Pro Connect services. These include inventory monitoring, vehicle tracking, and allow communication with the driver and fleet operator.

Mercedes is touting the flexibility of the new Sprinter with more than 1,700 configurations on offer. The van offers three different drivetrain choices (front, rear, and all-wheel drive), six different body styles, varying length and height options, and engines ranging in power from 113 to 188 horsepower. Front-wheel drive models get a nine-speed automatic, while rear and all-wheel drive models make do with a seven-speed. Mercedes will also launch a fully electric model known as the eSprinter next year. Various configurations will be available that offer different range and payload.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is considered by many in Europe to be the class leader in vans and is beginning to garner a following here in the U.S. To keep this going, Mercedes unveiled the third-generation Sprinter at an event in Europe.

Sprinter world premiere in Duisburg

Well-proven attributes, new dimension in connectivity and variety: Mercedes-Benz presents the third generation of the Sprinter

Feb 6, 2018 – Stuttgart/Duisburg

New connectivity services make fleet management significantly easier

Detailed improvements with a major effect on the cab as a workplace

Legends are made by performance. Since its European market launch in 1995 (2001 for the USA), the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has given its name to an entire vehicle class thanks to its outstanding qualities. Today the third generation of this best-selling van is celebrating its world premiere in the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz logistics center on the Mercator Island in Duisburg. It will be available in the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle centers and Van ProCenters in the US market by the end of the year. The new eSprinter will enter the market in 2019 (US availability TBA). It is part of the strategy of Mercedes-Benz Vans for electrification of the commercial van fleet.

"The inland port in Duisburg stands for globality and modern logistics at the highest level. It is therefore the perfect environment in which to present the new Sprinter. The Sprinter continues to embody the traditional attributes that have made it so successful worldwide since its market launch – flexibility, robustness and economy. At the same time it impresses with unrivalled modernity, for example with its connectivity and variability. This makes it the first end-to-end system solution for commercial fleets, both for Mercedes-Benz Vans and for the entire industry," says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Constant control over the fleet with Mercedes PRO connect services

The third-generation Sprinter impresses with its progressive design plus comfort and safety features at a passenger car level. At the same time it offers maximum cost-effectiveness thanks to lower total operating costs and customer-oriented features. Comprehensive internet connectivity is one of the most important new features. The new, networked services of Mercedes PRO connect combined with the likewise completely new multimedia systems provide the perfect basis for all logistical and transport requirements. This begins with the complex management of a large fleet and ends with the small company fleet. Mercedes PRO connect links the fleet manager with all the vehicles and drivers in the fleet. This enables assignments to be managed online, and vehicle information such as location, fuel level or maintenance intervals to be retrieved almost in real time. Several packages available ex- factory with central fleet, vehicle, driver and location-based services will be introduced on market launch of Mercedes PRO connect. Mercedes PRO connect professionalizes our customers in terms of effitient fleet management, improved navigation, efficient analysis of driving style, digitalized recording and remote vehicle operations.

Even more variable and at home in all sectors

The Sprinter is more versatile than ever, bringing the potential total to more than 1,700 different configurations worldwide (USA product program is TBA). This maximized modularity defines the core of the new Sprinter concept, reflecting both sector-specific requirements and different customer segments. The product range includes, for example, solutions for courier services on the last mile delivery, for goods transport over longer distances or for service technicians using their vehicle as a mobile replacement parts store. The new Sprinter can also be put to work as a camper van or bus, and can be used as an ambulance by rescue services.

Mercedes-Benz Vans also raises the Sprinter segment to a new level where safety features are concerned. The assistance systems available for the new Sprinter include a self-cleaning rear-view camera in the rear-view mirror, a 360-degree view parking camera system, and a rain sensor with an integrated Wet Wiper system for optimum visibility even during the wiping process.