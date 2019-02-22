2020 Is The Last Model Year for the S65 with a V12

The other day we shared a story about the final edition of the SLC Roadster, but buried in a press release for the Mercedes Benz GLC Shooting Brake being released in Geneva is an ominous line for lovers of big cylinder count engines.

Quote S 65 Final Edition, which crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon.

We can't say we weren't warned. Mercedes-Benz told us last year that the V12 would be gradually phased out... a process that has already started in the G and SL class. So with this announcement of a final edition for the S65 sedan, it is likely only a matter of time before the coupe and convertible follow. AMG has said they will keep building the V12 for other sub-brands. In this case, that likely means Maybach.

This comes on the heels of the announcement that the next generation BMW 7-series could drop not only the V12, but the V8 as well.

Mercedes has not yet released pictures or information on the S65 AMG Final Edition. 2018 Mercedes S65 shown above.