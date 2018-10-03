AMG's Boss Believes Brand Will Not Be Diluted With More Models

Owning a Mercedes-Benz AMG model for a time was something special as there was only a few models to get the performance treatment. But the past few years has seen an explosion of AMG models that offering varying levels of performance. There is also the AMG-only models like the GT and GT 4. Some are wondering if AMG is going a bit overboard with this model expansion. Not so according to Tobias Moers, head of AMG.

"The A35 family is not diluting the brand. We have shared components with the next 45. And driving-dynamics-wise it's on the same level as the current A45, but with less horsepower. It's a different segment and we're going to be really competitive with pricing," said Moers to CarAdvice at the Paris Motor Show this week.

The A35 will sit between the standard A-Class and upcoming A45 AMG. It packs a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the A35 can hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

"From my perspective, whether you're in the car...value for money, that's the key. Mercedes brought back in the past and A-Class...was the brand diluted then? I don't think so. When we introduced the A45 we had a lot of questions like that, was the brand diluted? No. We get access to brand new customers," Moers went on to say.

Thus we have a double-edge sword situation; having more models allows for more people to experience AMG performance, but could also alienate those who spend the big bucks on the higher end models.

Source: CarAdvice