Mercedes-AMG Going AWD for All

Mercedes-AMG says that it will be moving to an all all-wheel drive lineup in the near future and engine downsizing as Mercedes moves towards an all electrified lineup.
Autocar spoke to AMG boss Tobia Moers who said "Customers have given us the answer, and most want four-wheel drive. Back in the days when we had an AMG E-Class as rear-wheel drive and with four-wheel drive as an option, over 90% chose four-wheel drive."
Even the AMG's flagship, the AMG GT will move to all-wheel drive in the near future. The current E63 AMG has an all-wheel drive system that uses clutches to send 100% of torque to whichever axle needs it, including a drift mode that will completely disengages the front axle if requested by the driver.
