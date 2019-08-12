Mercedes-AMG One Delayed

Mercedes-AMG's ambitious plan to put Formula One technology onto the streets has reportedly hit some major snags and the project is delayed by at least two years. The biggest issue appears to be the engine. The rear engined carbon fiber racer is a 1.6 liter gasoline-hybrid with over 1,000 horsepower. Four electric motors work in tandem, one for the turbocharger, one on the engine connected to the crankshaft, and two which drive the front wheels. This brings a maximum speed of over 350 km/h (217 mph).

Even with all of that hybrid technology, a major stumbling block surrounds how to take an F1 engine and make it meet emissions standards. Several exhaust gas cleaning systems must be added to the car in order to drive it legally. There is also the issue of requiring to warm the entire engine oil circuit before even starting the engine. Both of these must be solved before the AMG One will be ready for production.