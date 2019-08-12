Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-AMG One Delayed

      ...if you ordered, be ready to wait two more years...

    Mercedes-AMG's ambitious plan to put Formula One technology onto the streets has reportedly hit some major snags and the project is delayed by at least two years.  The biggest issue appears to be the engine.  The rear engined carbon fiber racer is a  1.6 liter gasoline-hybrid with over 1,000 horsepower.  Four electric motors work in tandem, one for the turbocharger, one on the engine connected to the crankshaft, and two which drive the front wheels. This brings a maximum speed of over 350 km/h (217 mph).

    Even with all of that hybrid technology, a major stumbling block surrounds how to take an F1 engine and make it meet emissions standards. Several exhaust gas cleaning systems must be added to the car in order to drive it legally. There is also the issue of requiring to warm the entire engine oil circuit before even starting the engine.  Both of these must be solved before the AMG One will be ready for production.

     

    balthazar

    balthazar 6,760

    Posted (edited)

    Reminds me of the Tesla having to warm its batteries for AN HOUR to achieve max accel in ludicrious mode. 

    The case is certainly easily made that EVs are benchmarking ICs but are still falling well short.

    Edited by balthazar

    riviera74

    I suspect that the engine involved will fail because F1 is not designed to actually meet emissions standards at all.  Back to the drawing board.

    smk4565

    It is a 1.6 liter engine, they should be able to get it to meet emissions.  Obviously they have to add on to what the F1 car has in exhaust cleaning, but that should be doable.  Maybe an electric heater on the oil reservoir.  They’ll figure it out.  And no one will pull their money because this is a unique product.  Important thing is to get it road legal and not just a track tow or something that sits in a museum.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It is a 1.6 liter engine, they should be able to get it to meet emissions.  Obviously they have to add on to what the F1 car has in exhaust cleaning, but that should be doable.  Maybe an electric heater on the oil reservoir.  They’ll figure it out.  And no one will pull their money because this is a unique product.  Important thing is to get it road legal and not just a track tow or something that sits in a museum.

    You're an armchair engineer now?

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It is a 1.6 liter engine, they should be able to get it to meet emissions.  Obviously they have to add on to what the F1 car has in exhaust cleaning, but that should be doable.  Maybe an electric heater on the oil reservoir.  They’ll figure it out.  And no one will pull their money because this is a unique product.  Important thing is to get it road legal and not just a track tow or something that sits in a museum.

    I would recommend betting on it being canceled than continuing this NON-PROFITABLE project as the fines are just starting and while Europe may settle for $1 billion Euros, the US is going to hit hard like VW and it will be huge. 

    Common sense says a company will cut its losses when it comes to surviving. I bet this gets canceled after all, better to invest it in an EV, Hybrid or current auto's that make money than a Halo auto that cannot even start yet without heating oil.

    DEAD ON ARRIVAL!

    There is a reason F1 is a dying sport and Formula E has taken over.

    ccap41

    ccap41 3,197

    Posted (edited)

    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It is a 1.6 liter engine, they should be able to get it to meet emissions.  Obviously they have to add on to what the F1 car has in exhaust cleaning, but that should be doable.  Maybe an electric heater on the oil reservoir.  They’ll figure it out.  And no one will pull their money because this is a unique product.  Important thing is to get it road legal and not just a track tow or something that sits in a museum.

    It's way more than just displacement and exhaust. F1 cars idle at like 5000rpm. 

    I know you've read or watched videos about the difficulties with using an F1 engine in a street car... 

    17 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    There is a reason F1 is a dying sport and Formula E has taken over.

    Neither supply good  quality racing/competition and neither will last unless they do. Formula E does a much better job as of now but they also started all using the same exact equipment so it should be more competitive. I know they plan to allow each individual company build their own cars and I'm not sure if they are there yet. I actually think once they do that the quality of competition will drop as it will likely turn into the teams who spend the most VS the field, like F1. 

    Edited by ccap41

