New Mercedes-AMG SL63 E Performance Packs 816 Horsepower

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the most powerful SL to date. The SL63 S E Performance makes 816 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft. This is thanks to combining AMG's 612 horsepower 4.0-liter V8 and AMG's Electric Unit, making this a plug-in hybrid. Performance now has the 0-60 MPH in a mere 2.9 seconds. Top speed is 197 MPH. The inclusion of a 400-volt, 6.1-kWh battery pack offers 8 miles of all-electric range. This battery pack is engineered by AMG and has direct cooling to keep the battery at the optimal temperature.

Innovative aerodynamics plays an important role in performance. AMG adapted the SL's active aerodynamics for the electrified platform, introducing enhancing stability and offering the rear spoiler to tilt in five positions. The stopping power of the SL63 S E Performance is through ceramic composite brakes with bronze calipers. Enthusiasts will be able to identify the SL63 E S Performance due to the charging port, name highlighted in red, E Performance fender badges, grooved trapezoidal twin tailpipes.

Inside, the SL63 S E Performance offers a luxurious and sporty feel. AMG sports seats are standard, but buyers can get optional performance bucket seats with integrated headrests. The cabin contains one- and two-tone Nappa leather for a more opulent feel. Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system has AMG and hybrid-specific features, offering a blend of performance and technology. Mercedes' Manufaktur program is available for customers to extensively customize the interior and exterior.

Standard features include active rear-axle steering, AMG Performance 4Matic+ AWD system, and AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active stabilization. This innovative suspension system replaces the traditional torsion bar stabilizer, reducing body roll movements and enhancing overall driving dynamics. The regenerative braking system provides four levels of recoupment, with the ability for one-pedal driving. For now, there is no word on pricing, but the SL63 AMG S E Performance will come out sometime in 2024.