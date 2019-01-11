Another Nissan exec who is in hot water resigned suddenly today. Jose Munoz is Nissan's Cheif Performance officer. He and Arun Bajaj, Nissan's Senior Vice President for Human Resources took leaves of absence one week ago. Both men are considered loyal to Carlos Ghosn, leader of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, who is currently jailed in Japan on multiple corruption charges.

Nissan has moved to oust Ghosn after his arrest.

We will update this story as more details emerge.