  trinacriabob
    trinacriabob

    By trinacriabob

    Reader Reviews - 2023 Nissan Sentra SR Sedan

      A reader rents a 2023 Nissan Sentra SR and gives us a review.

    Reader Reviews are submitted by our readers of vehicles they test drive or rent. If you would like to submit a Reader Review, e-mail [email protected]

    I recently had a current-gen Nissan Sentra as a weekly rental.  I had driven one before, but it was the last-gen model, and I’ve reviewed it on this forum. This rental unit had slightly over 30,000 miles on it.

    I gave the last-gen model a mostly positive review for its “can do” aspects and excellent fuel mileage.  Now, looking at this new one, it almost makes the last-gen model look a little dowdy.

    You’ll notice a couple of things with the new model rather quickly in addition to its more aesthetically pleasing exterior.  First, as you drive off, this Sentra handles more nimbly and corners more flatly.  The ride is also controlled, and, for the price point, road and tire noise isn’t too intrusive. The interior is nicer in a lot of small ways.  My rental had the leather option in the SR trim with contrast stitching in the seats.  However, the seat shape is very comfortable, and so are the adjustments, which are electric for the driver.  That said, the fit and finish throughout are nicely done for the price point.

    The Sentra’s dashboard is also an exercise in logic and simplicity.  It is very symmetrical. The toggles for instrument panel functions take some exploration, but the settings are easy to work with once you figure it out.  Settings on the steering wheel-mounted controls are also easy to decipher but could be inverted from the car you may be used to driving.  The connection of a phone is much easier than on many other vehicles and having the Bluetooth eagerly reconnect upon returning to the car seems better than in other cars of different sizes I’ve driven.  My only complaint would be the climate control panel.  It may look simple, but I could never quite get the air conditioning right. 

    Again, this new Sentra’s hallmark features are its connected handling, a decent enough ride, good fuel economy, and generous room for its size, including the trunk’s capacity.  I especially liked the excellent visibility all the way around.  Gone is the “opera window” in the sail panel of the last model.  Rather, the division of the rear door is done with vertical trim, and the views out back are excellent with a pillar that doesn’t intrude much and a backlight that curves subtly rather than too flatly.

    In the engine bay is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that is normally aspirated.  In both this Sentra and in the Altima, Nissan is going with familiar normally aspirated 4-cylinder engines and CVTs, the latter of which they’ve commonly offered for at least a decade.  Hopefully, their CVTs’ service life and sturdiness have improved. Mostly, the CVT behaved well with some quirky and episodic subtle lags picking up speed from a stop, especially when cold.  The engine is up to the task of everyday driving, but it gets rowdy when pushed.

    For the money, the Sentra offers a lot of features, and that’s a good thing.  Safety features such as numerous alerts and emergency braking are included.  The rear-view camera goes without saying and it’s a decent one, save some murky views when it’s too moist outside.  They also have releases for things grouped on the driver’s side of the dashboard and going toward the floor –trunk release, hood release, and fuel door release.  The gap cap was a conventional pressurized one.  I really like having a secured fuel filler door.

    One “neat” feature is the lane departure and traffic sensing side sensors.  Rather than being on the exterior mirrors, they are now inside and just inboard from the exterior mirrors, and, if things get too close or you get too close to things, they will chime.  That means they are work beautifully with one’s peripheral vision and this was much appreciated.

    There are more pluses than minuses here. This new Sentra has more “personality” than before.

    I think that the current Nissan Sentra has improved quite a bit.  Its competitors would be the Toyota Corolla, the Hyundai Elantra, the Kia Forte, and the Honda Civic.  These would be in the same category if being rented.  Since its most lauded competitors would be the Corolla and the Civic, I’ll address those.  First, I have not driven a Honda Civic, which has gotten more attractive and more like the Accord over the years.  However, compared to the Toyota Corolla, in my opinion, the gap narrows.  The interior is more appealing than that of the Corolla.  In terms of styling, its exterior side view and rear view are sportier and more attractive, but less so up front, where the overused Nissan design vocabulary is up against the overused Toyota design vocabulary.  Where the Toyota might shine brighter is in its legendary reliability and longevity.  However, if a person foresees a shorter holding period or plans to keep it no more than 100,000 - or 150,000 - miles, this distinction may become moot.   I enjoyed spending a week and several hundred miles in this compact and practical mid-sized sedan. 

     

    trinacriabob

    EXTERIOR PHOTOS

    20231108_132154.thumb.jpg.92605a790e4597146cad00f902a29930.jpg

    Side view

    20231108_132227.thumb.jpg.b9ef0f364ee4cc41b996d06bd8bc160d.jpg

    More jellybean-like side view showing sunroof and the stranger applique Nissan is using these days between the C-pillar and the rest of the body; again, visibility was excellent

    20231108_132145.thumb.jpg.138695f58995f92f8494d8aa62e52b08.jpg

    Angled front view:  the conventional Nissan grille lives on

    20231108_132202-inked.thumb.jpg.42f7d35b474ade08dd755b6bd4f254fd.jpg

    Angled rear view:  better than in the last-gen

    Edited by trinacriabob
    trinacriabob

    INTERIOR PHOTOS

    20231108_112429.thumb.jpg.0cd21a622e26773ab8d9ea358b483124.jpg

    An overall view of the interior upon opening the passenger door.

    20231108_112652.thumb.jpg.14795d7a04b8c3592135100e2187a3d9.jpg

    With a few minor exceptions, a symmetrical and appealing dashboard is in front of you

    20231108_112741.thumb.jpg.ddfb30eb6729f7bed753115d3754c38b.jpg

    Pluses:  the infotainment screen is easy to work with and the power connections give you all the choices - Minuses:  I don't like the cheaper circular vents and I had a hard time calibrating the air conditioning since it was a little humid

    20231108_131542.thumb.jpg.63de020b241817609aa74adccedb9d82.jpg

    This is how things should be laid out ... except for the message, which I told them about upon returning it, that's where the digital speed readout would be

    20231108_112745.thumb.jpg.27da57f28aa4f055097b6d8d332bd643.jpg

    Push button start right above the gear selector and you can see some of the stitching on the trim here

    20231108_112722.thumb.jpg.f592d61a7463a9f8ac88a0b7eee57274.jpg

    Comfortable and supportive bucket seats ... I believe the same seat is used if outfitted in cloth

    20231108_114047.thumb.jpg.0c4eddea9dc312e54e619b16ce280c9e.jpg

    For how much car they have to work with, the rear seat legroom should be acceptable for average sized adults

    20231108_112731.thumb.jpg.757c3cd12cc758884d30c650f369b252.jpg

    Actually, it's more fun to use a sunroof, even if not pulled back, when it's scenic and cool outside

    20231108_112821.thumb.jpg.67710635514bbf1c30f80b6cc0c87a5f.jpg

    I was very pleased with the visibility and this is a big improvement over the last-gen model

    20231108_112529.thumb.jpg.d19a707d8d084656f08d4cd1b7ca1637.jpg

    It's all here and convenient for the driver:  trunk release, fuel door release, and hood latch release

    20231108_124854.thumb.jpg.5882c9452ea48b13a2bd6a85354c2f3f.jpg

    They come on while starting the car, but these are great and they readily light up when necessary and are also very easy to pick up with one's peripheral vision

    20231108_112341.thumb.jpg.8878f18bf97891234c1073703cfe5875.jpg

    The trunk room is generous

    Edited by trinacriabob
    trinacriabob

    MECHANICAL PHOTOS

    20231108_130201.thumb.jpg.dac5793a2f7cebb955aa0278769aba76.jpg

    A standard Nissan normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine is under the hood and most service points are easy to see and identify

    20231108_130226.thumb.jpg.d1d8c7c66421fc044555ece569d77e15.jpg

    This is what direct injection/ignition looks like and there are the manifolds at the right, the kind (the material!) of which we would not see in yesteryear's muscle cars

     

    Edited by trinacriabob
    • Drew Dowdell
      More, more, more Malibu (2023)

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      They are keeping the Malibu going at Fairfax as a way to keep the lights on and volume at that plant.  The XT4 that is also built there doesn't have the volume to support the facility on its own... though with XT4 sales numbers where they are, I can't imagine anything coming out of Fairfax being that profitable.  My guess is they have future plans for the plant and they're keeping it going just enough because it would cost too much to idle it and then bring it back later.
    • Robert Hall
      2019 Cadillac CT6 AWD

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Name: 2019 Cadillac CT6 AWD Category: Vehicles Date Added: 2024-03-14 Submitter: Robert Hall   2019 Cadillac CT6 AWD  
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      Is it pi or pii or both ... I believe I've seen formulii and formulas at one point. You can't argue with a hotel's breakfast buffet in Spain.  Did you have a good flight over there (on an interesting plane)? I am amazed at how international nonstops to/from Seattle/Europe have increased.  It used to be just British and Scandinavian (I took the latter once).  British still does it, Scandinavian no longer does it, and Air France came and went.  Now, add Finnair, Lufthansa, Icelandair, and Turkish.   - - - - - Food ... Phenomenal breakfast buffet in Palermo last month ... that red slice of cake was strawberry flavored (it rotated and not every day) and off the charts, as was the pineapple juice and Sicilian blood red orange juice Here's a recent economy lunch packaged deal at a restaurant in a town in Central Italy.
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      I had Spanish Pie for breakfast.  
    • Robert Hall
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      My company recognizes Pii day by sending out a coupon for free pie....haven't used mine yet, good through April 30th.

