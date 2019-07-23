Nissan ProPilot 2.0 Rolling Out in Japan, US Has To Wait

Nissan is releasing the next version of ProPilot in Japan in the fall of 2019 on the new Nissan Skyline (Infiniti G50 to us Yanks), but here in the U.S., we'll need to wait a bit longer while the system undergoes further testing and mapping of the US highway system.

ProPilot 2.0 makes a big jump in autonomous driving capability, the biggest of which is true hands-off highway driving. The system can switch lanes and pass cars, but those moves require a hands on approach from the driver. ProPilot 2.0 also takes orders from the Navigation system, while using seven cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 sonar sensors to pilot the car. The system will only work on highways where the roads have been mapped in 3D High-Definition. Japan's more compact nature means that most of the roads there have already been scanned. The US, with its wide open space will take longer to map.

Currently ProPilot Assist (1.0) is offered only on the Leaf, Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Altima. In the US, 60 percent of Leaf buyers and 40 percent of Rogue buyers opt for the 1.0 version of the system. Eventually Nissan wants to expand ProPilot to 20 models.