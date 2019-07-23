Jump to content
    Nissan ProPilot 2.0 Rolling Out in Japan, US Has To Wait

      ...awaiting more testing in the US...

    Nissan is releasing the next version of ProPilot in Japan in the fall of 2019 on the new Nissan Skyline (Infiniti G50 to us Yanks), but here in the U.S., we'll need to wait a bit longer while the system undergoes further testing and mapping of the US highway system.

    ProPilot 2.0 makes a big jump in autonomous driving capability, the biggest of which is true hands-off highway driving. The system can switch lanes and pass cars, but those moves require a hands on approach from the driver. ProPilot 2.0 also takes orders from the Navigation system, while using seven cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 sonar sensors to pilot the car.  The system will only work on highways where the roads have been mapped in 3D High-Definition.  Japan's more compact nature means that most of the roads there have already been scanned.  The US, with its wide open space will take longer to map. 

    Currently ProPilot Assist (1.0) is offered only on the Leaf, Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Altima. In the US, 60 percent of Leaf buyers and 40 percent of Rogue buyers opt for the 1.0 version of the system.   Eventually Nissan wants to expand ProPilot to 20 models. 

    Source: Automotive News
    Image: Nissan

    Just now, dfelt said:

    @Drew Dowdell how does this compare to Cadillacs Super Cruise?

    I haven't driven 2.0 yet, as it's only in Japan, and not till fall.  It sounds like it is ever so slightly more advanced since it can get instructions from the NAV system.  Cadillac's doesn't do that currently and it will just keep you on the same highway until you run out of highway to be on. 

      June 2019: Nissan Group
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent. NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record. Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units. Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2019 had 26 selling days, while June 2018 had 27 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      113,665
      134,398
      -15.4
      653,978
      708,525
      -7.7
      Versa
      8,882
      7,745
      14.7
      48,700
      45,684
      6.6
      Sentra
      21,224
      20,572
      3.2
      109,899
      115,676
      -5.0
      Altima
      16,548
      26,956
      -38.6
      108,777
      123,792
      -12.1
      Maxima
      2,079
      4,504
      -53.8
      16,795
      24,052
      -30.2
      LEAF
      1,156
      1,367
      -15.4
      6,008
      6,659
      -9.8
      Juke
      0
      41
      -100.0
      10
      652
      -98.5
      370Z
      230
      363
      -36.6
      1,252
      1,949
      -35.8
      GT-R
      30
      60
      -50.0
      174
      304
      -42.8
      Total Car
      50,149
      61,608
      -18.6
      291,615
      318,768
      -8.5
      Kicks
      7,236
      563
      1185.3
      29,263
      563
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,346
      6,856
      7.1
      39,322
      41,701
      -5.7
      Titan
      2,665
      4,121
      -35.3
      18,026
      23,294
      -22.6
      Pathfinder
      6,494
      6,736
      -3.6
      36,312
      33,702
      7.7
      Armada
      2,505
      5,434
      -53.9
      18,713
      18,445
      1.5
      Rogue
      28,694
      37,004
      -22.5
      175,267
      215,202
      -18.6
      Murano
      5,133
      8,806
      -41.7
      25,972
      38,800
      -33.1
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,706
      1,553
      9.9
      9,536
      8,248
      15.6
      NV200
      1,737
      1,717
      1.2
      9,952
      9,800
      1.6
      Total Truck
      63,516
      72,790
      -12.7
      362,363
      389,757
      -7.0
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,839
      10,698
      -8.0
      63,058
      72,170
      -12.6
      Infiniti Q50
      2,042
      2,631
      -22.4
      14,337
      19,157
      -25.2
      Infiniti Q60
      359
      591
      -39.3
      2,402
      4,692
      -48.8
      Infiniti Q70
      183
      364
      -49.7
      1,693
      2,517
      -32.7
      Infiniti QX30
      290
      656
      -55.8
      2,449
      4,814
      -49.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,799
      1,710
      5.2
      8,724
      9,066
      -3.8
      Infiniti QX60
      3,133
      3,382
      -7.4
      22,836
      22,176
      3.0
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      65
      -100.0
      6
      806
      -99.3
      Infiniti QX80
      2,033
      1,299
      56.5
      10,611
      8,942
      18.7
      Total Car
      2,584
      3,586
      -27.9
      18,432
      26,366
      -30.1
      Total Truck
      7,255
      7,112
      2.0
      44,626
      45,804
      -2.6
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      123,504
      145,096
      -14.9
      717,036
      780,695
      -8.2
      Total Car
      52,733
      65,194
      -19.1
      310,047
      345,134
      -10.2
      Total Truck
      70,771
      79,902
      -11.4
      406,989
      435,561
      -6.6
      Selling days
      26
      27
       
      153
      154
       
       
      Nissan News: Renault Gets Petty with Nissan
      After Nissan having a heavy hand in helping to scuttle the potential merger between Renault and FCA, Renault is getting payback by helping to block corporate reforms Nissan is attempting to put in place after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and poor financial performance by the company.   Nissan and Renault are fighting because Nissan abstained from the vote on whether to merge, and following that, the French government did as well.  Without the cooperation of the French government, FCA pulled out of the deal.
      Renault holds 43.4 percent of Nissan and is upset with the representation they would have on the board and committees under the current plans.  The French company says that their abstention from voting is not final and can change pending changes to the proposals. 
      Meanwhile, rumors say that FCA and Renault are still looking for ways to salvage the merger while Nissan is pressuring Renault to reduce their holdings in Nissan. Nissan has been seeking more autonomy from Renault ever since the Ghosn scandals. 

      Renault Gets Petty with Nissan
      After Nissan having a heavy hand in helping to scuttle the potential merger between Renault and FCA, Renault is getting payback by helping to block corporate reforms Nissan is attempting to put in place after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and poor financial performance by the company.   Nissan and Renault are fighting because Nissan abstained from the vote on whether to merge, and following that, the French government did as well.  Without the cooperation of the French government, FCA pulled out of the deal.
      Renault holds 43.4 percent of Nissan and is upset with the representation they would have on the board and committees under the current plans.  The French company says that their abstention from voting is not final and can change pending changes to the proposals. 
      Meanwhile, rumors say that FCA and Renault are still looking for ways to salvage the merger while Nissan is pressuring Renault to reduce their holdings in Nissan. Nissan has been seeking more autonomy from Renault ever since the Ghosn scandals. 
      May 2019: Nissan Group
      May 2019
      May 2018
      % chg
      Nissan Group Total sales (units)
      131,983
      131,832
      +0.1
      Nissan Division sales
      121,570
      120,207
      +1.1
      INFINITI sales*
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent. Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May. Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units. Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent. Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      121,570
      120,207
      1.1
      540,313
      574,127
      -5.9
      Versa
      8,116
      6,576
      23.4
      39,818
      37,939
      5.0
      Sentra
      18,831
      18,103
      4.0
      88,675
      95,104
      -6.8
      Altima
      24,218
      23,030
      5.2
      92,229
      96,836
      -4.8
      Maxima
      2,153
      3,694
      -41.7
      14,716
      19,548
      -24.7
      LEAF
      1,216
      1,576
      -22.8
      4,852
      5,292
      -8.3
      Juke
      0
      72
      -100.0
      10
      611
      -98.4
      370Z
      198
      343
      -42.3
      1,022
      1,586
      -35.6
      GT-R
      18
      74
      -75.7
      144
      244
      -41.0
      Total Car
      54,750
      53,468
      2.4
      241,466
      257,160
      -6.1
      Kicks
      6,005
      0
      n/a
      22,027
      0
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,497
      6,938
      8.1
      31,976
      34,845
      -8.2
      Titan
      3,189
      3,779
      -15.6
      15,361
      19,173
      -19.9
      Pathfinder
      7,751
      6,119
      26.7
      29,818
      26,966
      10.6
      Armada
      4,490
      2,216
      102.6
      16,208
      13,011
      24.6
      Rogue
      28,600
      38,413
      -25.5
      146,573
      178,198
      -17.7
      Murano
      5,634
      5,881
      -4.2
      20,839
      29,994
      -30.5
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,829
      1,702
      7.5
      7,830
      6,695
      17.0
      NV200
      1,825
      1,691
      7.9
      8,215
      8,083
      1.6
      Total Truck
      66,820
      66,739
      0.1
      298,847
      316,967
      -5.7
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      53,219
      61,472
      -13.4
      Infiniti Q50
      1,857
      2,945
      -36.9
      12,295
      16,526
      -25.6
      Infiniti Q60
      314
      848
      -63.0
      2,043
      4,101
      -50.2
      Infiniti Q70
      203
      390
      -47.9
      1,510
      2,153
      -29.9
      Infiniti QX30
      350
      672
      -47.9
      2,159
      4,158
      -48.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,829
      1,859
      -1.6
      6,925
      7,356
      -5.9
      Infiniti QX60
      4,100
      3,718
      10.3
      19,703
      18,794
      4.8
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      69
      -100.0
      6
      741
      -99.2
      Infiniti QX80
      1,760
      1,124
      56.6
      8,578
      7,643
      12.2
      Total Car
      2,374
      4,183
      -43.2
      15,848
      22,780
      -30.4
      Total Truck
      8,039
      7,442
      8.0
      37,371
      38,692
      -3.4
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      131,983
      131,832
      0.1
      593,532
      635,599
      -6.6
      Total Car
      57,124
      57,651
      -0.9
      257,314
      279,940
      -8.1
      Total Truck
      74,859
      74,181
      0.9
      336,218
      355,659
      -5.5
      Selling days
      26
      26
       
      127
      127
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      A Nissan executive who has declined to be identified is upbeat about the possible FCA-Renault merger according to a report by AutoBlog.  The deal, estimated at about $35 billion, would not give FCA the right to use Nissan technology via the Nissan-Renault alliance. 
      The executive said he was optimistic about possible synergies of using Nissan's green and electric vehicle know-how in other vehicles. He also raised the possibility that Nissan could increase its stake, currently 15%, in Renault or FCA-Renault.  Without increasing their stake, Nissan's share of the resulting company would be cut to 7.5%.  FCA-Renault however, would continue to hold 43.4% of Nissan. 
      Examples of some of the sharing could be Nissan's advanced engine technology currently used in Infiniti as a possible benefit for Alfa Romeo and Jeep. 
      FCA and Renault for their part are still negotiating with each other and with the French government which wants job and production guarantees. Renault is said to have a decision on the merger by end of this week.

