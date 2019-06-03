Jump to content
    Nissan Upbeat on FCA-Renault Merger

      ...as long as the price is right....

    A Nissan executive who has declined to be identified is upbeat about the possible FCA-Renault merger according to a report by AutoBlog.  The deal, estimated at about $35 billion, would not give FCA the right to use Nissan technology via the Nissan-Renault alliance. 

    The executive said he was optimistic about possible synergies of using Nissan's green and electric vehicle know-how in other vehicles. He also raised the possibility that Nissan could increase its stake, currently 15%, in Renault or FCA-Renault.  Without increasing their stake, Nissan's share of the resulting company would be cut to 7.5%.  FCA-Renault however, would continue to hold 43.4% of Nissan. 

    Examples of some of the sharing could be Nissan's advanced engine technology currently used in Infiniti as a possible benefit for Alfa Romeo and Jeep. 

    FCA and Renault for their part are still negotiating with each other and with the French government which wants job and production guarantees. Renault is said to have a decision on the merger by end of this week.

    Source: AutoBlog

    riviera74

    Assume this merger is allowed and goes through.  Then eventually, Nissan will want to fully merge with Renault FCA. 

    Two questions: will the French government divest itself of Renault? And who will cut the number of cars and car makes in order to rationalize the new firm?

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      May 2019
      May 2018
      % chg
      Nissan Group Total sales (units)
      131,983
      131,832
      +0.1
      Nissan Division sales
      121,570
      120,207
      +1.1
      INFINITI sales*
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent. Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May. Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units. Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent. Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      121,570
      120,207
      1.1
      540,313
      574,127
      -5.9
      Versa
      8,116
      6,576
      23.4
      39,818
      37,939
      5.0
      Sentra
      18,831
      18,103
      4.0
      88,675
      95,104
      -6.8
      Altima
      24,218
      23,030
      5.2
      92,229
      96,836
      -4.8
      Maxima
      2,153
      3,694
      -41.7
      14,716
      19,548
      -24.7
      LEAF
      1,216
      1,576
      -22.8
      4,852
      5,292
      -8.3
      Juke
      0
      72
      -100.0
      10
      611
      -98.4
      370Z
      198
      343
      -42.3
      1,022
      1,586
      -35.6
      GT-R
      18
      74
      -75.7
      144
      244
      -41.0
      Total Car
      54,750
      53,468
      2.4
      241,466
      257,160
      -6.1
      Kicks
      6,005
      0
      n/a
      22,027
      0
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,497
      6,938
      8.1
      31,976
      34,845
      -8.2
      Titan
      3,189
      3,779
      -15.6
      15,361
      19,173
      -19.9
      Pathfinder
      7,751
      6,119
      26.7
      29,818
      26,966
      10.6
      Armada
      4,490
      2,216
      102.6
      16,208
      13,011
      24.6
      Rogue
      28,600
      38,413
      -25.5
      146,573
      178,198
      -17.7
      Murano
      5,634
      5,881
      -4.2
      20,839
      29,994
      -30.5
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,829
      1,702
      7.5
      7,830
      6,695
      17.0
      NV200
      1,825
      1,691
      7.9
      8,215
      8,083
      1.6
      Total Truck
      66,820
      66,739
      0.1
      298,847
      316,967
      -5.7
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      53,219
      61,472
      -13.4
      Infiniti Q50
      1,857
      2,945
      -36.9
      12,295
      16,526
      -25.6
      Infiniti Q60
      314
      848
      -63.0
      2,043
      4,101
      -50.2
      Infiniti Q70
      203
      390
      -47.9
      1,510
      2,153
      -29.9
      Infiniti QX30
      350
      672
      -47.9
      2,159
      4,158
      -48.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,829
      1,859
      -1.6
      6,925
      7,356
      -5.9
      Infiniti QX60
      4,100
      3,718
      10.3
      19,703
      18,794
      4.8
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      69
      -100.0
      6
      741
      -99.2
      Infiniti QX80
      1,760
      1,124
      56.6
      8,578
      7,643
      12.2
      Total Car
      2,374
      4,183
      -43.2
      15,848
      22,780
      -30.4
      Total Truck
      8,039
      7,442
      8.0
      37,371
      38,692
      -3.4
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      131,983
      131,832
      0.1
      593,532
      635,599
      -6.6
      Total Car
      57,124
      57,651
      -0.9
      257,314
      279,940
      -8.1
      Total Truck
      74,859
      74,181
      0.9
      336,218
      355,659
      -5.5
      Selling days
      26
      26
       
      127
      127
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA Sends Merger Proposal to Renault
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA has sent a merger proposal to Renault in what would start as an operational tie-up leading to a full merger. The proposal is a 50/50 deal that will not involve Nissan or Mitsubishi and it estimated to be worth around $33 billion. Few details have been revealed, however, Renault's board said it would issue a press release after the meeting. Rumor has it that Renault is negotiating with FCA without the approval from Nissan or Mitsubishi.
      If the merger does go through, it would happen over the next 12 months and the combined companies would rank 3rd in the world in terms of production, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen.  One complication to the deal is the French government's 15% stake in Renault. FCA has offered a guarantee to keep existing production locations but left the door open for white-collar job cuts. 
      This comes after FCA turned down a merger proposal from PSA back in March of this year. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA Sends Merger Proposal to Renault
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA has sent a merger proposal to Renault in what would start as an operational tie-up leading to a full merger. The proposal is a 50/50 deal that will not involve Nissan or Mitsubishi and it estimated to be worth around $33 billion. Few details have been revealed, however, Renault's board said it would issue a press release after the meeting. Rumor has it that Renault is negotiating with FCA without the approval from Nissan or Mitsubishi.
      If the merger does go through, it would happen over the next 12 months and the combined companies would rank 3rd in the world in terms of production, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen.  One complication to the deal is the French government's 15% stake in Renault. FCA has offered a guarantee to keep existing production locations but left the door open for white-collar job cuts. 
      This comes after FCA turned down a merger proposal from PSA back in March of this year. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      Nissan Group reports April 2019 U.S. sales

       
      April 2019
      April 2018
      % chg
      Nissan Group Total sales (units)
      95,698
      87,764
      +9.0
      Nissan Division sales
      87,207
      78,804
      +10.7
      INFINITI sales*
      8,491
      8,960
      -5.2
       
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for April 2019 of 95,698 units, an increase of 9 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Nissan Altima sales grew 59 percent in April to 16,531 units. Pathfinder SUV sales increased 72 percent to 4,713 units. NV commercial van sales were up 22 percent year-on-year. Nissan Versa sales were up 12 percent in April. The all-new 2020 Versa sedan was revealed in April and will go on sale in summer 2019. *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's April sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. April 2019 had 25 selling days, while April 2018 had 24 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION 
      APR
      APR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      87,207
      78,804
      10.7
      418,743
      453,920
      -7.7
      Versa
      6,710
      5,998
      11.9
      31,702
      31,363
      1.1
      Sentra
      13,051
      16,999
      -23.2
      69,844
      77,001
      -9.3
      Altima
      16,531
      10,400
      59.0
      68,011
      73,806
      -7.9
      Maxima
      2,009
      2,100
      -4.3
      12,563
      15,854
      -20.8
      LEAF
      951
      1,171
      -18.8
      3,636
      3,716
      -2.2
      Juke
      1
      83
      -98.8
      10
      539
      -98.1
      370Z
      177
      260
      -31.9
      824
      1,243
      -33.7
      GT-R
      33
      35
      -5.7
      126
      170
      -25.9
      Total Car
      39,463
      37,046
      6.5
      186,716
      203,692
      -8.3
      Kicks
      3,503
      0
      n/a
      16,022
      0
      n/a
      Frontier
      4,258
      5,082
      -16.2
      24,479
      27,907
      -12.3
      Titan
      2,489
      2,670
      -6.8
      12,172
      15,394
      -20.9
      Pathfinder
      4,713
      2,741
      71.9
      22,067
      20,847
      5.9
      Armada
      1,917
      1,713
      11.9
      11,718
      10,795
      8.6
      Rogue
      24,159
      23,331
      3.5
      117,973
      139,785
      -15.6
      Murano
      3,476
      3,391
      2.5
      15,205
      24,113
      -36.9
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,494
      1,225
      22.0
      6,001
      4,993
      20.2
      NV200
      1,735
      1,605
      8.1
      6,390
      6,392
      0.0
      Total Truck
      47,744
      41,758
      14.3
      232,027
      250,228
      -7.3
      North American produced
       
      60,573
      -100.0
       
      341,097
      -100.0
      Car
       
      36,668
      -100.0
       
      201,740
      -100.0
      Truck
       
      23,905
      -100.0
       
      139,357
      -100.0
      Import
       
      18,231
      -100.0
       
      112,823
      -100.0
      Car
       
      378
      -100.0
       
      1,952
      -100.0
      Truck
       
      17,853
      -100.0
       
      110,871
      -100.0
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      APR
      APR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      8,491
      8,960
      -5.2
      42,806
      49,847
      -14.1
      Infiniti Q50
      2,174
      1,880
      15.6
      10,438
      13,581
      -23.1
      Infiniti Q60
      425
      650
      -34.6
      1,729
      3,253
      -46.8
      Infiniti Q70
      345
      272
      26.8
      1,307
      1,763
      -25.9
      Infiniti QX30
      232
      671
      -65.4
      1,809
      3,486
      -48.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,513
      1,413
      7.1
      5,096
      5,497
      -7.3
      Infiniti QX60
      2,773
      3,052
      -9.1
      15,603
      15,076
      3.5
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      102
      -100.0
      6
      672
      -99.1
      Infiniti QX80
      1,029
      920
      11.8
      6,818
      6,519
      4.6
      Total Car
      2,944
      2,802
      5.1
      13,474
      18,597
      -27.5
      Total Truck
      5,547
      6,158
      -9.9
      29,332
      31,250
      -6.1
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      APR
      APR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      95,698
      87,764
      9.0
      461,549
      503,767
      -8.4
      Total Car
      42,407
      39,848
      6.4
      200,190
      222,289
      -9.9
      Total Truck
      53,291
      47,916
      11.2
      261,359
      281,478
      -7.1
      Selling days
      25
      24
       
      101
      101
       
                    # # #
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles US
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA US Reports April 2019 Sales; Quarterly Reporting of Sales to Start in Q3

      Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Jeep Compass post new April sales records Ram pickup notches best April ever as sales rise 25 percent Overall Ram brand sales reach new high     FCA US to report sales quarterly starting Oct. 1 May 1, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC notched four U.S. sales records for April, highlighting consumer demand for the company’s brands despite continued softness within the industry.
       
      FCA sold 172,900 vehicles in the month compared to 184,149 vehicles for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales accounted for 129,382 vehicles and fleet accounted for 25 percent of total sales. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 27 percent of total sales.

      The Jeep® Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee both reported April records as sales rose 10 percent and 23 percent, respectively. This was the second consecutive month Grand Cherokee set a record monthly high.  

      The Ram brand achieved its fourth consecutive month of record sales for the year, as April sales rose 25 percent to 53,811 vehicles. Ram pickup sales also had their second consecutive month of record sales with 49,106 vehicles sold.

      "April marks the start of the spring selling season and we anticipate strong consumer spending as we move through May,” U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. "The industry may be shaking off the first-quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying. We sold more than 300 Jeep Gladiators, which are now starting to arrive in showrooms across the country, and we expect our Gladiator count to continue to rise, reflecting both ongoing demand and the fulfillment of the 4,190 orders taken in early April for the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition."   

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

       

