  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Around 10 Porsche Premises Are Searched By German Investigators

      Deals with the diesel emission scandal

    Another day, another raid by German prosecutors into Volkswagen's diesel emission scandal. Yesterday, 160 investigators conducted searches in about 10 premises in Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg owned by Porsche. Prosecutors said in a statement to Reuters the raids are part of an investigation into Porsche employees on charges of fraud and fraudulent advertising tied to the cheating software used on diesel engines.

    “The three suspects include a member of the management board and a member of Porsche AG’s higher management. The third suspect is no longer employed at Porsche AG,” said prosecutors.

    A Porsche spokesman confirmed the searches to Reuters, but declined to comment any further.

    On the same day, two Audi sites were also searched according to Stuttgart prosecutors and an Audi spokesman. The searches relate to another investigation dealing with the diesel emission scandal.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    OUCH, OUCH, OUCH

    With that said, I can see the VW family of auto products making a fast change to EV to build a new auto image. Gas, Hybrid and EV is VW product family portfolio clearly. Diesel is dead with this company.

