  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rivian Files For Patent on Reconfigurable Bed

      ...shows off abilities of a skateboard platform

    According to RivianForums.com, Electric vehicle startup Rivian has filed for a patent on an innovative new reconfigurable bed system for the Rivian R1T pickup truck.  The system is comprised of different moduals that can be swapped out depending on what use the owner has in mind.  Users would be able to choose from a flatbed, a cargo bed, a bed with side rails, and a couple of bed cap options.    The bed system shows off one of the advantages of the skateboard style platform that underpins the R1T and Rivian R1SRivian_patent-module-bed-configuration-1.jpg

    The truck will be able to detect which module is installed and adjust things like suspension dampening, ride height, and braking to best match the new configuration. 

    This is the second patent filing for Rivian that involves modularity. The first was a removable truck bed auxiliary battery to extend the driving range of the vehicle.

    Hit the source link below to visit Rivian Forums and check out their renders of possible configurations of the R1T reconfigurable bed system. 

    Related:

     

     

     

    dfelt

    This is very exciting, I wonder if one could get a longer bed then to replace the standard 4.5' bed. That would allow them to build a single truck with bed length options.

    The future of trucks / SUV's based on a skateboard concept is what will bring true customization to peoples orders as they can mix n match what they want in their auto.

    EXCITING TIMES! :metal:  

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Applause all around for Rivian.  Now if only GM would get around to their own version of this. . . .

    Hopefully their investment in Rivian gets them access to the platform so they can get it to market fast.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    Catch is people might want to learn how to use it.. 😮 

    The idea is great, but......

    Sorry, might be late due to long work day, but what do you mean people might want to learn how to use what? 

    The optional bed features, the skateboard platform for building auto's? Please clarify for my tired brain. Thank you :) 

