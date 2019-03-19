Rivian Files For Patent on Reconfigurable Bed

According to RivianForums.com, Electric vehicle startup Rivian has filed for a patent on an innovative new reconfigurable bed system for the Rivian R1T pickup truck. The system is comprised of different moduals that can be swapped out depending on what use the owner has in mind. Users would be able to choose from a flatbed, a cargo bed, a bed with side rails, and a couple of bed cap options. The bed system shows off one of the advantages of the skateboard style platform that underpins the R1T and Rivian R1S.
The truck will be able to detect which module is installed and adjust things like suspension dampening, ride height, and braking to best match the new configuration.
This is the second patent filing for Rivian that involves modularity. The first was a removable truck bed auxiliary battery to extend the driving range of the vehicle.
Hit the source link below to visit Rivian Forums and check out their renders of possible configurations of the R1T reconfigurable bed system.
