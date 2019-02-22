Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rivian Files Patent For Auxiliary Battery

      Large bed-mounted battery would boost range.

    The Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S were both shown at the LA Auto Show in November, both claiming a top of the line range of 400 miles. The folks over at Rivian Forums have uncovered a patent filing for an extended battery for the Rivian R1T.

    The drawing shows a bed mounted battery with connections for coolant and electrical flow. In addition to providing more energy, the R1T would detect when the auxiliary battery was installed and adjust braking, suspension, and steering to compensate for the extra weight.

    Rivian-Auxiliary-Battery-Module-Patent-Filing-2.jpg

    Rivian uses a skateboard style architecture which places the entire powertrain and battery system in a platform below the vehicle and then builds the body on top of it. This allows Rivian to have nearly a free hand in designing the body and interior above the powertrain. 

    Rivian will offer 3 standard battery packs for the R1T:

    • 105-kWh: 402 horsepower, and 413 lb-ft of torque, range of 230+ miles
    • 135-kWh: 754 horsepower, and 826 lb-ft of torque, range of 300+ miles
    • 180-kWh: 700 horsepower, and 826 lb-ft of torque, range of 400+ miles

    Rivian claims the R1T will get 80 percent charge in just 15 minutes when using a DC fast charger and a full charge in eight hours using a Level 2 charger.

    Rivian says the R1T will begin at $61,500 after Federal Tax credit - likely putting the base at just under $70,000. Production is expected to begin in late 2020 at a plant in Normal, Illinois. The company recently landed $700M in investment commitments, lead by a significant investment by Amazon.

    Related:

    RIVIAN R1S SUV PROMISES TO GO ANYWHERE ON ELECTRICITY

    RIVIAN R1T PICKUP HAS A 400 MILE RANGE AND TOWS UP TO 11,000 POUNDS

    RIVIAN LANDS $700M IN INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS

    • Upvote 1

    Source: Rivian Forums

    Go to articles Rivian

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    That is cool, just like a aux fuel tank for fueling tractors or a tool chest, having it sit in the bed with the power to tow, that would be a smart add on for 5th wheel / trailer towing.

    Wonder what the added range is?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    That is cool, just like a aux fuel tank for fueling tractors or a tool chest, having it sit in the bed with the power to tow, that would be a smart add on for 5th wheel / trailer towing.

    Wonder what the added range is?

    I don't think these will 5th wheel tow. They're rated for 10,000lbs max. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think these will 5th wheel tow. They're rated for 10,000lbs max. 

    Agreed, not a 5th wheel right away, but I could see a HD version of their skateboard concept doing that and this aux battery pack adding the much needed juice.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    Agreed, not a 5th wheel right away, but I could see a HD version of their skateboard concept doing that and this aux battery pack adding the much needed juice.

    They're not going to do an HD version anytime soon. Other crossovers are coming first.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They're not going to do an HD version anytime soon. Other crossovers are coming first.

    If GM got the rights to use it, I could see them take the Skateboard platform and spread it across the whole family. Then maybe if the contract was done for reverse use, Rivian could pick up the HD version that GM applied to it and use it.

    Course I love to Dream of where we will go with EVs. :D 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    If GM got the rights to use it, I could see them take the Skateboard platform and spread it across the whole family. Then maybe if the contract was done for reverse use, Rivian could pick up the HD version that GM applied to it and use it.

    Course I love to Dream of where we will go with EVs. :D 

    A 2 seat crossover EV coupe would be an ideal Corvette variation...

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    A 2 seat crossover EV coupe would be an ideal Corvette variation...

    skateboard platforms can do that. 

    • Upvote 5

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×